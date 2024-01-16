Kelly's Oyster House & Bar 4069 Chain Bridge Road
Food
Appetizers
- Charleston She Crab Soup$8.95
- New England Clam Chowder$8.50
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.50
- Rosemary Parmesan Garlic Fries$6.50
- Mini Crab Cakes
Served with southern slaw and old bay remoulade$14.00
- Bruschetta
Grilled garlic bread with marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze$10.00
- Firecracker Shrimp
Served with sweet chili pineapple lemongrass glaze and pineapple salsa$12.95
- Tuna Poke$13.00
- Crispy Calamari
Served with sweet chili and remoulade sauces$17.00
- Tomato Soup$6.50
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.00
- Garlic Parmesan Toast$5.00
- Deviled Eggs$9.00
Crispy Cauliflower
Hush Puppies
Kelly's Wings
Entrees
- Quinoa With Tofu Croutons
Rainbow quinoa with roasted vegetables, baby greens, and drizzled with a honey orange vinaigrette$19.00
- Chicken Tender Platter
Served with french fries, cole slaw, and honey mustard$18.00
- Kelly's Favorite Chicken
Sauteed chicken breast with white wine lemon butter sauce served over Mediterranean orzo pasta and grilled asparagus$22.00
- Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki chicken over white rice with garlic green beans and baby carrots$22.00
- Sauteed Rainbow Trout$24.00
- Crab Cakes
Lump crab cakes with old bay remoulade, potatoes au gratin, grilled asparagus, and marinated tomatoes and cucumbers$28.00
- Vegetable Lasagne
Fresh pasta layered with spinach, artichoke hearts, marinara sauce, and ricotta and mozzarella cheese$20.00
- Shrimp & Andouille Sausage Penne Pasta
With Cajun cream sauce$24.00
- Seafood Linguine Pasta
Shrimp, mussels, calamari, tomato, and white wine garlic butter sauce$25.00
- Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Over Savannah red rice with tomato creole cream sauce$28.00
- NY Strip Steak
12 oz grilled New York steak with roasted rosemary garlic fingerling potatoes, garlic green beans, and a red wine sauce$39.00
- Sauteed Sea Scallops
With pesto cream sauce, roasted red peppers, and crispy polenta$32.00
Sandwiches
- BLT$14.50
- Tomato & Mozzarella Sandwich
With basil mayonnaise, balsamic glaze, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and mixed greens$14.00
- Chicken Salad Roll
Chicken salad on a new England style roll with celery, grapes, roasted pecans, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes$14.50
- Turkey Club
Sliced turkey breast, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and provolone cheese$15.00
- Grill Chicken Sandwich$17.00
- Smash Burger
With American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise$16.00
- Shrimp Roll
Shrimp salad on a new England style bun with dill, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes$18.00
- Crab Cake Sandwich
On a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and old bay remoulade$22.00
Salads
- Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella cheese with sliced red tomatoes, basil cream, and balsamic glaze$10.00
- Organic Mixed Greens Salad
Balsamic vinaigrette, red grape tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, watermelon radish, Parmesan cheese, and mandarin oranges$8.50
- Grilled Salmon Salad
Over mixed greens with grilled asparagus$26.00
- Greek Salad
Mixed romaine and iceburg lettuce with creamy Italian dressing, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and cucumbers$9.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and croutons$9.50
- Chop House Steak Salad$24.00
- Chicken Tortilla Salad$18.00
- Grill Chicken Club Salad$15.00
Stuffed Avocados
Mussels
Sides
Vegetarian Options
Raw Bar
Half Dozen
- Varieties Half Dozen$16.00
- Half-38 North, Chesapeake MD$16.00
- Half -Blackberry Va$16.00
- Half-Chincoteague VA$16.00
- Half-Blue Point CT$16.00
- Half -Duxbury Bay MA$16.00
- Half- West Robins, NY$16.00
- Half- Breakwater, RI$16.00
- Moon Dance, ME$16.00
- Half- Malpeque, CA$16.00
- Half-Marasheen Bay, CA$16.00
- Half-Hammersley Inlet CA$16.00
Dozen Oyster
- Varieties Dozen$30.00
- Dozen- 38 North, Chesapeake MD$30.00
- Dozen- Blackberry, VA$30.00
- Dozen -Chincoteague VA$30.00
- Dozen -Blue Point CT$30.00
- Dozen -Duxbury Bay, MA$30.00
- Dozen -West Robins, NY$30.00
- Dozen- Breakwater, RI$30.00
- Dozen- Moon Dance, ME$30.00
- Dozen-Malpeque, CA$30.00
- Dozen-Marasheen Bay, CA$30.00
- Dozen -Hammersley Inlet WA$30.00
A La Cart
Oysters
Drinks
Liquor
- Jose Cuervo$10.00
- Lunazul$12.00
- Ketle One$12.00
- Titos$10.00
- Absolut$10.00
- Absolut Citron$10.00
- Absolut Peach$10.00
- Absolut Mandarin$10.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$10.00
- Bacardi Tropical$10.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Captain 100 proof$12.00
- Myers Dark$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$15.00
- Grand Manier$12.00
- Cointreau$12.00
- Fireball$10.00
