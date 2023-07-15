Popular Items

Burger

$16.00

8-ounce hand pattied Angus beef served with lettu.ce tomato and onion with choice of oneside

Dinner Menu

Starters

P&E Shrimp half

$18.00

P&E pound

$28.00

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$12.00

fried Chicken Wings dunked in housemade Buffalo Sauce

Ahi Tuna

$17.00

lightly seared and seasoned Ahi Tuna served with Cucumber Wasabi dressing

Breaded Mozarella Sticks

$9.00

deep fried Cheese Sticks served with Marinara sauce

Fried Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Breaded Chicken Tender strips served wifh BB(½nd Honey Mustard sauces

Shrimptini

$15.00

Five Jumbo Shrimp chilled and served with cocktail sauce Ln a marlmL glass

Potato Skins

$12.00

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Soups

Crab & Corn Chowder Cup

$10.00Out of stock

Crab and Corn Chowder Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Brunswick Stew Cup

$7.00

Brunswick Stew Bowl

$10.00

Soup of the day cup

$10.00

Soup of the day bowl

$15.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled marinated Chicken Breast served over Romaine with cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted almonds, sliced eggs and Cheddar cheese (substitute salmon or fired shrimp or an additional $6)

Steak Salad

$24.00

6-ounce grilled Rib Eye Steak over Romaine lettuce with. cucumbers, tomatoes, walnuts and. sau.teed. onions

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and. croutons tossed with. Caesar dressing

Entrees

Golden Fried Chicken- Quarter

$14.00

hand battered deep fried Chicken served with two sides

Golden Fried Chicken- Half

$19.00

hand battered deep fried Chicken served with two sides

Country lnn Chicken

$24.00

grilled Chicken Breasts served over yellow grits and smothered in Virginia Country Ham Cream Sauce with one additional side

Hamburger Steak

$19.00

classic Southern fovorite,fresh hand pattied 8-ounce Angus beef, grilled and smothered in gnny and onions with your choice of two sides

Burger

$16.00

8-ounce hand pattied Angus beef served with lettu.ce tomato and onion with choice of oneside

Ribeye

$42.00

12-ounce grilled Rib Eye crowned with onion straws with your choice of two sides. Cajun Style or Blackened Rib Eye available

Honey & Bourbon Glazd Pork Chop

$27.00

grilled 10-ounce Porterhouse Pork Chop glazed with Honey & Bourbon with your choice of two sides

Shrimp and Grits

$27.00

sauteed Black Tiger Shrimp atop Virginia. Country Ham Cream Sauce served over creamy yeUow grits with your choice of one additional side

Fried Shrimp Platter

$28.00

lightly coated Black Tiger Shrimp deep fried and served with cocktail sauce and your choice of two sides

Seared Atlantic Salmon

$27.00

pan-seared Salmon filet crowned with tomato and com relish with two sides

Cajun Fried Catfish

$18.00

cajun seasoning deep fried Catfish served with a roasted red pepper aioli with a choice of two sides

Buffet

$20.00

8 Ounce Primerib

$28.00

10 oz Prime- Rib

$34.00

Kid Buffet

$12.00

Steak special

$48.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chess pie

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Lemon Cake

$10.00

Open

$10.00

Temperature

Rare

Med Rare

Med

Med Well

Well

Kids Menu

Kid steak

Kid steak

$12.00

Kid burger

Kid burger

$12.00

Kid tenders

Kid Tenders

$12.00

Kid Buffet

Kid buffet

$12.00

Sides

Cabbage

$5.00

Greenbeans

$5.00

Squash

$5.00

Black-eyed peas

$5.00

Stewed tomatoes

$5.00

Peas and tom

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Butter Beans

$5.00

Mashed potatoes

$5.00

Mashed gravy

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Corn

$5.00

Veg of day

$5.00

Baked potato

$5.00

Loaded baked potato

$6.00

Side salad

$5.00

Mixed vegi

$5.00

Zucchini

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Okra

$5.00

Beets

$5.00

Collards

$5.00

Slaw

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00