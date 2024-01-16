Kg’s African & Caribbean Authentic Food 33695 Birchlawn
Tacos
All tacos are served in a 7 inch shell. Stuffed with Lettuce, Pico and Shredded Cheese.
Fataya Empanadas
Deep fried pastry filled with Beef, Chicken or Fish with Onion Juice.
Quesadillas
Chicken or Beef w/ Pico
Senegalese Shawarma Sandwiches
A KG Specialty! Wrapped with Lettuce, Pico, Fries and Homemade Tahini Sauce.
Signature Filled Bowls
The One and Only KG Original! Generous portions with your choice of Protein and filled with Rice or Fufu + Plantain and Cabbage
Drinks
Kg’s African & Caribbean Authentic Food Location and Ordering Hours
(734) 323-4355
Closed • Opens Sunday at 9AM