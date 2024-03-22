Skip to Main content
Kebab Platters 1193 Main Ave suite 1
Kebab Platters 1193 Main Ave suite 1
FOOD
DRINKS
Platters
On The Pita
Wraps
FOOD
Platters
Gyro Platter
$10.99
Chicken Platters
$10.99
Mix Platter
$10.99
Super Mix Platter
$12.99
On The Pita
Gyro Pita
$8.99
Mix Pita
$8.99
Chicken Pita
$8.99
Falafel Pita
$8.99
Wraps
Gyro Wraps
$8.99
Chicken Wraps
$8.99
Mix Wraps
$8.99
Falafel Wraps
$8.99
Kp Special Wrap
$9.99
DRINKS
Can Soda
Pepsi
$1.50
Pepsi Diet
$1.50
Orange Soda
$1.50
Ginger Ale
$1.50
Mountain Dew
$1.50
Ice TEA
$1.50
Dessert
Turkish Baklava
$4.99
Carrot Cake
$5.50
Rice Pudding
$4.99
Tres Leches
$5.99
Kebab Platters 1193 Main Ave suite 1 Location and Ordering Hours
(973) 478-2211
1193 Main Ave suite 1, Clifton, NJ 07011
Open now
• Closes at 10PM
All hours
