Kayenne's Bar & Grill 603 E Landry Street
Handhelds
Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwhich
$11.00
BBQ Smokehouse Burger
$14.00
Pulled Pork Sandwhich
$9.00
Mushroom Swiss w fries
$12.00
Poboys
$9.00
Fried Chicken Sandwhich
$13.00
Cheeseburger
$9.00
Salads
Seafood Salad
$7.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
$11.00
Daily Specials
Smokey Baked Chicken with Baked Beans Potato Salad
$11.99
Meatball Stew with Mushroom Gravy Rice and Corn
$11.99
Out of stock
White Beans with Smoked Turkey, Rice and Maque Choux
$11.99
Out of stock
Smokey Fried Chicken Red Beans Cornbread
$11.99
Out of stock
Barbeque Combos
Baby Back Rib Plate
$12.00+
Jumbo Wings Plate
$8.00+
Out of stock
Snacks and Appetizers
Pulled Pork Nachos
$13.00
Out of stock
Boudin Dumplings
$9.00
Out of stock
Boudin and Pepperjack stuffed dumplings
Sauced Chicken Tenders and Ranch
$8.00
Mozzerella Sticks and Marinara
$9.00
A la carte
Baked Beans
$3.00
Fries
$4.00
Coleslaw
$3.00
Cornbread
$3.00
Maque Choux
$4.00
Crown & Coke Bread Pudding
$5.00
10/14 menu
Food specials
1/3 rack w beans slaw
$11.00
Mushroom swiss burger w fries
$12.00
Pulled pork sandwich w fries
$9.00
8 smoked wings w fries
$11.00
Jambalaya
$7.00
Kayenne's Bar & Grill 603 E Landry Street Location and Ordering Hours
(337) 678-0195
603 E Landry Street, Opelousas, LA 70570
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
