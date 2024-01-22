Kennebec Meat Co.
Meat
Beef
- Boneless Ribeye (Prime)$25.99/lb
- Bone In Ribeye (Prime)$24.99/lb
- Denver Steak (Prime)$21.99/lb
- Kennebec Blend Ground Beef$12.99/lb
- Ground Beef$12.99/lb
- NY Strip (Prime)$24.99/lb
- Brisket (Prime)$10.99/lb
- Steak Tips (Prime)$23.99/lb
- Bavette (Prime)$23.99/lb
- Tenderloin (Prime)$37.99/lb
- Delmonico (Prime)$25.99/lb
- Flank Steak (Prime)$19.99/lb
- Boneless Ribeye (Local)$22.99/lb
- Bone In Ribeye (Local)$19.99/lb
- Skirt Steak$19.99/lb
- Chuck Roast$14.99/lb
- Chuck Eye Roast$17.99/lb
- Chuck Eye Steak$18.99/lb
- Tomahawk Ribeye$19.99/lb
- Bavette (Local)$19.99/lb
- Brisket (Local)$9.99/lb
- Eye Round$11.99/lb
- Coulotte (Picanha)$18.99/lb
- Bottom Round$10.99/lb
- Sirloin Round Steaks$11.99/lb
- Top Round$11.99/lb
- Neck Roast$11.99/lb
- London Broil$11.99/lb
- Tri-Tip$17.99/lb
- Denver Steak (Local)$18.99/lb
- Tenderloin (Local)$33.99/lb
- Hanger Steak$22.99/lb
- Beef Shank$10.99/lb
- Bone-In Short Rib$12.99/lb
- Boneless Short Rib$19.99/lb
- Anchor Steak$14.99/lb
- Terus Major (Shoulder Tender)$14.99/lb
- Porterhouse$20.99/lb
- T-Bone$20.99/lb
- Underblade Steak$12.99/lb
Pork
- T-Bone Chop$11.99/lb
- Rib Chop$11.99/lb
- Rustic Chop$11.99/lb
- Boneless Chop$12.99/lb
- Bone In Pork Loin$10.99/lb
- Boneless Pork Loin$11.99/lb
- Pork Belly$9.99/lb
- Pork Shoulder (Boston Butt)$7.99/lb
- Pork Jowl$5.99/lb
- Pork Cheek$12.99/lb
- Coppa Steak$10.99/lb
- Coppa Roast$10.99/lb
- St. Louis Ribs$11.99/lb
- Baby Back Ribs$11.99/lb
- Pork Tenderloin$17.99/lb
- Pig Ear (Raw)$3.99/lb
- Boneless Ham$8.99/lb
- Trotters$3.99/lb
- Hocks$4.99/lb
- Bone-In Ham$7.99/lb
- Sirloin Chop$11.99/lb
- Ground Pork$7.99/lb
Chicken
Sausage
Barbecue
BBQ
Sandwiches
Burger
Sandwiches
Retail
N/A Beverage
- Maine Root Ginger Brew$2.99
- Maine Root Sarsaparilla$2.99
- Boylan Root Beer$2.99
- Moxie$2.99
- Mexican CocaCola$2.99
- Liquid Death Sparkling$2.99
- Liquid Death Sparkling Lime$2.99
- San Pellegrino Pomegranite Orange$1.99
- San Pellegrino Orange$1.99
- Blood Orange$1.99
- San Pellegrino Lemon$1.99
- Rood Wild Ginger$4.99
- Root Wild Blueberry$4.99
- Urban Farm Chaga Chai$4.99
- Urban Farm Blueberry$4.99
- Urban Farm Ghost Pepper$4.99
- Urban Farm Ginger$4.99
Chips
- Lays Fried Chicken$5.00
- Lays Ribs Chips$5.00
- Lays Spicy Crayfish$5.00
- Vintage Ordinary$5.00
- Lays Spicy Lobster$5.00
- Lays Grilled Pork$5.00
- Lays Spicy Hotpot$5.00
- Cheetos Beef$5.00
- Cheetos Turkey$5.00
- Vida Tortilla$7.99
- Sechuan Pepper Doritos$5.00
- Garlic Bread Lays$5.00
- Lays Italian Red Meat$5.00
- Lays Ribeye$5.00
- Lays Truffle$5.00
- Deep River BBQ$1.99
- Deep River Sweet Maui Onion$1.99
- Deep River Ses Salt$1.99
- Deep River Salt Vinegar$1.99
- Deep River Cracked Pepper$1.99
- Deep River Dill Pickle$1.99
Pantry
- Bushwick Kitchen Honeycomb$15.00
- Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey$15.00
The Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey is a unique blend of sweet and spicy, a twist on traditional honey spread. Perfect for adding an unexpected kick to your tea, toast or cooking recipes.
