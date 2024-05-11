Kedai Makan Belltown
A 10% service charge is included for all takeout orders. We do not accept tips on top of that. We cannot disable the tip option because it's used to tip Doordash drivers for delivery orders. Thank you for your understanding!
V: Vegetarian, VV: Vegan, GF: Gluten Free, Vo: Vegetarian option available, VVo: Vegan option available
Sides
- Malay Peanuts (GF, VVo)
Roasted peanuts, lime leaf, spicy chilis, anchovies$6.00
- Pickled Mustard Greens (VV, GF)
Vegan and gluten free. Pickled gai choy and Thai chili.$6.00
- Prawn Crackers (GF)
Prawn crackers, sweet chili mayo.$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKKerabu Mangga (VV, GF)
Mango salad with mint, shallots, peanuts, and mee sambalOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- Kerabu Timun Nanas (VVo, GF)
Funky pineapple and cucumber salad with Thai basil, shallots, peanuts, dried shrimp floss, sambal belacan$8.00
- Roti Jala (Vo)
Malay net bread with wheat flour, egg, turmeric, coconut, served with chickpea curry or chicken curry (+$1). Chicken curry is NOT vegetarian.$11.00
- Roti Babi
Bread stuffed with pork, shiitake mushrooms, spices, dipped in egg, served with Worcestershire sauce, Thai chili, pickled cucumber$12.00
Add-Ons
- Jasmine Rice (VV, GF)$3.00
- Coconut Rice (VV, GF)$4.00
- Fried Egg (V, GF)$2.00
- Tea Egg (V, GF)
- Chicken Curry (GF)$6.00
- Chickpea Curry (VV, GF)$5.00
- Mee Sambal (VV, GF)
Dry, mildly spicy sambal, good for mixing$0.75
- Sweet Chili Sambal (VV, GF)
Wet, mildly spicy sambal, good for dipping$0.60
- 8oz Jar - Mee Sambal$8.00
- 8oz Jar - Sweet Chili Sambal$6.00
- 8oz Jar - Sambal Belacan$10.00
Mains
- Nasi Lemak (Vo, VVo, GF)
Gluten free. Coconut rice, tea egg, roast peanuts, anchovies, lime leaf, cucumber, nasi lemak sambal. Choice of chicken curry or tofu with chickpea curry.$19.00
- Nasi Biryani (Vo, GF)
Gluten free. Biryani rice, caramelized onions, spices, butter, cashews, golden raisins, peas, grape tomatoes, fried shallots. Choice of tofu, chicken curry or beef rendang (+$3).$19.00
- Nasi Goreng Kampung (Vo, VVo, GF)
Gluten free. Village style fried rice with anchovy oil, anchovies, Thai chili, egg, fried runny egg*, yu choy, cucumber, scallions, sweet chili sambal. Choice of tofu, prawns (+$1), or tofu and prawns (+$2).$18.00
- Rusuk Kedai *rice not included*
Gluten free. Spice rubbed pork baby back ribs, sweet soy based sauce, toasted sesame, scallions, Thai chili, pickled veggies$19.00
- Sayap Ayam Pedas (GF)
Gluten free. Spicy fried chicken wings, soy sauce, fish sauce, spices, peanuts, sesame, cucumber, scallions.$18.00
- Laksa Lemak (Vo, VVo)
Can be made vegetarian or vegan upon request. Wheat noodles, coconut curry broth, spices, egg omelette strips, cucumber, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, laksa leaf, lime wedge, sambal belacan.$18.00
- Chili Pan Mee (mix and enjoy!)
Mix and enjoy! Wheat noodles, ground pork, shiitake mushrooms, anchovies, soy sauce, scallions, poached egg, fried shallots, sambal belacan$19.00
- Mushroom Pan Mee (Vo, VVo)
Mix and enjoy! Can be made vegetarian or vegan upon request. Wheat noodles, shiitake mushrooms, button mushrooms, anchovies, soy sauce, scallions, poached egg, fried shallots, sambal belacan$19.00
Desserts
NA Beverage
Beer
- Singha$6.00
- Tsingtao$6.00
- Black Raven Trickster IPA$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKReuben's Crikey IPAOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- Bale Breaker Topcutter IPA$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKBlack Raven Cherry SourOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKTalking Cedar PilsnerOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKCapella PorterOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKGaffel KölschOUT OF STOCK$8.00