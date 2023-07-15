KENNON HOUSE 7001 Gasburg Rd
Dinner Menu
Starters
P&E Shrimp half
P&E pound
Buffalo Chicken Wings
fried Chicken Wings dunked in housemade Buffalo Sauce
Ahi Tuna
lightly seared and seasoned Ahi Tuna served with Cucumber Wasabi dressing
Breaded Mozarella Sticks
deep fried Cheese Sticks served with Marinara sauce
Fried Chicken Fingers
Breaded Chicken Tender strips served wifh BB(½nd Honey Mustard sauces
Shrimptini
Five Jumbo Shrimp chilled and served with cocktail sauce Ln a marlmL glass
Potato Skins
Fried Mushrooms
Soups
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled marinated Chicken Breast served over Romaine with cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted almonds, sliced eggs and Cheddar cheese (substitute salmon or fired shrimp or an additional $6)
Steak Salad
6-ounce grilled Rib Eye Steak over Romaine lettuce with. cucumbers, tomatoes, walnuts and. sau.teed. onions
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and. croutons tossed with. Caesar dressing
Entrees
Golden Fried Chicken- Quarter
hand battered deep fried Chicken served with two sides
Golden Fried Chicken- Half
hand battered deep fried Chicken served with two sides
Country lnn Chicken
grilled Chicken Breasts served over yellow grits and smothered in Virginia Country Ham Cream Sauce with one additional side
Hamburger Steak
classic Southern fovorite,fresh hand pattied 8-ounce Angus beef, grilled and smothered in gnny and onions with your choice of two sides
Burger
8-ounce hand pattied Angus beef served with lettu.ce tomato and onion with choice of oneside
Ribeye
12-ounce grilled Rib Eye crowned with onion straws with your choice of two sides. Cajun Style or Blackened Rib Eye available
Honey & Bourbon Glazd Pork Chop
grilled 10-ounce Porterhouse Pork Chop glazed with Honey & Bourbon with your choice of two sides
Shrimp and Grits
sauteed Black Tiger Shrimp atop Virginia. Country Ham Cream Sauce served over creamy yeUow grits with your choice of one additional side
Fried Shrimp Platter
lightly coated Black Tiger Shrimp deep fried and served with cocktail sauce and your choice of two sides
Seared Atlantic Salmon
pan-seared Salmon filet crowned with tomato and com relish with two sides
Cajun Fried Catfish
cajun seasoning deep fried Catfish served with a roasted red pepper aioli with a choice of two sides