- Ranch Gordo Christmas Lima$8.00
- Rancho Gordo Pink Bean$8.00
- Rancho Gordo Garbanzo Bean$8.00
- Rancho Gordo Pinto Bean$8.00
- Rancho Gordo Hominy$8.00
- Rancho Gordo Wild Rice$9.50
- Rancho Gordo Buckeye$8.00
- Rancho Gordo Black Bean$8.00
- Rancho Gordo Morado$8.00
- Tidewater Rice$15.00
- Yamaroku Soy Sauce$29.00
- Kosterina Garlic$27.00
- Kosterina Red Pepper$27.00
- UF Cidah Vinegar$11.00
- Slack Tide Sea Salt$7.00
- HCO Aioli$12.00
- Partanna Castelvetrano Olives$12.00
- Divina: Roasted Sweet Red Peppers, 13 Oz (2623175)$7.99
Divina's Roasted Sweet Red Peppers are a tasty and versatile addition to any pantry. They come in a convenient 13 Oz jar, perfect for adding a sweet and smoky flavor to a variety of dishes.
- Artichoke Hrt Mrntd$4.99
This is a case of 12 jars, each containing 12 ounces, of Cento's marinated artichoke hearts. These artichokes are a great addition to salads or antipasto platters, or used as a delicious topping on pizzas.
- KFC Truffle Sauce$12.00
- Le Conserve Gentile$18.00
"Le Conserve Gentile" is a high-quality canned good originating from Italy. They offer a variety of preserved fruits, vegetables and legumes often used for cooking gourmet meals.
- 750 Ml Sizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil$18.00
Sizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil comes in a 750 ml bottle offering a robust addition to your favorite recipes. This high-quality olive oil is perfect for enhancing the flavor of your cooking or adding a rich touch to salads and breads.
- 750 Ml Drizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil$21.00
This 750 ml Drizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil is perfect for cooking, dipping, and dressing. It's high-quality olive oil that can enhance the flavor of your dishes.
- Kosterina - Original Balsamic Vinegar, Made from Italian Lambrusco & Trebbiano Grapes, Smooth, Rich Taste, Incredible Superfood, Great for Savory Appe$22.00
Kosterina Original Balsamic Vinegar is made from the fresh Lambrusco and Trebbiano grapes of Italy. Not just a delicious condiment with a rich taste, it's also a great superfood to elevate your savory dishes.
- Saint Lucifer, Divine Nectar - Habanero Infused Balsamic Vinegar, 8.5oz - 250ML | Gluten Free, Sugar Free, Vegan, Vegetarian$28.00
The Saint Lucifer Divine Nectar is a unique Habanero-Infused Balsamic Vinegar that adds a spicy kick to your meals. It's 8.5 ounces, gluten-free, sugar-free and suitable for both vegans and vegetarians.
- Saint Lucifer Divine Virgin Jalapeño Olive Oil$28.00
- Oleificia Asaro Partanna Olive Oil, 34 Oz$26.00
The Oleificia Asaro Partanna Olive Oil is a 34 fluid ounce container of high-quality oil. Made from olives, this oil is perfect for enhancing the taste of your meals.
