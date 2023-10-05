Food

Kebab Kitchen Menu

Chicken Malai Kebab

$14.99

Boneless Thai chicken marinated with ginger, garlic, cardamon, cashew yogurt, and other spices

Chicken Hariyali Kebab

$14.99

Chicken boneless Thai marinated with green herbs and spices

Murg Achari Kebab

$14.99

Chicken marinated with pickle and spices

Tandoori Chicken

$14.99

Chicken with bone marinated overnight with spices and cooked in tandoor

Tandoor Chicken Tikka Kebab

$14.99

Marinated in spiced yogurt and cooked in tandoor oven

Lamb Seekh Kebab

$18.99

Ground lamb mix with herbs and spices and grilled on iron skewers

Mutton Sekuwa Kebab

$18.99

Mutton (goat) boneless chunks grilled in clay oven with Himalayan spices

Paneer Tikka Kebab

$14.99

Paneer cheese marinated in yogurt batter and cooked in tandoor oven

Shrimp Kebab

$16.99

Marinated shrimp with spiced yogurt cooked in tandoori grill

Grilled Fish

$17.99

Marinated whole pomfret fish with house spices and grilled in tandoor

Sides

Green Salad

$5.00

Hearty lettuce and mix vegetables

Lentil Soup

$5.00

Delicious pure vegetare with 5 kinds of lentil

Baba Ganoush

$6.00

Roasted eggplant mash with onion, tomato, garlic, tahini, and cilantro

Hummus

$5.00

Chickpeas blend with olive oil and seasoning

Hummus & Naan

$7.50

Veg Samosa

$5.99

Homemade puff pastry with vegetables

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Savoury vegetable samosas with tamarind and yogurt chutney

Yogurt Raita

$2.99

Cucumber mixed with yogurt and roasted cumin

Naan Bread

$2.50

Freshly cooked bread in tandoor oven

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Naan bread with minced garlic cooked in clay tandoor oven

Aloo Paratha

$3.99

Bread stuffed with potatoes, turmeric, and cumin cooked in tandoor

Paneer Paratha

$4.99

Bread stuffed with cottage cheese and cooked in tandoor oven

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Bread stuffed with seasoned onions

Tandoori Roti

$2.00

Whole wheat bread cooked in tandoor oven

Plain Rice

$2.50

Plain basmati rice

Jeera Rice

$4.50

Basmati rice cooked with cumin seeds

Saffron Lemon Rice

$5.00

Mint Chutney

$1.00

Tamarind Chutney

$1.00

Onion Chutney

$1.00

Mix Pickle Achar

$1.00

Mango Chutney

$2.00

Curry Station

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Chicken marinated and half way grilled and half way cooked in special tomato-cashew sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

World famous chicken tikka masala cooked in perfect way

Chicken Korma

$14.99

Creamy chicken with cashew, cardamom, and hint of fenugreek

Chicken Curry

$13.99

Boneless chicken cooked with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and other spices. Served with rice

Chicken Madras Curry

$13.99

Chicken cooked in curry leaves and South Indian style spices with coconut

Fish Curry

$15.99

Mahi mahi fish cooked in special curry sauce

Chicken Kadai

$13.99

Chicken cooked in special pan with turmeric and garam masala

Shrimp Curry

$15.99

16-20 size shrimp cooked in special house curry sauce

Lamb Rogan Josh Curry

$15.99

Lamb cooked with Kashmiri mountain style spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$15.99

Goan style spicy lamb curry

Mutton Curry

$15.99

Goat curry cooked like mountain style

Vegetarian Station

Paneer Chilli

$13.99

Paneer cooked like Indo-Chinese style

Dal Achari

$12.99

Mix lentil cooked in pickled marination

Aloo Gobi Matar

$12.99

Potato, cauliflower, and green peas cooked with spices

Mix Veg Curry

$12.99

Mix seasonal vegetable cooked with onion-tomato gravy

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$12.99

Sweet and sour mix vegetable cooked in capsicum and onion

Chana Masala

$12.99

Chickpeas cooked with spices Punjabi style

Aloo Gobi

$12.99

Potato and cauliflower curry flavoured with onion-tomato gravy

Bhindi Masala

$12.99

Fresh okra cooked with spices

Baingan Ka Bharta

$12.99

Roasted eggplant cooked with spices

Mumbai Aloo

$11.99

Potatoes cooked with Mumbai style

Dal Tadka

$12.99

Mix lentil cooked with garlic and tomato

Dal Makhani

$13.99

Whole black lentils simmered 24 hours and finished with fenugreek seeds

Saag Paneer

$13.99

Indian style cheese and spinach cooked with spices

Paneer Methi Matar Malai

$13.99

Fenugreek leaves, green pea, and cottage cheese cooked in mild creamy gravy

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Spiced makhani sauce cooked with paneer

Vegetable Shahi Korma

$13.99

Mix vegetable cooked in mild cashew gravy

Biryani Station

Chicken Dum Biryani

$13.99

Traditional style chicken cooked with basmati rice, spices, and saffron

Lamb Biryani

$15.99

Lamb cooked with aromatic spices and basmati rice

Shrimp Dum Biryani

$15.99

Shrimp cooked with basmati rice and spice blend

Vegetable Dum Biryani

$12.99

Mixed vegetables cooked together with basmati rice and spices

Chicken 65 Biryani

$13.99

South Indian style chicken 65 and basmati rice cooked together with spices

Mutton Dum Biryani

$15.99

Goat meat and rice cooked together with spices

Dessert

Gajar Ka Halwa

$4.99

Carrot pudding with nuts and raisins

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Soft dry milk balls dipped in syrup

Mango Ice Cream

$4.99

Indian Ice Cream Kulfi

$4.99

Spongy Dessert in Sweetened Milk Rasmalai

$5.99

Indian Style Rice Pudding Kheer

$4.99

Drinks

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Chai Tea

$2.99

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Salt Lassi

$5.99

Sweet Lassi

$5.99