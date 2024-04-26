Kay's Kitchen
Sweets
- Blueberry Muffin$1.25
Blueberry muffin made with almond flour
- Blueberry Muffin (1/2 doz)$6.99
- Blueberry Muffin (1 doz)$12.99
- Sweet Rice & Tofu Muffin$1.25
Made with sweet rice flour (gluten-free), tofu, egg, sugar, and butter (Not a gluten-free kitchen.)
- Sweet Rice & Tofu Muffin (1/2 doz)$6.99
- Sweet Rice & Tofu Muffin (1 doz)$12.99
- Cheese Danish w/icing$4.99
- Cherry Danish w/icing$4.99
- Cherry & Yogurt Danish$3.99
Cherry and Greek yogurt, lightly glazed
- Chocolate Brioche$3.99
Meats
- Signature Cajun Pie$4.99
Ground sausage, cheese, jalapeños, and green chilis (mild) in kolache dough...just like you remember. (We cannot control how spicy, or not, the jalapeños are.)
- Bulgogi Meat Pie$4.99
Korean-style ground beef, soy sauce, garlic, green onion, and cheese in kolache dough
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant$3.99
Bacon, egg, and cheese wrapped in a flaky croissant
- Chorizo Burrito$4.99
Chorizo, egg, potato, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Sausage Burrito$4.99
Ground sausage, egg, potato, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Croissant Lil' Piggy (reg)$2.99
Little piggy wrapped in croissant bread with bacon and cheese
- Croissant Lil’ Piggy (reg) (1/2 doz)$15.99
- Croissant Lil’ Piggy (reg) (1 doz)$29.99
- Croissant Lil' Piggy (spicy)$2.99
Little piggy wrapped in croissant with bacon, cheese, and jalapeño (We cannot control how spicy, or not, the jalapeños are.)
- Croissant Lil’ Piggy (spicy) (1/2 doz)$15.99
- Croissant Lil’ Piggy (spicy) (1 doz)$29.99
- Lil' Piggy (spicy only)$2.99
Little piggy, bacon, cheese, and jalapeños in kolache dough
- Lil’ Piggy (spicy only) (1/2 doz)$15.99
- Lil’ Piggy (spicy only) (1 doz)$29.99
- Texas Bread (lg/reg)$4.99
Chopped big piggy, bacon, and cheese in kolache dough
- Texas Bread (lg/spicy)$4.99
Chopped big piggy, bacon, cheese, and jalapeños in kolache dough (We cannot control how spicy, or not, the jalapeños are.)
- Texas Bread (sm/reg)$3.99
Chopped little piggy, bacon, and cheese in kolache dough
- Texas Bread (sm/spicy)$3.99
Chopped little piggy, bacon, cheese, and jalapeños in kolache dough (We cannot control how spicy, or not, the jalapeños are.)
- Green Chile Chicken Tamales (1/2 doz)$10.00
1/2 dozen Green chile and chicken tamales
- Green Chile Chicken Tamales (1 doz)$20.00
1 dozen Green chile and chicken tamales
- Red Chile Pork Tamales (1/2 doz)$10.00
1/2 dozen red chile and pork tamales
- Red Chile Pork Tamales (1 doz)$20.00
1 dozen red chile and pork tamales