- DD Biscuit Mix$9.99
- DD Cornbread Mix$9.99
- DD Cheese Grits$9.99
- Micucci Vodka Sauce$6.99
- Micucci Marinara Sauce$6.99
- Truff Truffle Arrabbiata$14.00
- Truff Truffle Pomodoro$14.00
- Löwensenf Süss Würzig$6.99
- Löwensenf Extra Hot Mustard$6.99
- Löwensenf Honey Mustard$6.99
- Kozlik's Fig and Date Mustard$8.50
- Kozlik's Xxx Hot Mustard$8.50
- Kozlik's Triple Crunch Mustard$8.50
- Kozlik's Dijon Classique Mustard$8.50
- Pilsudski Dill Mustard with Garlic$4.99
- Pilsudski Bacon Jalapeño Mustard$4.99
- Pilsudski Polish Mustard with Horseradish$4.99
- Terrapin Ridge Farms Nashville Hot Spice Mustard$7.99
- Terrapin Ridge Farms Horseradish Sauce$7.99
- LB's Dijon Mustard$8.00
- Flo's Relish$7.99
- Ortiz aAnchovies$5.00
- Midwest Bacon Jam$12.99
- Colman's Mustard$4.99
- Rancho Gordo Chipotle Salsa$9.00
- El Yucateco Chile Chipotle$4.99
- El Yucateco Chile Habanero$7.99
- Calabrian Chili Garlic Sauce$8.99
- Pomodorini$18.00
- Divina Greek Olive Mix$6.99
- Divina Kalamata Olives$6.99
- Partana Castelvetrano Olives$12.00
- Cento Artichoke Hearts$4.99
- Bianco Crushed Tomatos$5.99
- Bianco Whole Peeled Tomatos$5.99
- Kensington Truffle Sauce$12.00
- Divina Roasted Red Peppers$7.99
- Kosterina Garlic Olive Oil$27.00
- Kosterina Spicy Red Pepper Olive Oil$27.00
- Kosterina Balsamic Vinegar$22.00
- Saint Lucifer Calabrian Chili Olive Oil$28.00
- Saint Lucifer Habanero Balsamic Vinegar$28.00
- Saint Lucifer Jalapeño Olive Oil$28.00
- Graza Drizzle$21.00
- Graza Sizzle$18.00
- Partana Olive Oil$26.00
- Texas Grove Black Bean and Corn Salsa$9.99
- Red's Hot Salsa$9.99
- Kensington Ghost Pepper Oil$12.00
- Kensington Black Garlic Sauce$12.00
- Amarena Fabbri Cherries$20.00
- Pickked Pink Onions$10.00
- Kansas City Canning Co Banana Peppers$9.00
- Zibari Jalapeño Slices$3.99
- Roland Cornichons$5.99
- Truff Truffle Infused Olive Oil$19.99
- Zibari Capers$3.99
- Masala Mama Vindaloo$7.99
- Masala Mama Tikka Masala$7.99
- A Small Good 'nduja$15.99
- A Small Good Basque Chorizo$15.99
- A Small Good Finocchiona Salami$15.99
- A Small Good Ramp Salami$15.99
- Black Garlic Shoyu$32.00
- Black Bear Vinegar$12.99
- Mussini. Balsamic Glaze$11.95
- Cidah Vinegar$11.00
- Mushrom Ale Vinegar$9.99
- Truff Truffle Infused Mayonnaise$11.00
- Chicory Stout Vinegar$9.99
- Matsutake Ramen Base$10.00
- Wasabi Mayonnaise$9.00
- Oak Honey$8.50
- Momotuku Tamari$13.00
- Pork Shank Ramen Broth$10.00
- Tonnino Yellowfin Tuna$9.00
- Tonnino Yellowfin Tuna with Garlic$9.00
- Cento Capers$4.99
- Yamaroku Soy Sauce$16.00
- Greek Vampire Skorthalia$7.99
- Seneca Sesame Salt$10.00
- Seacoast French Roast$13.99
Sauce & Rubs
- Bushwick Kitchen Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha$15.00
The Bushwick Kitchen Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha is a spicy, tangy sauce perfect for enhancing the flavor of your favorite foods. With a blend of red chili peppers, garlic, and vinegar, it can turn any meal into a fiery culinary delight.
- Hot Crispy Oil Shake$10.00
- Hot Crispy Oil$12.00
- Hot Crispy Oil Hot$12.00
- Hot Crispy Oil Hot Sauce$12.00
- Kewpie Mayo$11.99
- Rancho Gordo Hot Sauce$9.00
- Dennymike's Seasonings, Sublime Swine Heavenly Pork & Rib Seasoning$8.99
Dennymike's Sublime Swine is a fantastic seasoning blend perfect for pork and ribs. It's sure to make your next barbecue a hit with its heavenly combination of flavors.
