Keegan Kreations (Kingston Location)
Whole Cakes
- Basque Burnt Cheesecake
This crème-brulee styled cheesecake has a caramelized exterior and an irresistible creamy center. Finished with vanilla Chantilly crème and topped with fresh berries$36.00
- Berries & Cream
Vanilla sponge cake layered with white chocolate mousse, strawberry mousse, and raspberry preserves, finished with vanilla buttercream.$50.00+
- Carrot & Spice
Our signature moist carrot cake filled with creamy and smooth cream cheese filling. (Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Wheat)$50.00+
- Chocolate Caramel
Chocolate buttermilk cake filled with Valrhona dark chocolate mousse and homemade caramel, finished with a decadent chocolate buttercream and drizzled with homemade salted caramel.$50.00+
- Chocolate Trio
A luxurious and chocolate lover treat, our signature dark chocolate cake alternating layers of dark chocolate mousse and finished with chocolate buttercream. (Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Wheat)$50.00+
- Lemon Blueberry
Layers of lemony sponge cake filled with white chocolate mousse and blueberry preserves, finished with vanilla buttercream.$50.00+
- Lemon Raspberry
Layers of lemony sponge cake filled with white chocolate mousse and raspberry preserves, finished with vanilla buttercream.$50.00+
- The Mocha
Chocolate cake infused with espresso syrup, filled with Valrhona dark chocolate mousse, and finished with espresso buttercream.$50.00+
- Strawberry Shortcake
Layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with vanilla chantilly cream and fresh strawberries, finished with vanilla buttercream.$50.00+
- Triple Chocolate Mousse
This exclusive kreation is the epitome of chocolate indulgence. It features two layers of flourless chocolate cake filled with 3 layers of decadent chocolate mousse: dark chocolate, milk chocolate and white chocolate. It is completed with a dusting with cocoa powder.$50.00
Pies and Quiches
- Vegetable Quiche (10”)
Our house-made flaky and buttery pie crust, filled with a creamy egg custard, seasonal roasted vegetables, caramelized onions and cheese.$36.00
- Quiche Lorraine (10”)
Our house-made flaky and buttery pie crust, filled with a creamy egg custard, caramelized onion, bacon and cheese.$36.00
- Chocolate Cream Pie (9”)
Our classic sweet buttery flaky pie crust filled with decadent and silky chocolate custard filling, topped with vanilla chantilly cream and chocolate shavings.$35.00
- Blueberry Lavender Pie (9")
Our classic buttery flaky pie crust filled with juicy blueberries lavender filling and topped with a crispy almond streusel.$30.00
- Key Lime Meringue Pie (9")
Our classic sweet pastry crust (Pâte Sucrée) filled with Key lime custard and garnished with toasted meringue.$28.00
- Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Our classic sweet buttery flaky pie crust filled with sweet strawberries, tart rhubarb and hint of orange zest and topped with a crispy crumble.$33.00