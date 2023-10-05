Kebab Kitchen
Food
Kebab Kitchen Menu
Chicken Malai Kebab
Boneless Thai chicken marinated with ginger, garlic, cardamon, cashew yogurt, and other spices
Chicken Hariyali Kebab
Chicken boneless Thai marinated with green herbs and spices
Murg Achari Kebab
Chicken marinated with pickle and spices
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken with bone marinated overnight with spices and cooked in tandoor
Tandoor Chicken Tikka Kebab
Marinated in spiced yogurt and cooked in tandoor oven
Lamb Seekh Kebab
Ground lamb mix with herbs and spices and grilled on iron skewers
Mutton Sekuwa Kebab
Mutton (goat) boneless chunks grilled in clay oven with Himalayan spices
Paneer Tikka Kebab
Paneer cheese marinated in yogurt batter and cooked in tandoor oven
Shrimp Kebab
Marinated shrimp with spiced yogurt cooked in tandoori grill
Grilled Fish
Marinated whole pomfret fish with house spices and grilled in tandoor
Sides
Green Salad
Hearty lettuce and mix vegetables
Lentil Soup
Delicious pure vegetare with 5 kinds of lentil
Baba Ganoush
Roasted eggplant mash with onion, tomato, garlic, tahini, and cilantro
Hummus
Chickpeas blend with olive oil and seasoning
Hummus & Naan
Veg Samosa
Homemade puff pastry with vegetables
Samosa Chaat
Savoury vegetable samosas with tamarind and yogurt chutney
Yogurt Raita
Cucumber mixed with yogurt and roasted cumin
Naan Bread
Freshly cooked bread in tandoor oven
Garlic Naan
Naan bread with minced garlic cooked in clay tandoor oven
Aloo Paratha
Bread stuffed with potatoes, turmeric, and cumin cooked in tandoor
Paneer Paratha
Bread stuffed with cottage cheese and cooked in tandoor oven
Onion Kulcha
Bread stuffed with seasoned onions
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat bread cooked in tandoor oven
Plain Rice
Plain basmati rice
Jeera Rice
Basmati rice cooked with cumin seeds
Saffron Lemon Rice
Mint Chutney
Tamarind Chutney
Onion Chutney
Mix Pickle Achar
Mango Chutney
Curry Station
Butter Chicken
Chicken marinated and half way grilled and half way cooked in special tomato-cashew sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala
World famous chicken tikka masala cooked in perfect way
Chicken Korma
Creamy chicken with cashew, cardamom, and hint of fenugreek
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and other spices. Served with rice
Chicken Madras Curry
Chicken cooked in curry leaves and South Indian style spices with coconut
Fish Curry
Mahi mahi fish cooked in special curry sauce
Chicken Kadai
Chicken cooked in special pan with turmeric and garam masala
Shrimp Curry
16-20 size shrimp cooked in special house curry sauce
Lamb Rogan Josh Curry
Lamb cooked with Kashmiri mountain style spices
Lamb Vindaloo
Goan style spicy lamb curry
Mutton Curry
Goat curry cooked like mountain style
Vegetarian Station
Paneer Chilli
Paneer cooked like Indo-Chinese style
Dal Achari
Mix lentil cooked in pickled marination
Aloo Gobi Matar
Potato, cauliflower, and green peas cooked with spices
Mix Veg Curry
Mix seasonal vegetable cooked with onion-tomato gravy
Vegetable Jalfrezi
Sweet and sour mix vegetable cooked in capsicum and onion
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked with spices Punjabi style
Aloo Gobi
Potato and cauliflower curry flavoured with onion-tomato gravy
Bhindi Masala
Fresh okra cooked with spices
Baingan Ka Bharta
Roasted eggplant cooked with spices
Mumbai Aloo
Potatoes cooked with Mumbai style
Dal Tadka
Mix lentil cooked with garlic and tomato
Dal Makhani
Whole black lentils simmered 24 hours and finished with fenugreek seeds
Saag Paneer
Indian style cheese and spinach cooked with spices
Paneer Methi Matar Malai
Fenugreek leaves, green pea, and cottage cheese cooked in mild creamy gravy
Paneer Butter Masala
Spiced makhani sauce cooked with paneer
Vegetable Shahi Korma
Mix vegetable cooked in mild cashew gravy
Biryani Station
Chicken Dum Biryani
Traditional style chicken cooked with basmati rice, spices, and saffron
Lamb Biryani
Lamb cooked with aromatic spices and basmati rice
Shrimp Dum Biryani
Shrimp cooked with basmati rice and spice blend
Vegetable Dum Biryani
Mixed vegetables cooked together with basmati rice and spices
Chicken 65 Biryani
South Indian style chicken 65 and basmati rice cooked together with spices
Mutton Dum Biryani
Goat meat and rice cooked together with spices