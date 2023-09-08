Kelly's Cafe
Kelly's Cafe Breakfast
Bagels
Bakery
Almond Butter Cookie
Apple Cider Cream Donut
Apricot Jammies
Apricot Upside Down Cake
Banana Bread Scones
Banana Cookie
Biscuit
Blueberry Coffee Cake
Blueberry Muffins (V, P, GF, DF)
Brownie
Chocolate Chip Biscotti
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cinnamon Buns
Croissant
Cupcake
Donut
French Macarons
Lemon Cheesecake Cookie
Lemon Cookies
Lemon Jammies
Muffin
Nubbies (2)
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies with Caramel Cream Filling
Paleo Pumpkin Bar
Pound Cake
Pretzels
Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar
Strawberry Jammies
Sugar Cookie
Vanilla Cake
Gluten Free Donut
Beverages
Coffee - Small (12oz)
Coffee - Large (16oz)
Cold Brew
Apple Juice
Arizona Green Tea
Chocolate Milk
Cranberry Juice
Cup of Milk (Almond, Oat or Plain)
Diet Pepsi
HUMM Kombucha - Mixed Berry
HUMM Kombucha -Strawberry Blossum
Iced Tea - Sweet
Iced Tea - Unsweetened
Milk
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Rasberry Ice Tea
Raspberry Lemonade
Sparkling Water
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Starbucks Espresso and Cream Can
Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino
Water Bottle
Hot Tea - Small (12oz)
Hot Tea - Large (16oz)
Hot Chocolate
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Breakfast Pizza
Cereal
EBLAT Sandwich
French Toast
Omelets
Pancakes
Puffin Breakfast
Resale items
Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese on Wheat Toast
Egg & Cheese on a Croissant
2 Eggs and American Cheese. Choice of bacon, pork roll, sausage, bruschetta (tomatoes, onion, basil).
Egg & Cheese on Bagel
Egg & Cheese on English Muffin
Egg & Cheese on Gluten Free Wrap
Egg & Cheese on White Bread
Egg & Cheese on Whole Wheat Wrap
Egg & Cheese on Wrap
Egg And Cheese On A Kaiser Roll
Egg on a Paleo Bagel
Sides
Avacado
Bacon (3 slices) - Side
Beyond Sausage
Breakfast Potatoes - Side
Breakfast Sausage (2)
Egg (1)
Eggs (2)
Eggs Whites Only
Guacamole
Oatmeal
Organic Chicken Sausage
Pancake (1)
Pork Roll (2 slices) - Side
Salsa Side
Sausage Gravy Side
Wheat Toast - Side
White Toast - Side
Specials
Biscuit with Butter and Honey
Breakfast Hoagie
Breakfast Salad (P,GF,K,W30)
Eggs and organic sugar -free chicken apple sausage and sweet potatoes on a bed of spinach, with a hint of spice.
Cheese Pizza
Dante's Street Tacos 1
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Silver Lining Pizza
Yogurt and Granola Bowl (GF)
Yogurt and Granola Bowl (V, VE, P, K, W30, GF, DF)
Hot Dog
Hot Dog with Morse's Sour Kraut, Pickle, Mustard on grilled roll. Chips
The Keto Burrito
The Traditional - 2 Eggs & Toast
Toast
Kelly's Cafe Lunch Menu
Sandwiches
Wraps
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap
With Red Onion, Celery, sliced Tomato, and Mayo on a Toasted Wheat Bread or a Whole Wheat Low Carb Wrap (K)
Kelly's Quesadilla with Guacamole
Cheddar Cheese with Sauteed Peppers and Onions on a Flour Wrap with a side of Guacamole
Kelly’s Quesadilla with Salsa
Puffling Quesadilla
Cheddar Cheese on a Flour Wrap with a side of Chips
Refried Beans Wrap
Flour Wrap with a layer of Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, and Onions (V, VE)
Refried Beans Wrap with Sweet Potatoes
Tuna Salad Wrap
Albacore Tuna with avocado mayo, Pickles, Red Onions, Celery, sliced Tomato, on Toasted Bread or a Whole Wheat Low Carb Wrap (K)