- Sour Apple$8.00
- Bombay Dry Gin$12.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Beefeater$12.00
- Hendrick's$15.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Label$14.00
- Glenfiddich Malt Scotch$15.00
- Woodford Reserve Whiskey$15.00
- Disaronno$12.00
- Jack Daniels Whiskey$10.00
- Jim Beam$10.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Crown Royal Apple$12.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Bacardi Tropical$10.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$12.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Baileys$12.00
- Baileys Simonars$12.00
- Glenfiddich 12$15.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
Wine
- GL Dio Fili$9.00
- GL Vartely, Moldova$6.75
- BTL Dio FIli$34.00
- BTL Vartely, Moldova$25.00
- GL Pinot Grigio, Punzi$8.00
- GL Chardonnay, Rocklin Ranch$12.00
- GL Riesling, ST. Christopher$9.50
- GL White Bordeaux$11.00
- GL Sauvignon Blanc, Ponga$11.00
- GL Sauvignon Blanc, Mokoroa$10.00
- BTL Pinot Gricio, Punzi$29.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Rocklin Ranch$44.00
- BTL Riesling, St. Christopher$34.00
- BTL White Bordeaux, Semillon$38.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Ponga$38.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Mokoroa$36.00
- BTL Brocard, Vielles Vignes$68.00
- BTL Chardonnay, Colene Clemons$80.00
- GL Pinot Noir, Coeur De Terre$15.00
- GL Cabernet Franc, Two Mountain$12.00
- GL Zinfandel, Cline$9.50
- GL Cabernet Sauv, Knuttel$16.00
- GL Cabernet Sauv, Noble Hill$13.00
- GL Malbec, Antis Estate$8.50
- BTL Pinot Noir, Coeur De Terre$54.00
- BTL Cabernet Franc, Two Mountain$12.00
- BTL Zinfandel, Cline$9.50
- BTL Cabernet Sauv, Knuttel$16.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauv, Noble Hill$46.00
- BTL Malbec, Antis Estate$8.50
- BTL Cabernet Sauv, Blunz$70.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauv, M100$50.00
- BTL Cabernet Sauv, Pomar Junction$95.00
- BTL Powell & Son, Barossa Valley$60.00
- GL Prosecco$9.00
- GL Montelliana$12.00
- GL Biuiful$12.00
- GL Cupcake$9.00
- BTL Prosecco$35.00
- BTL Cupcake$35.00
- BTL Montelliana$42.00
- BT Biutiful$42.00
- BTL Charles Orban$72.00
Draft Beer
- Oskar Blues- Pale Ale$8.00
- Mustang Sally-IPA$8.00
- Mustang Sally- Amber Lager$8.00
- Solace Hazy IPA$8.00
- Solace Summer Ale$8.00
- Honor Hazy IPA$8.00
- Goose Island IPA$8.00
- Bud Light$7.00
- Draft Beer- Loose Cannon$8.00
- Stella$8.00
- Legend Brown Ale$8.00
- Wicked Sour$8.00
- Bud Light$7.90
- Right Proper Lager$8.00
- Victory Prima Pils$8.00
- Bells 2 Hearted Ale$8.00
- Port City- Wit$8.00
- Port City- Porter$8.00
- Ornery Kolsch$8.00
- Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager$8.00
- Bold Rock: Apple Cider$8.00
BT Beer
Sangria
Crushes
Cocktails
- Cranberry Mimosa (Copy)$7.00
- Orange Juice Mimosa (Copy)$8.00
- Mango Peach Mimosa (Copy)$8.00
- Pineapple Orange Mimosa (Copy)$8.00
- Classic Margarita$8.50
- Pink Lemonade Margarita$8.50
- Pineapple, Orange with splash Geraldine$8.50
- Kelly's Favorite Cosmo
Absolut Citron, sr54deplash triple Sec, cranberry, touch of lime juice$11.00
- Crushed Hemingway
Crushed ice, Bacardi. splash maraschino, grapefruit juice, splash sprite and fresh lime$11.00
- Hurricane
Coconut rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, sunrise, grenadine, Maker's Mark Rum and pineapple garnish$13.00
- Crown Royal Crisp
Crown Royal Apple, apple juice, ginger ale, lime, with an apple garnish$14.00
- Captain Dave's Old Fashion
Woodford Reserve, simple syrup, bitters, syrup, splash orange juice and garnish with a cherry$15.00
- Green Apple Tini
Kettle One Vodka, green apple schnapps, splash apple juice and garnish with apple slice and lime$11.00
- Cucumber Watermelon Spitzer
Cucumber Gin, watermelon pucker, sprite, lime juice, with cucumber and lime garnish$11.00
- Classic Moscow Mule
Absolut Vodka, lime juice, ginger beer, pickled ginger and lime garnish$11.00
- Key Lime Martini$12.00
- Bloody Mary$9.00
- South Western Bloody$10.00
Specialty Cocktails
- Kelly's Favorite Cosmo
Absolut Citron, sr54deplash triple Sec, cranberry, touch of lime juice$11.00
- Crushed Hemingway
Crushed ice, Bacardi. splash maraschino, grapefruit juice, splash sprite and fresh lime$11.00
- Hurricane
Coconut rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, sunrise, grenadine, Maker's Mark Rum and pineapple garnish$13.00
- Crown Royal Crisp
Crown Royal Apple, apple juice, ginger ale, lime, with an apple garnish$14.00
- Captain Dave's Old Fashion
Woodford Reserve, simple syrup, bitters, syrup, splash orange juice and garnish with a cherry$15.00
- Cucumber Watermelon Spitzer
Cucumber Gin, watermelon pucker, sprite, lime juice, with cucumber and lime garnish$11.00
- Green Apple Tini
Kettle One Vodka, green apple schnapps, splash apple juice and garnish with apple slice and lime$11.00
- Classic Moscow Mule
Absolut Vodka, lime juice, ginger beer, pickled ginger and lime garnish$11.00