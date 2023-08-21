Spend $40, save $5
Ramen

Tori Paiten Ramen

$13.00

Rich chicken Broth top with Chicken Chashu and Black Garlic oil, sweet corn, memma, nori, ajitama, negi and serve with wheat noodle

Spicy Paiten Ramen

$13.50

Rich chicken Broth top with Chicken Chashu and Chilli Garlic sauce

Shoyu Ramen

$12.00

Shoyu Broth top with Chicken chashu

Miso Ramen

$13.00

Rich Miso Broth top with Chicken Chashu and Black Garlic Oil

Kimchi Ramen

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Broth flavoured with Kimchi, top with Chicken Chashu

Spicy Ebi Ramen

$15.00

Creamy Curry Broth top with Shrimp Skewer

Veggie Ramen

$15.00Out of stock

Special Veggie Broth with spinach Noodle

Ramen Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Special citrus Sauce with cucmber, Spinach noodle

Udon

Tempura Udon

$13.00

Assorted Tempura with the premium inaniwa udon soup

Ton Katsu Udon

$15.00

Ton Katsu with the premium inaniwa udon soup

Karaage Udon

$14.00

Chicken Karaage with the premium inaniwa udon soup

Niku Udon

$14.00

Sliced beef with the premium inaniwa udon soup

Izakaya

Edamame

$4.50

Spicy Edamame

$5.00

Kimchi

$4.00Out of stock

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Chicken Karaage

$6.00

Fried Chicken in Japanese style

Karaage Salad

$10.00

Kazami Salad

$6.00

Spinach, Cucumber, tomato, Yuzu olive oil

Shrimp Tempura

$3.50

Sweet Potato Tempura

$4.00Out of stock

Gyoza

$6.00

Pan Fried pork dumpling

Takoyaki

$7.00

 Flavored batter with soft, fluffy inside with octopus. Choice of Osaka style, green onion or kimchi

Calamari(Ika)

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Squid with crispy batter

Robatayaki

Ribeye(2PC)

$6.50

Chicken(2PC)

$5.00

Pork Belly(2PC)

$5.00

Beef Wrap Enoki(2PC)

$7.00

Shiitake Mushroom(2PC)

$4.00Out of stock

Shrimp skewer

$5.00

Asparagus(2PC)

$4.00

Miso Eggplant

$5.00

Drink

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.00

Yuzu Soda

$3.00

Ramune

$3.50Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Pure water

$0.50+

Don (rice bowl)

Karaage Don

$14.00

Chicken karaage served with steam rice seaweed salad, sweet corn and tomato

Unagi Don

$15.00

Eel served with steam rice seaweed salad, sweet corn and tomato

Gyudon

$15.00

Japanese style beef rice bowl with onion

Ton Katsu don

$14.00

Pork Cutlet served with steam rice seaweed salad, sweet corn and tomato

Kazami Fried Rice

$14.00

Signature Chicken Fried rice with onion and sweet corn

Ribeye

$16.00Out of stock