- Dennymike's, Savory Seafood Seasoning$7.99
Dennymike's Savory Seafood Seasoning is a perfect blend of spices to enhance the flavor of your seafood dishes. It's great for grilling, frying, or baking your fish, giving it an extra hint of taste that takes it to the next level.
- Denny Mikes Turkey Lurkey Savory Seasoning 7oz$8.99
- Hell Fire Detroit Chile Pepper$15.00
- He’ll Fire Detroit Jalapeño$13.00
- Hell Fire Detroit Habanero Hot Sauce$15.00
The Habanaro is a type of chili pepper known for its heat and bright orange color. It's perfect for those who love a spicy kick in their food, often used in hot sauces and spicy dishes.
- Hell Fire Detroit Beer Habanero Scorpion Hot Sauce$18.00
Hell Fire Detroit Beer Habanero Scorpion Hot Sauce is a fiery blend offering a unique kick to your meals. With a combination of beer and habanero scorpion peppers, it's sure to intensify your dishes in a delicious way.
- Hell Fire Detroit Bourbon Habanero Ghost Hot Sauce$18.00
The Hell Fire Detroit Bourbon Habanero Ghost Hot Sauce is a fiery concoction infused with bourbon for a spicy kick. It's made with habanero and ghost peppers so be prepared for a serious heat blast.
- Hell Fire Detroit Hot Poblano$15.00
Hell Fire Detroit's Hot Poblano Sauce comes in a pack of 6, each bottle containing 4 fluid ounces. This sauce is perfect for those who enjoy a good kick of spice in their food.
- Bearded Butcher HOT$9.99
- Bearded Butcher ZESTY$9.99
- Cajun Blend Seasoning, Delicious Flavor, Versatile, Gluten Free, Low Calorie, No MSG$9.99
This Cajun Blend Seasoning is a versatile and gluten-free option for those looking to spice up their dishes. It has a delicious flavor with no MSG and is low in calories.
- Chipotle Blend Seasoning, Delicious Flavor, Versatile, Gluten Free, Low Calorie, No MSG$9.99
This chipotle blend seasoning adds a delicious, smoky flavor to your dishes and is very versatile - it can be used in a variety of recipes. Without any MSG, it's also gluten-free and low in calories, making it a healthy choice for any diet.
- Java-gourmet Java Rub$7.99
- Yuzu Japanese Barbecue Sauce BBQ Sauce 17 Oz$9.99
This Yuzu Japanese Barbecue Sauce is a 17 oz blend of tangy yuzu citrus and savory flavors, perfect for BBQ recipes. It brings out a unique, sweet and tangy twist to your typical barbecue dishes.
- Hot and Spicy Japanese Teriyaki BBQ Sauce 16 Oz$9.99
This Japanese teriyaki BBQ sauce brings a hot and spicy flavor profile to your dishes. The 16 Oz bottle is just the right size for a few grilled meals or several stir-fry dishes.
- Fresco Sauce - Fire Roasted Pepper Blend Hot Sauce - 5 Fl Oz$9.99
Fresco Sauce's Fire Roasted Pepper Blend Hot Sauce is a fiery condiment with a robust flavor that comes in a 5 fl oz bottle. Full of smoky notes, this sauce is an excellent addition to any dish that needs a spicy kick.
- Fresco Sauce - Chipotle & Habanero Hot Sauce - 5 Fl Oz$9.99
The Fresco Sauce is a fiery blend of Chipotle and Habanero peppers, packaged in a 5 fluid ounce bottle. It's perfect for giving your meals an extra kick of spice and flavor.
- Hell Fire Detroit Chile Pepper Premium Hot Sauce - Cherry Bomb$14.99
This is a premium hot sauce by Hell Fire Detroit, featuring the unique flavor of Chile Pepper mixed with Cherry Bomb. It's perfect for adding a spicy and tangy kick to your favorite dishes.
- Kensington Food Co$12.00
- Poppin All Day$8.79
- Fuego All Day$8.79
- 1849 Campfire Mild Hot Sauce$4.99
The 1849 Brand All Natural Campfire Mild Hot Sauce gives a tangy, smoky kick to any dish. Sold in a pack of 12, this sauce is perfect for those who enjoy a touch of heat without the burn.
- 1849 Jalapeno Hot Sauce$4.99
The 1849 Brand All Natural Jalapeno Hot Sauce is a pack of 12 bottles, perfect for those who love a spicy kick. It's a natural choice since the sauce is all-natural, bringing a fresh jalapeno flavor to your favorite dishes.
