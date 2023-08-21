Kazami Ramen Izakaya 10011 Long Point Road suite B
Ramen
Tori Paiten Ramen
Rich chicken Broth top with Chicken Chashu and Black Garlic oil, sweet corn, memma, nori, ajitama, negi and serve with wheat noodle
Spicy Paiten Ramen
Rich chicken Broth top with Chicken Chashu and Chilli Garlic sauce
Shoyu Ramen
Shoyu Broth top with Chicken chashu
Miso Ramen
Rich Miso Broth top with Chicken Chashu and Black Garlic Oil
Kimchi Ramen
Chicken Broth flavoured with Kimchi, top with Chicken Chashu
Spicy Ebi Ramen
Creamy Curry Broth top with Shrimp Skewer
Veggie Ramen
Special Veggie Broth with spinach Noodle
Ramen Salad
Special citrus Sauce with cucmber, Spinach noodle
Udon
Izakaya
Edamame
Spicy Edamame
Kimchi
Seaweed Salad
Chicken Karaage
Fried Chicken in Japanese style
Karaage Salad
Kazami Salad
Spinach, Cucumber, tomato, Yuzu olive oil
Shrimp Tempura
Sweet Potato Tempura
Gyoza
Pan Fried pork dumpling
Takoyaki
Flavored batter with soft, fluffy inside with octopus. Choice of Osaka style, green onion or kimchi
Calamari(Ika)
Fried Squid with crispy batter
Robatayaki
Drink
Don (rice bowl)
Karaage Don
Chicken karaage served with steam rice seaweed salad, sweet corn and tomato
Unagi Don
Eel served with steam rice seaweed salad, sweet corn and tomato
Gyudon
Japanese style beef rice bowl with onion
Ton Katsu don
Pork Cutlet served with steam rice seaweed salad, sweet corn and tomato
Kazami Fried Rice
Signature Chicken Fried rice with onion and sweet corn