Kelly's Cafe Breakfast

Bagels

Bagel - Plain

$3.50

Bagel - Cinnamon Raisin

$3.50

Paleo Bagel

$4.50

Gluten Free, Grain Free, Sugar Free Bagel served with clarified butter

Paleo Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$4.50

Paleo Poppy Bagel

$4.50

Bakery

Assorted Baked Goods Baked Daily, Availability Varies.

Almond Butter Cookie

$2.25

Apple Cider Cream Donut

$3.50

Apricot Jammies

$4.00

Apricot Upside Down Cake

$4.00

Banana Bread Scones

$2.50

Banana Cookie

$1.00

Biscuit

$3.50

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$3.75

Blueberry Muffins (V, P, GF, DF)

$4.25

Brownie

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Biscotti

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Cinnamon Buns

$3.75

Croissant

$4.00

Cupcake

$2.00

Donut

$2.00

French Macarons

$2.00

Lemon Cheesecake Cookie

$3.00

Lemon Cookies

$2.00

Lemon Jammies

$4.00

Muffin

$3.75

Nubbies (2)

$1.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies with Caramel Cream Filling

$3.00

Paleo Pumpkin Bar

$4.00

Pound Cake

$3.00

Pretzels

$1.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar

$3.75

Strawberry Jammies

$4.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Vanilla Cake

$4.00

Gluten Free Donut

$2.50

Beverages

Coffee - Small (12oz)

$2.75

Coffee - Large (16oz)

$3.50

Cold Brew

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arizona Green Tea

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cup of Milk (Almond, Oat or Plain)

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

HUMM Kombucha - Mixed Berry

$5.00

HUMM Kombucha -Strawberry Blossum

$5.00

Iced Tea - Sweet

$3.00

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Rasberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Starbucks Espresso and Cream Can

$3.75

Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino

$4.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Hot Tea - Small (12oz)

$2.25

Hot Tea - Large (16oz)

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$9.50

Biscuit smothered in Sausage Gravy with 2 eggs cooked to order.

Breakfast Pizza

Variety changes daily depending on our special.

Pizza w/ Sausage Gravy, Bacon & Egg

$6.00

Cereal

Apple Jacks

$3.00

Corn Pops

$3.00

Frosted Flakes

$3.00

Frosted Mini Wheats

$3.00

Fruit Loops

$3.00

Raisin Bran

$3.00

Rice Krispies

$3.00

EBLAT Sandwich

$15.00

French Toast

Served Until 11AM

French Toast and Friends

$13.00

1 Thick slice of French Toast, 2 Eggs cooked your way, and breakfast potatoes. With a choice of bacon or pork roll.

French Toast

$9.50

Two slices of thick cut French Toast w/ real Maple Syrup

Fruit

Apple

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Omelets

3 Egg Omelet with a side of Breakfast Potatoes, and a choice of White or Whole Grain Toast.

3 Egg Omelet w/ Potatoes & Toast

$12.00

3 Egg Omelet built your way

Pancakes

Served until 11AM

Adult Sized - Plain (2)

$10.00

Mini blueberry pancake served with butter and real maple syrup.

Adult Sized - Blueberry (2)

$12.00

Adult Sized - Chocolate Chip (2)

$12.00

One Adult Sized Pancake Plain

$8.50

One Adult Blueberry Pancake

$10.50

One Adult Chocolate Chip Pancake

$10.50

Puffin Breakfast

$14.00

Two eggs cooked to order, bacon, pork roll, breakfast potatoes, and choice of toast

Resale items

Apple Crisps

$3.50

Banana Crisps

$3.50

Cape Cod Chips

$2.00

Chomps

$6.00

Churro Chips

$8.00

Java Beans

$5.00

KIND Dark Chocolate

$1.50

KIND Oats & Honey

$2.00

KIND Peanut Butter

$1.50

KIND Vanilla Blueberry

$2.00

Mango Crisps

$3.50

Siete Grain Free Chips (P,V)

$3.00

That's It

$3.50

Sandwiches

2 Eggs and American Cheese served on a Roll, Wrap, or Whole Wheat Wrap (K). Grain Free Breakfast Sandwich: 2 eggs on a Paleo Bagel or Cassava Flour Wrap (P, W30).

