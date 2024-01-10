Ke-Uh Boca Raton 5250 Town Center Circle #111
Soup and Salads
- Miso Soup$7.00
Shiitake, scallions, tofu, fueru wakame
- KeuH Salad$14.00
Crispy spicy crab salad, scallions, tobiko
- Wakame Salad$8.00
Seaweed salad
- Neptuno Salad$15.00
Wakame, kani, tuna, tobiko, scallions, topped ikura
- House Salad$7.00
Mixed greens with ginger dressing
- Chef Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, Napa, arugula, mango, cranberries with magic dressing
Cold Izakayas
- Tuna Tacos$17.00
Guacamole and lemon pepper
- Tataki - Tuna$17.00
Ponzu and scallions
- Tuna Pizza$18.00
Wasabi aioli, truffle oil
- Salmon Pizza$18.00
Kalamata olives, guacamole, truffle oil
- Hamachi Jalapeño$17.00
Serrano and yuzu soy
- Ceviche Mixto$19.00
Leche de tigre, Peruvian corn, mango
- Kani Su$16.00
Crab, avocado, tobiko, wakame and sweet vinegar
- Salmon Truffle Pear$18.00
Yuzu touch
- Tomato Hamachi$18.00
- Crispy Rice Tuna$16.00
Tuna with sriracha
- Crispy Rice Salmon$15.00
Creamy jalapeño
- Crispy Rice Hamachi$18.00
Yuzu truffle
- Tuna Tartar$17.00
Avocado, tobiko, ponzu
- Salmon Tartar$16.00
Avocado, tobiko, ponzu
Hot Izakayas
- Spicy Honey Shrimp$12.00
Tempura shrimp, jalapeño aioli, honey, almonds and walnuts
- Fried Rice$11.00
Chicken and shrimp fried rice
- Yakisoba$12.00
- Pork Belly Watermelon$12.00
Serrano and sweet ponzu sauce
- Shishito Peppers$10.00
- Edamame$8.00
- Spicy Edamame$9.00
- Truffle Edamame$10.00
- Crispy Brussel$12.00
Orange and balsamic reduction
- KeUh Sliders$16.00
Wagyu sliders, quail egg, special sauce
- Pork Bun$15.00
- Grilled Octopus$16.00
Wasabi aioli, paprika oil
- Ribeye Tacos$19.00
- Grilled Corn$10.00
Parmesan cheese dressing
- Pork Gyoza$10.00
Over sweet potato compote
- Vegetarian Gyoza$10.00
Over sweet potato compote
- Beef - Skewers Kushiyaki$14.00
2 pieces
- Pork Belly - Skewers Kushiyaki$12.00
2 pieces
- Salmon - Skewers Kushiyaki$12.00
2 pieces
- Chicken - Skewers Kushiyaki$11.00
2 pieces
- Shrimp - Skewers Kushiyaki$12.00
2 pieces
- Katzu Chicken and White Rice$12.50
Rolls
- Hamachi Serrano$17.00
Hamachi, avocado, scallions, tobiko, wasabi aioli, ponzu
- Katana Roll$17.00
Salmon, scallions, cream cheese, avocado, tobiko, soy paper, eel sauce, spicy mayo
- Bonzai Truffle$18.00
Kueh salad, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, soy paper, topped with tuna cubes, truffe oil, yuzu soy
- Chirashi Roll$18.00
Tuna, hamachi, salmon, avocado, ikura top, kimchi ponzu dipping sauce
- Honey Roll$18.00
Crispy shrimp, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, almonds, walnuts, tobiko, honey, lemon
- Aka Roll$18.00
Crispy shrimp, crispy kani, tobiko, honey and citrus topping, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Unagi Roll$18.00
Eel, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes, spy paper, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Pop$14.00
Yuzu crab salad with chili soy paper, tobiko, truffle butter dipping sauce
- KeuH Roll Tuna$21.00
Tuna, mango, avocado, crab salad, cream cheese, wasabi aioli, ponzu
- KueH Roll Salmon$21.00
Salmon, asparagus, avocado, crab salad, cream cheese, wasabi aioli, ponzu
- Kuro Roll$17.00
Crispy shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, tuna top seared with sesame oil, yuzu soy
- Salmon Skin Roll$19.00
Salmon, crispy salmon skin, avocado, tobiko, spicy mayo, truffle oil, red chili soy paper, ponzu
- Nori Riceless Roll$23.00
Salmon, crab salad, chili garlic, crispy nori
- Popper Roll$17.00