- BI Sasquatch BBQ Black Gold$10.99
- Spiceology & Derek Wolf - Smoked Garlic Jalapeno Lager - Beer-Infused Barbecue Rubs, Spices and Seasonings - Use on: Beef, Pasta Salad, Dressings, Mar$14.99
"Spiceology & Derek Wolf's Smoked Garlic Jalapeno Lager is a beer-infused barbecue rub that promises to revolutionize your cooking. You can use it for seasoning various foods like beef, pasta salad, and dressings, adding that perfectly balanced spicy-smoky flavor."
- Spiceology Derek Wolf Cherry Chipotle Ale BBQ Rub 8 Oz$14.99
The Spiceology Derek Wolf Cherry Chipotle Ale BBQ Rub is a flavorful blend that adds an interesting twist to your barbecue. With hints of cherry, smoky chipotle, and ale, it can elevate the taste of your grilled meats or veggies in a unique way.
- Spiceology Big Bad BBQ Ale All-Purpose Rub 8 Oz$14.99
The Spiceology BBQ Ale All-Purpose Rub is a versatile mix that adds a big, bold flavor to any dish. Measuring at 8 ounces, it's perfect for cooking, grilling, or barbecuing.
- Spiceology Derek Wolf Mesquite Peppercorn Lager BBQ Rub 8 Oz$14.99
The Spiceology Derek Wolf Mesquite Peppercorn Lager BBQ Rub is a unique blend of spices perfect for your next grilling adventure. With its 8 oz size, it provides a complex flavor mix of smoky mesquite, peppercorn, and hints of lager for a bold and savory barbecue experience.
- Sb Pork Rub Sticky Bourbon$14.99
- Meat Mitch Whomp BBQ Rub 11.5 Oz$9.00
The Meat Mitch Whomp BBQ Rub is a delicious blend of spices perfect for grilling. Packaged in an 11.5 Oz container, it's sure to add extraordinary flavor to your barbecue meal.
- Rancho Gordo$9.00
- Raijmakers Immune Booster$12.00
- Heat Enhancer Hot Sauce$12.00
The Heat Enhancer Hot Sauce is a fiery condiment that adds a spicy kick to any meal. It's perfect if you're a fan of dishes with a heat that tantalizes the tongue.
- Brain Buzzer$12.00
The Brain Buzzer is a fun and challenging puzzle game that tests your mental agility. Ideal for those who love brain teasers, it's perfect for sharpening your problem-solving skills.
- Maine Gravy$11.99
- Tia Lupita Habanero Hot Sauce$6.99
"Habanero" is a type of hot chili pepper known for its fiery heat and citrusy, tropical flavor. It's perfect for adding a spicy kick to your salsa, chili, or other choice recipes.
- Tia Lupita Salsa Verde Hot Sauce$6.99
Salsa Verde is a tangy green sauce made predominantly from green tomatoes and jalapeno peppers. It has a spicy and unique taste that accompanies a variety of dishes perfectly, from enchiladas to tacos.
- Dojo sriracha$7.99
- Chicken and Waffles Buffalo Sauce$8.99
- Black Magic Buffalo Sauce$7.99
- Blonde Beard's Buffalo Sauce - Holy Hell (Extra Hot) - Gourmet, Award Winning Sauce with Scotch Bonnet Peppers - Made with Real Butter - Great on Chic$9.99
Blonde Beard's Buffalo Sauce is an award-winning gourmet sauce that packs an extra hot punch thanks to the inclusion of Scotch Bonnet peppers. With a base of real butter, this sauce is fantastic for adding a spicy kick to chicken dishes.
- Chad's Obsession Hot Sauce | All Natural Handcrafted Gluten Free Spicy Sauce | Made with Organic Blue Agave, Sea Salt and Other Spices (5 Oz$7.99
Chad's Obsession Hot Sauce is a gluten-free, handcrafted spicy sauce made with organic blue agave, sea salt, and various other spices. At 5 oz, it's the perfect size for adding a kick to any meal.
- Original Hot Sauce, 12 Oz$5.99
The KHFM00030467 Original Hot Sauce is a fiery condiment guaranteed to spice up any meal. Its 12 Oz bottle is just the right size for your kitchen cabinet or for sharing at a barbecue.
