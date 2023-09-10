KDB III 401 Main st
The Early Bird
A LA CARTE
ENTREES
Hamburger Steak & Eggs
5oz beef patty with choice of eggs
Country Steak & Eggs
5oz Country steak with choice of eggs
3 Egg Breakfast
3 eggs any style, hash browns, toast & any choice of meat
2 Egg Breakfast
2 egg any style, has browns, toast & any choice of meat
1 Egg breakfast
1 egg any style, hash browns toast & any choice of meat
Biscuits & Gravy
OMLETS
CHICKEN
WRAPS
BLT Wrap
4 strips of crispy bacon, mayo, tomatoes, lettuce
Chicken Caesar Wrap
4oz. grilled chicken with roman lettuce, caesar dressing, tomatoes and parmesan cheese
Tenderlion Wrap
4oz. fried pork loin with a special mayo, red sauce with lettuce and onions wrapped in tortilla side of pickles
Fried Chicken Wrap
Chicken tender wrap with choice of dressing lettuce tomatoes cheese
BURGERS
Barn Owl Burger
5oz. ground beef patty with choice of cheese on a toasted brioche bun
Early Bird Burger
5oz. ground beef patty fried egg. 2 slices of american cheese, side of mayo and pickles
French Onion Burger
5oz. patty burger carmilized onions, 2 slices of american cheese on toasted brioch bun
BLT Burger
5oz. burger patty with 4 slices of crispy bacon with lettuce tomatoes mayoon a toasted Texas toast
Pizza Burger
5oz. burger patty smuthered in marinara, 4 slices of peppperoni with shreded mozzeralla
Potato Fry Burger
5oz. burger patty topped with nacho cheese on a tosted brioche bun with fried pickles
SANDWHICHES
BLT
Toasted bread, crispy strips of bacon mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
OwlClub
Toasted bread, ham, turkey, bacon, spring lettuce, seasoned mayo and tomato, and onion
Traditional Reuban
Toasted Rye bread, corned beef, seasoned sourkrat and onions
Owl Cheese
Toasted Texas toast, american cheese, swiss, mozzarella
Owl Tenderloin
Toasted Brioche bun, breaded prok loin and a side of pickles, and lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Cold Owl Salad Sandwich
Chicken, onion, celery, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, mixed in a seasoned mayo on a toasted hougie bun
SALADS
Feather Ceasar
Large Bowl Roman Salad tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese
Big Chop Salad
Large Bowl of mixed greens chopped, chopped turkey, shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, onions, and sliced hard boiled eggs
Chicken Fried Salad
Chopped chicken tenders on top, mixed greens with sliced onions, eggs, chopped tomatoes with shredded cheese
PANCAKE, TOAST, & HASH
Sides
STARTERS
Loaded Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with ground beef onions, Tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, nacho cheese
Loaded Fry
Fry's topped with nacho cheese onion chilli sour cream
Owl Famous Fried Pickle
Hand-Breaded Pickle with side of owl famus ranch
Homemade Cheese Balls
8oz. of Handbreaded white cheese fried and a side of tomatoes sauce
Onion Rings
Owl Hootie Roll
Cream cheese green onion, shrimp mixed and fried in egg roll wraps
Fried PB&J Uncrustable
2 Pre made Crustable Fried
KIDS MENU
Kids Grilled Cheese
Tosted Texas Toast with American cheese and your choice of side
Kids Chicken Strips
2 breaded strips with your choice of side
Kids Chicken Nugget
6 breaded nuggets with your choice of side
Kids Cheeseburger
3oz hamburger patty and American cheese with your choice of side
Kids Hamburger
3oz hamburger patty with your choice of side