Crispy shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus, Parmesan cheese, spicy mayo and jalapeño gratin
- Bea Roll$18.00
Crispy shrimp, fried plantain, avocado, cream cheese, red chili soy paper, tobiko, eel sauce, lemon pepper
- Dragon Roll$18.00
Crispy shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, eel sauce
- Ceviche Roll$18.00
Kueh salad, avocado, cucumber, hamachi top, crispy kani, yuzu special sauce
- Passion Roll$18.00
Crispy shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, topped with plantain and passion guava sauce
- Scallops Roll$21.00
- Snow Crab Pop$24.00
Signature Nigiri
Sushi Bar
- Tuna$9.00
2 pieces
- Hamachi$9.00
2 pieces
- Tobiko$9.00
2 pieces
- Unagi$10.00
2 pieces
- Stripped Bass$9.00
- Conch$9.00
2 pieces
- Tako$9.00
2 pieces
- Salmon$8.00
2 pieces
- Ebi$7.00
2 pieces
- Ikura$11.00
2 pieces
- Botan Ebi$16.00
2 pieces
- Scallops$16.00
2 pieces
- Kani$7.00
2 pieces
- Aji (2pcs)$10.00
- Anago (2pcs)$20.00
- Avocado (2 pcs)$5.00
- Avocado Nigiri$4.50
- Blue Fin Tuna (2pcs)$40.00
- BlueFin Tuna Tasting (5pcs)$14.00
- Chu Toro (2pcs)$26.00
- Foie Gras (2pcs)$9.00
- Hiramasa (2pcs)$8.00
- Hirame (2pcs)$10.00
- Iwashi$20.00
- Japanese Uni Shot$20.00
- Live Scallops (2pcs)$20.00
- Madai (2pcs)$16.00
- Negitoro Donburi$55.00
- Premium Sushi Bar$120.00
- Ribeye (2pcs)$20.00
- Saba (2pcs)$9.00
- Shima-Aji$11.00
- Toro Tartar Caviar$65.00
- Toro Tofu$12.00
- Tuna Tasting (3pcs)$26.00
- Wagyu A5 (2 pcs)$25.00
- Wahoo (2pcs)$8.00
- Bluefin Tuna Testing 4pcs$35.00
- Stripped Bass Usuzukuri$18.00
- Scallops Uzusukuri$28.00
- Live Scallops Uzusukuri$32.00
- Salmon Usuzukuri$20.00
- Madai Usuzukuri$32.00
- Hamachi Usuzukuri$24.00
- Hirame Usuzukuri (9pcs)$22.00
- Wahoo Usuzukuri$22.00
- Hiramasa Usuzukuri(9pcs)$24.00
- Stripped Bass Carpaccio$16.00
- Scallops Carpaccio$30.00
- Tuna Usuzukuri$22.00
- Stripped Bass Caviar$34.00
- Chu Toro Uzusukuri 6pcs$32.00
- Wagyu A5 (2 pcs)$25.00
- Japanese A5 Wagyu (per oz)$25.00
- Japanese A5 Wagyu 402$110.00
- Wagyu 402$45.00
- Japanese A5 Wagyu$247.50
- Australian Wagyu$75.00
- Japanese Wagyu 6 oz$165.00
- Aust. Wagyu Tataki$25.00
- Avocado Handroll$8.00
- Ebi Handroll$10.00
- Eel Handroll$13.00
- Hamachi Handroll$12.00
- Ikura Handroll$14.00
- Japanese Uni Handroll$28.00
- Negi Toro Handroll$20.00
- Salmon Handroll$11.00
- Salmon Skin Handroll$13.00
- Scallops Handroll$18.00
- Snow Crab Handroll$17.00
- Spicy Krab Handroll$10.00
- Spicy Tuna Handroll$11.00
- Toro Handroll$18.00
- Tuna Handroll$12.00
- Vegetable Handroll$8.00
- Scallops Mentaiko Nori Tacos$22.00
- Toro Nori Riceless$35.00
Main
Sides
- French Fries$4.00
- Truffle Fries$7.50
- Plain Crispy Rice$5.00
- Avocado Side$3.50
- Cucumber Side$2.00
- Taco Shell$1.50
- Brown Rice$4.50
- Fried Plantain Side$4.00
- Ginger Dressing$1.00
- Chef Salad Dressing$1.50
- Mango Side$4.00
- Bread$1.50
- White Rice$3.50
- Pop Sauce$1.50
- Truffle Oil SIde$2.00
- Ponzu Sauce$1.00
- Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Eel Sauce$1.00
- Yuzu Sauce$1.50
- Yuzu Soy$1.00
- Chirashi Sauce$1.00
- Lemon Pepper Sauce$1.00
- Pickled Ginger$4.00
- Jalapeño$1.00
- Sesame Seeds$1.00
- Quail Eggs (2pcs)$2.00
- Watermelon Side$5.00
- Tofu Side$3.00
- Shrimp Torpedo$2.50
- Cancha$2.00
Dessert
- OREO Tempura$11.00
- Nutella Spring Roll$11.00
- Brownie$10.00
- 3 Pieces KeuH Mochi$11.00
- 5 Pieces KeuH Mochi$18.00
- Mochi Vanilla Chip$4.00
- Mochi Mango$4.00
- Mochi Coconut$4.00
- Mochi Strawberry$4.00
- Mochi Matcha$4.00
- Mochi Pistachio$4.00
- Mochi Passion Fruit$4.00
- Mochi Vanilla$4.00
- Mochi Chocolate$4.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop$5.00
Special Sushi Bar