- Cali Jerk Smoke$11.00
- Black Pepper Ketchup$5.99
This is a unique twist on the traditional condiment, blending the rich tomato flavor of ketchup with a bold kick of black pepper. It's perfect for enhancing burgers, fries, or any dish that needs a bit of savory spice.
- Melinda S Jalapeno Ketchup 14.0 OZ$5.99
Melinda S's Jalapeno Ketchup is a spicy twist on your favorite classic condiment. This 14-ounce bottle packs a punch, adding heat and flavor to any of your favorite dishes.
- Pemberton's, Loughlin's Irish Steak Sauce$6.99
Pemberton's Loughlin's Irish Steak Sauce is a flavorful condiment that adds a zesty Irish twist to your meals. It's perfect for enhancing the taste of steak, but also pairs well with other meats and dishes.
- Hot'N Nasty Bbq Sauce$7.99
Hot'N Nasty BBQ Sauce is a spicy condiment ideal for all your grilling needs. Its unique blend of flavors can add a kick to your ribs, chicken, or any other preferred barbecue dishes.
- Texas Avocado Salsa$9.99
- Texas Black Bean Salsa$9.99
- Red’s Hot Salsa$9.99
- KFC Black Garlic Sauce$11.00
- Kozlik's Maple Whiskey BBQ Sauce$11.50
- Kozlik's Carolina BBQ Sauce$11.99
- Truff Hot Sauce$14.99
- Truff Hotter Sauce$14.99
- Hoff's Mean Green Sauce$10.99
- Hoff's Wake Up Call$10.99
- Hoff's BBQ Original Sauce$10.99
- Hoff's Hot Sauce$10.99
- Hoff's Cam's Hot Sauce$10.99
- Hoff's Baby BBQ Sauce$10.99
- Hoff's Ghost Ketchup$10.99
- Meat Mitch Yellow Brick Road Sauce$7.00
- Meat Mitch White Sauce$7.00
- Meat Mitch BBQ Sauce$7.00
- Meat Mitch Butchers Choice$7.49
- Loughlin's Steak Sauce$6.99
- Lucy's 76 Steak Sauce
- Meat Church Holy Voodoo$9.99
- Meat Church Holy Cow$9.99
- Meat Church Deez Nuts$9.99
- Meat Church Honey Hog BBQ$9.99
- Meat Church The Gospel$9.99
- Spiceology Bp$14.99
- Spiceology Gf$14.99
- Spiceology Lp$14.99
- Spiceology Kb$14.99
- Spiceology Bk$14.99
- Spiceology Cc$14.99
- Spiceology T$14.99
- Spiceology Bb$14.99
- Spiceology Ch$14.99
- Spiceology Pr$14.99
- Spiceology Nh$14.99
- Spiceology Nh$10.99
- Spiceology Eh$10.99
- Spiceology Mr$10.99
- Meat Church Season Salt$9.99
- Meat Church Lemon Pepper$9.99
- Hoff's Dang Bacon$11.99
- Saint Lucifer Seafood Spice$9.50
- Danika's Coffee Rub$5.99
- Savage$11.99
- Meat Church Texas Chili Seasoning$9.99
Pasta
- Momofuko Soy Scallion$12.99
- Momofuku Spicy Soy$12.99
- Momofuku Tingly Chili$12.99
- Zelli Bucatini$7.99
- Zelli Spaghetti$7.99
- Shin Ramen$6.99
- Amolitta Torchietti$6.99
- Amolitta Maccheroni Rigati$6.99
- Amolitta Gnocchetti Sardi$6.99
- Daisy & Duke's Cornbread Mix$9.99
- Daisy & Duke's Biscuit Mix$9.99
- Daisy & Duke's Cheese Grits$9.99
- Carolina Gold Rice$15.00
Candy
- Wiley Wallaby Hucklberry$6.99
- Wiley Wallaby Hot Cinnamon$6.99
- Wiley Wallaby Classic Red$6.99
- Wiley Wallaby Watermelon$6.99
- Wiley Wallaby Green Apple$6.99
- Wiley Wallaby Blasted Berry$6.99
- Ritter Sport Strawberry Joghurt$3.99
- Ritter Sport Corn Flake White Chocokate$3.99
- Ritter Sport Peppermint$3.99
- Ritter Sport Almond$3.99
- Ritter Sport Coconut$3.99
- Ritter Sport Hazelnut$3.99
- Ritter Sport Hazelnut White Chocolate$3.99
- Milk Boy Alpine Milk Chocolate$2.49
- Milk Boy Caramel Sea Salt Milk Chocolate$2.49
- Milk Boy Extra Dark Chocolate$2.49
Snacks
- Righteous Felon Habenero Escobar Beef Jerky 2oz$6.99
The Righteous Felon Habanero Escobar Beef Jerky is a mouthwatering 2oz snack sure to satisfy any spice lover. This high-quality beef jerky boasts a robust, fiery habanero flavor, perfect for those seeking a delicious and distinct kick.
