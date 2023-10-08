KelSas Sweet Box, LLC 25 N. Prince Street
Mini Cheesecake
Coffee Cake
$3.75
Banana Pudding
$3.75
Black Forest
$3.75
Blueberry Sugar Cookie
$3.75
Blueberry w. Graham Cracker Crust
$3.50
Caramel Apple Chocolate Chip Cookie Bottom
$3.75
Cherry
$3.75
Cherry Oreo Bottom
$3.75
Chocolate Cookie Pie Slice
$3.25
Churro Cup
$6.00
Cinnamon Bun
$3.75
Classic Vanilla
$3.25
Cookie Dough
$3.75
Creme Brulee
$3.75
Fruity Pebbles
$3.75
Hand pie
$3.75
Lemon
$3.75
Oreo
$3.75
Oreo Heart Shaped Mini
$4.50
Peach
$3.75
Peach Cobbler
$3.75
Peanut Butter Cup
$3.75
Pina Colada
$3.75
Pumpkin Crisp Parfait Cup
$6.00
Pumpkin Streusel w. Salted Caramel
$3.75
Red Raspberry w. White Choclate Ganache
$3.75
S'mores
$3.75
Salted Caramel Brownie Bottom
$3.75
Salted Caramel Graham
$3.50
Strawberry
$3.75
Strawberry Crunch
$3.75
Triple Chocolate
$3.75
Triple Chocolate Turtle
$3.75
Triple Chocolate w. White Ganache
$3.75
Sugar Cookie Bottom
$3.75
KelSas Sweet Box, LLC Location and Ordering Hours
(717) 945-7339
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM