Keystone Korner 1350 Lancaster Street
Starters
- Soup of Day$14.00
butter-poached Maryland crab, old bay popcorn
- Ultimate Deviled Eggs$15.00
with pickled quail eggs, remoulade & crispy pancetta
- Apple Salad$16.00
- Kale-Romaine Caesar Salad$14.00
parmesan crisp, radish, squeeze of lime
- Char-broiled Oysters$16.00
roasted garlic butter, aged pecorino
- Shrimp Gumbo$24.00
white cheddar grits, roasted peppers, bacon & onion sauce
- Buffalo Wings$14.00
- Sweet Chili Wings$14.00
- Old Bay Wings$14.00
- Extra Dressing$0.50
- Truffle Fries$12.00
white truffle oil, parmesan cheese, & home-made mayo
- Fried Shrimp$20.00
- Crab Dip$16.00Out of stock
- Caprese Salad$16.00Out of stock
- Beet Salad$16.00
Entrees
Mains
- Beer Battered Catch of the Day$30.00
with sweet chilli glaze and fried brussels sprouts
- Beef Carbonnade$32.00
mushrooms, onions, red wine sauce & mashed potatoes
- Salmon Steak$36.00
- Crab Cake Sandwich$28.00
toasted brioche & hand-cut fries
- Bolognese Bowl$24.00
rigatoni & beef ragu, garlic bread, aged pecorino
- Grilled Angus Burger$20.00
Wisconsin cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, carmalized onion, special sauce, hand-cut fries
- BBQ Brisket Sancwich$22.00
smoked mozzarella, homemade slaw, hand-cut fries
- NY Strip$40.00
Drink Menu
Bottle Red
Bottle White
Champange/Sparkling
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Gin
Glass Red
Glass Rose
Glass White
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto$10.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Campari$10.00
- Chartreuse, Green$20.00
- Cointreau$10.00
- Drambuie$10.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Di Saronno Ameretto$12.00
- Jagermeister$10.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Sambuca$10.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$10.00
- St Germain$10.00
- Luxardo Marischino$10.00
- Lemoncello$10.00
- Peach Schnapps$10.00
- Strawberry Pucker$10.00
N/A Beverages
Rum
Scotch/Cognac
- Courvoisier$14.00
- Crown Royal Apple$14.00
- D'Usse VSOP$14.00
- E&J Brandy$10.00
- Glenlivet 12Yr$16.00
- Hennessy VS$14.00
- Hennessy XO$35.00
- Highland Park 12$16.00Out of stock
- Johnnie Walker Black$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$50.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$12.00
- McCallan 12Yr$18.00
- McCallan 15Yr$35.00
- Oban 14$16.00
- Remy 1738$16.00
- Remy VSOP$14.00
- Remy XO$35.00
- Well Scotch$11.00
- Well Scotch-DBL$20.00
- Glenlivet 12Yr-DBL$32.00
- Johnnie Walker Red-DBL$24.00
- Johnnie Walker Black-DBL$28.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue-DBL$100.00
- McCallan 12Yr-DBL$36.00
- McCallan 15Yr-DBL$66.00
- Oban 14-DBL$32.00
- Courvoisier-DBL$24.00
- Hennessy VS-DBL$24.00
- Hennessy XO-DBL$70.00
- Remy VSOP-DBL$28.00
- Remy 1738-DBL$32.00
- Remy XO-DBL$70.00
Tequila
- Well Tequila$11.00
- Casamigos Anejo$14.00
- Casamigos Blanco$14.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$14.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$35.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Don Julio Blanco$13.50
- Patron Silver$13.50
- Codigo Blanco$16.00
- Codigo Rose$17.00
- Codigo Reposado$18.00
- Codigo Anejo$25.00
- Codigo Mezcal$18.00
- Aldez Blanco$16.00
- Aldez Repo$18.00
- Aldez Anejo$20.00
- Well Tequila-DBL$20.00
- Casamigos Anejo-DBL$26.50
- Casamigos Blanco-DBL$26.00
- Casamigos Reposado-DBL$28.00Out of stock
- Don Julio Anejo-DBL$27.00
- Don Julio 1942-DBL$70.00
- Patron Silver-DBL$27.00
- Patron Reposado-DBL$28.00
Vodka
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Well Whiskey$11.00
- Angels Envy$16.50
- Basil Hayden$17.00
- Blanton's$20.00
- Buffalo Trace$15.00
- Bulleit$12.00
- Bulleit Rye$12.00
- Crown Royal$14.00
- Elijah Craig$15.00
- Four Roses$14.00
- High West$18.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$11.00
- Jameson$14.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Old Forrester$18.50Out of stock
- Sagamore Rye$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Woodford Rye$12.00
- Uncle Nearest$16.00
- Jefferson Ocean$20.00Out of stock
- Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye$15.00
- Catoctin Creek 92 Proof$17.00
- Catactin Creek Cask Proof$20.00
- catoctin creek hot honey rye$16.00
- Well Whiskey-DBL$20.00
- Angels Envy-DBL$33.00
- Basil Hayde-DBLn$34.00
- Blanton's-DBL$36.00
- Bulleit-DBL$24.00
- Bulleit Rye-DBL$24.00
- Elijah Craig-DBL$30.00
- Jack Daniels-DBL$22.00
- Jack Daniels Honey-DBL$22.00
- Makers Mark-DBL$24.00
- Sagamore Rye-DBL$24.00
- Woodford Reserve-DBL$24.00
- Woodford Rye-DBL$24.00
Cocktails (Copy)
- Amaretto Sour$15.00
- Appletini$15.00
- Black Russian$15.00
- Boulevardier$15.00
- Champagne Cocktail$16.00
- Chocolate Martini$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$15.00
- Daiquiri$15.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$15.00
- Fuzzy Navel$15.00
- Gimlet$15.00
- Gin Martini$15.00
- Greyhound$14.00
- Hot Toddy$15.00
- Irish Coffee$15.00
- Lemon Drop$15.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$16.00
- Madras$15.00
- Mai Tai$15.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Margarita$15.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mint Julep$15.00
- Mojito$15.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Mudslide$14.00
- Negroni$15.00
- Old Fashioned$15.00
- Rob Roy$15.00
- Sazerac$15.00
- Screwdriver$13.00
- Sea Breeze$13.00
- Sidecar$15.00
- Tequila Sunrise$15.00
- Tom Collins$15.00
- Vodka Martini$15.00
- Whiskey Sour$15.00
- White Russian$15.00
Retail
(410) 946-6726
Closed