- Port City Mustard N Honey Pretzels$6.49
This is a pack of 8 Oz Mustard N Honey Pretzels, a delicious and savory snack. The pretzels have a unique taste combo of mustard and honey, offering a sweet and tangy experience.
- Sp!its$4.49
- Brewers Sesame Flatbread Pretzelz$6.99
- Brewers Everything Flatbread Crackers$6.99
- Matiz Sardines with Lemon$7.00
- Matiz Sardines with Piri Piri Pepper$7.00
- Matiz Sardines with Sweet Piquillo Peppers$7.00
Dog Treats
Beer
Beer
- Modest Man Most Beautiful$19.99
- Mast Landing Zipline$16.99
- Bissell Brothers the Substance Ne Hazy IPA 16oz Cans 16oz$16.99
The Bissell Brothers' The Substance is a tasty New England Hazy IPA sold in convenient 16oz cans. With its unique flavor profile and hazy consistency, it's a popular pick among IPA enthusiasts.
- Bissell Brothers Precept$17.99
- Bissell Brothers Nothing Gold$21.99
- Bissell Brothers Oi!$15.99
- Bissell Brothers Wet Hop Lager$17.99
- Lawson's Sip of Sunshine IPA 16oz Cans 16oz$17.99
Lawson's Sip of Sunshine IPA is a refreshing beer that comes in 16oz cans. It's perfect for a casual gathering, offering a blend of tropical and citrusy flavors.
- Lawson’s Nitro Stout$14.99
- Mast Landing Neon Sails$15.99
- Finback Yellow Cake$18.99
- Banded Brewing Milltown$9.99
- Barreled Souls Superman Punch$15.99
- Barreled Souls Rummy Bears$18.99
- Stillwater Extra Dry Sake Style Saison Farmhouse Ale - Beer - 16oz Bottle$11.99
The Stillwater Extra Dry Sake Style Saison Farmhouse Ale is a unique blend of a traditional Belgian farmhouse ale with a dry sake twist. Packaged in a 16oz bottle, it's an exotic beer choice for those looking for something out of ordinary.
- Hoof-Hearted Brewing Helmet Nachos$19.99
- Trinken Basin Bomber$16.99
- Trinken Klasik Jasik$14.99
- Trinken Das Knackig$14.99
- Trinken Von Wolfhausen$14.99
- Allagash North Sky$13.99
- Allagash White$12.99
- Portland Zoo Cerveza$14.99
- Night Shift Nite Lite$8.99
- Schilling Rennsteig$14.99
- Lawsons Sip of Sunshine Single Tall$4.99
- North Coast Old Rasputin$11.99
- North Coast Brewing Brother Thelonious$13.99
- Foulmouthed Damn it to Helles$15.99
- Schilling Brucius$15.99
- Schilling Petrin 11$14.99
- Schilling Modernism$14.99
- Schilling Jakobus
- Schilling Old Mission$16.99
- Boothbay Craft Thirsty Botanist$17.99
- Boothbay Craft SnowmoBeer$17.99
- Finback Sounds of Color$18.99
- Unibroue La Fin Du Monde 750ml$8.49
The Unibroue La Fin Du Monde is a Belgian-style tripel beer that comes in a 750ml bottle. Boasting an appealing blend of fruity and spice notes, it provides a refreshingly complex drinking experience.
- Flight Deck Cones of Confusion$17.99
- Flight Deck Real Maine Italian Pilsner$13.99
- MBC Lunch$7.99
- Austin Street Pale Ale$15.99
- Fiddlehead IPA$3.99