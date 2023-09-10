Star Pizza

Mushroom & Spinach Star Pizza

$18.00

Tomato Parm Reggiano Star Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella Star Pizza

$18.00

Prosciutto Tomato Star Pizza

$18.00

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$13.00

HAM Calzone

$17.00

PEPPERONI Calzone

$17.00

MEATBALL Calzone

$16.50

SAUSAGE AND ONIONS Calzone

$17.00

Dinners

SAUSAGE PARM Dinner

$19.00

CHICKEN CUTLET PARM Dinner

$23.00

MEATBALL PARM Dinner

$16.00

BAKED ZITI Dinner

$19.00

HOME MADE LASAGNA Dinner

$22.00

EGGPLANT ROLINTINI Dinner

$22.00

EGGPLANT PARM Dinner

$22.00

PENNE IN VODKA SAUCE Dinner

$19.00

PASTA ALFEDO Dinner

$19.00

Frutti Di Mare

MUSSELS MARINARA

$16.00

SHRIMP PARM

Ensalad

HOUSE SALAD

$5.50

ANTI PASTA

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

FRES TORTELINI SALAD

$9.00

CAPRESE SALAD

$14.00

TRI COLOR PASTA AND FRESH MOZZ SALAD

BURRATTA HOUSE MADE SALAD

$15.99

add grilled chicken

$4.00

add chicken cutlet

$4.00

add shrimp

$6.00

Hot Sandwiches

CHICKEN PARM Sand

$17.00

MEATBALL PARM Sand

$17.00

EGGPLANT PARM Sand

$16.00

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS Sand

$16.00

AUTHENTIC CHEESE STEAK Sand

$18.00

80Z PAT LE FRIEDA BURGER

$18.00

SHRIMP PARM Sand

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN Sand

$14.00

gyro

$8.00

Drinks

a&w root beer can

$1.50

Arizona mango

$0.99

Arizona grape

$0.99

brisk

$2.50

coke 20oz

$2.50

coke 2L

$5.00

coke can

$1.50

diet coke 20oz

$2.50

diet coke can

$1.50

doctor pepper can

$1.50

kiwi strawberry

$2.50

mex coke

$2.75

mex fanta

$2.75

mex sprite

$2.75

mountain dew 20oz

$2.50

Mountain Dew 2L

$5.00

mountain dew can

$1.50

red bull

$4.00

red bull sugar free

$4.00

snapple apple

Snapple lemon

$2.50

Snapple Orangeade

$2.50

sprite 20oz

$2.50

sprite 2L

$4.00

water fiji

$2.25

water poland spring

$2.00

Sides

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

BRUCETTA

$13.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

MEATBALLS

$13.00

FRESH GARLIC BREAD

$9.00

GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE

$11.00

FRIED RAVIOLI STUFFED WITH RICCOTA

$9.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

BUFFALO WINGS

GARLIC KNOTS

$4.00

Desserts

CANOLI

$7.00

CHEESECAKE

$7.00

TIRAMISU

$7.50

NUTELLA STAR

$17.00

ZEPPOLE VIA NAPOLITAN 3

$12.00

SQUARE PIES

BUFFALA SQUARE PIE

$34.00

WHITE PIE SQUARE PIE

$22.50

PEPPERONI SQUARE PIE

$22.50

SAUSAGE SUPREME SQUARE PIE

$22.50

MARGHERITA SQUARE PIE

$24.00

VEGGIE SQUARE PIE

$23.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SQUARE PIE

$27.99

CHICKEN PARM SQUARE PIE

$27.00

MEAT LOVERS SQUARE PIE

$27.00

CLASSIC SQUARE PIE

$23.00

VODKA SAUCE,FRESH MOZZ SQUARE PIE

MEATBALL SQUARE PIE

$24.00

SICILIAN

$31.00

DIY PIE

DIY PIE

$23.00

Slice

Toppings

Plain

$3.00

Pies

small

$12.00

medium

$16.00

large

$23.00