Kekoon Restaurant & Lounge 15531 Sheridan St
Food
Appetizers
Entrées
- Jerk Chicken$19.00
- Jerk Pork$23.00
- Whole Snapper$37.00
- Caribbean Lobster Tail$45.00
- Lamb Chops$47.00
- Tomahawk$155.00
- Spicy Shrimp Rigatoni Alla Vodka Pasta$26.00
- Jerk Chicken Pasta$21.00
- Authentic Braised Oxtail Pasta$28.00
Braised Oxtail, Linguine, Parmesan Cheese, Chives.
- Oxtail$26.00
Authentic Caribbean Style Tender Braised Oxtail Served With Rice & Peas and Sauteed Veggies.
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$20.00
- Jerk Chicken Fried Rice$22.00
- Hawaiian Shrimp Pineapple Bowl$26.00
- Tequila Glazed Salmon$34.00
- Jerk Coconut Shrimp$28.00
- Curry Shrimp$28.00
- Oyster Mushroom 🌱$18.00
- Sweet Chili Cauliflower 🌱$18.00
- General TSO'S Cauliflower 🌱$18.00
- Chickpeas 🌱$18.00
- Daily Special$18.00
Sides
Desserts
Salads
Bar
Signature Cocktails
- Custom Cocktail$15.00
- Non-Alcoholic Mocktail$12.00
- Kekoon Vodka$15.00
- Kekoon Tequila$15.00
- Coco-Strawberry Rumicicle$15.00
- Jah Jah$15.00
- Spicey Pineapple Margarita$17.00
- Pineapple Mex Mule$17.00
- Hennessy Peach Lemonade$20.00
- Very French Martini$20.00
- Old Fashion$15.00
- Mojito$15.00
- Long Island$20.00
- Lychee Martini$17.00
- Sangria$18.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$17.00
- Margarita$15.00
- Mai Tai$15.00
- Cosmo$15.00
- Moscow Mule$15.00
Kekoon Restaurant & Lounge
(954) 440-5666
Open now • Closes at 11PM