Egg & Cheese on Wheat Toast

$9.00

Egg & Cheese on a Croissant

$12.00

2 Eggs and American Cheese. Choice of bacon, pork roll, sausage, bruschetta (tomatoes, onion, basil).

Egg & Cheese on Bagel

$12.00

2 Eggs and American Cheese. Choice of bacon, pork roll, sausage, bruschetta (tomatoes, onion, basil).

Egg & Cheese on English Muffin

$10.00

Egg & Cheese on Gluten Free Wrap

$12.00

Egg & Cheese on White Bread

$9.00

Egg & Cheese on Whole Wheat Wrap

$9.00

2 Eggs and American Cheese. Choice of bacon, pork roll, sausage, bruschetta (tomatoes, onion, basil).

Egg & Cheese on Wrap

$9.00

2 Eggs and American Cheese. Choice of bacon, pork roll, sausage, bruschetta (tomatoes, onion, basil).

Egg And Cheese On A Kaiser Roll

$9.00

Egg on a Paleo Bagel

$13.00

Sides

Avacado

$3.50

Bacon (3 slices) - Side

$4.00

Beyond Sausage

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes - Side

$3.50

Breakfast Sausage (2)

$4.00

Egg (1)

$2.50

Eggs (2)

$3.50

Eggs Whites Only

$3.00

Guacamole

$3.75

Oatmeal

$7.50

Organic Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Pancake (1)

$8.00

Pork Roll (2 slices) - Side

$4.00

Salsa Side

$1.00

Sausage Gravy Side

$6.50

Wheat Toast - Side

$3.50

White Toast - Side

$3.50

Specials

Biscuit with Butter and Honey

$3.50

Breakfast Hoagie

$12.00

Breakfast Salad (P,GF,K,W30)

$15.00

Eggs and organic sugar -free chicken apple sausage and sweet potatoes on a bed of spinach, with a hint of spice.

Cheese Pizza

$3.50

Dante's Street Tacos 1

$5.00

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Silver Lining Pizza

$6.00

Yogurt and Granola Bowl (GF)

$9.00

Yogurt and Granola Bowl (V, VE, P, K, W30, GF, DF)

$10.50

Hot Dog

$7.50

Hot Dog with Morse's Sour Kraut, Pickle, Mustard on grilled roll. Chips

The Keto Burrito

Scrambled Eggs, Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, & Hot Pepper Flakes on a Low Carb Whole Wheat wrap (K)

The Keto Burrito

$11.00

Scrambles eggs, spinach, sundried tomatoes, feta cheese, hot pepper flakes on a low carb whole wheat wrap (K).

The Traditional - 2 Eggs & Toast

$7.50

Toast

Avocado Toast (V, VE)

$9.00

Avocado on Multigrain Toast topped with Wilted Spring Greens and a drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar.

Cinnamon Sugar Toast

$6.50

2 Slices of toast topped with Butter, Cinnamon, and Sugar

English Muffin

$2.50

Croissant

$4.00

Kelly's Cafe Lunch Menu

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.50

Grilled Cheese w/American & Cheddar

$10.00

Grilled white bread filled with ooey gooey American Cheese

PB&J

$6.00

Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly on White Bread

Avocado and Ham Sandwich

$12.00

English Muffin Pizza - Kids

$6.00

Poe Sandwiches

$30.00

Wraps

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.50

With Red Onion, Celery, sliced Tomato, and Mayo on a Toasted Wheat Bread or a Whole Wheat Low Carb Wrap (K)

Kelly's Quesadilla with Guacamole

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese with Sauteed Peppers and Onions on a Flour Wrap with a side of Guacamole

Kelly’s Quesadilla with Salsa

$12.00

Puffling Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheddar Cheese on a Flour Wrap with a side of Chips

Refried Beans Wrap

$12.00

Flour Wrap with a layer of Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, and Onions (V, VE)

Refried Beans Wrap with Sweet Potatoes

$13.50

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.50

Albacore Tuna with avocado mayo, Pickles, Red Onions, Celery, sliced Tomato, on Toasted Bread or a Whole Wheat Low Carb Wrap (K)

Soup/Chowder

Clam Chowdah - Bowl

$16.00

Clam Chowdah - Cup

$12.00

Creamy Soup filled with Clams, Potatoes, and Onions

Salad

Burger and Fries Salad

$15.00

Ground Turkey Burger, Sugar/Nitrate FREE Bacon, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, on a bed of Mixed Greens with a Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette (K, P, W30)

Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomato, Carrots, Blueberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette (V, VE, K, P, W30)