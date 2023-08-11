Kefi Hideaway Kafe Saint Francis, MN
Kefi Breakfast
Kefi Lunch
Lunch
Bacon Grilled Cheese
$11.99
Brisket Hoagie
$12.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$11.99
Crispy chicken, bacon, marble jack cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onion, with buttermilk ranch
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$12.99
French Dip
$12.99
Marinated steak, thinly sliced smothered is Swiss cheese on toasted ciabatta, served with au jus.
Nashville Hot Chicken
$12.99
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in a WET Nashville sauce, ranch, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served on a brioche bun 15 *Classic KT DRY RUB style still available
Rachel
$12.99
Reuben
$12.99
Parmigiano crusted marble rye, corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and housemade 1,000 island dressing
Tuna Melt
$12.99
Sourdough bread, housemade ahi tuna salad, fresh herbs, and cheddar cheese
Turkey Club
$11.99
BLT
$10.99
Sourdough toast, mayo, bacon, lettuce, & tomato. Served with fries or hash browns
Kids Lunch (Copy)
Meeting Room Fees (Copy)
Kefi N/A Beverages
Sippers
Kitchen Table - Ramsey, MN Location and Ordering Hours
(763) 123-4567
Open now • Closes at 2:45PM