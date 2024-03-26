KG's Kitchen 8601 Martin Luther King Boulevard
Coffee
Water
Drip Coffee
Non-Expresso Latte
Breakfast
Breakfast
- The Southside$10.00
2 Scrambled eggs | 1 Breakfast Meat| 1 Breakfast Side| Toast
- Two Good Breakfast$12.00
2 Scrambled eggs | 2 Breakfast Meat| 2 Breakfast Sides | Toast
- Granny’s Pancakes$12.00
2 Buttermilk Pancakes, 2 Eggs your way, Choice of Side of grits or Seasoned Potatoes, and 1 Breakfast Protein
- Island Shrimp & Grits$15.00
- French Toast Fete$12.00
4 Slices of French Toast, 2 Eggs your way , Choice of 1 side grits or seasoned potatoes, 1 Breakfast Protein
- 2 Breakfast Tacos$6.00
- Breakfast Sando$5.00
- Jerk Wings & Waffles$15.00
6 - 12 hour marinated jerk wings and 1 buttermilk waffle
- French Toast Sando$7.00
Side
Lunch/Dinner
Entrees
- Jerk Chicken$15.00
- Curry Shrimp$15.00
- Curry Goat$17.00Out of stock
- Curry Chicken$15.00
- Island Pepper Shrimp$15.00
- Island Fried Chicken$15.00
- Stew Chicken$15.00
- Berbere Salmon$15.00
- Plant Based - Jerk Chicken$15.00
- Plant Based - Island Pepper Shrimp$15.00
- Plant Based - Curry Shrimp$15.00
- Plant Based- Curry Chicken$15.00
- Planted Based | Trini Chi Chicken$15.00
KG's FAVORITES
- Doubles$6.00
- Trini Chi- Chicken Lo-Mein$15.00
Trinidadian-style crispy chicken tossed in our garlicky citrus chili sauce served with garden vegetable lo-mien pasta
- Berbere African Salmon$17.00
- Island Pepper Shrimp Pelau$17.00
Caribbean style roasted pepper Gulf shrimp, served with pelou rice, side garden salad. sweet plantain
- Vegetable Lo Mein Bowl$15.00
- Vegetables
Jerk Chicken Wings
THE BIG SALAD
Burgers
- BEST BURGER EVER$10.00
House-made patty, pickles, caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato served with Seasoned Potatoes Wedges
- Crispy Jerk Chicken Sando$12.00
Grilled, 12hr Marinated Chicken, fried and tossed in our signature smoky, sweet and spicy Kuji Jerk Sauce, coleslaw, plantain, tomato and lettuce served with crispy seasoned potato wedges.
- Salmon Burger$15.00
House-made smoked salmon patty, pickled red onions, chimichurri aioli, Dijon mustard, fried egg w/ truffle chips
- BEST EVER VEGAN BURGER$15.00
House-made Plant- Based Patty, pickles, caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato Served with Seasoned Potatoes
Sides
- African Soul Rice$5.00+
- Pelau$5.00+
- Baked Macaroni & Cheese$5.00+Out of stock
- Steamed Rice$5.00+
- Sweet Potato Croquet$5.00+Out of stock
- Vegetable Lo- Mein$5.00+
- Caribbean Cabbage$5.00+
- Garden Vegetables$5.00+
- Calallo$5.00+
- House Salad$5.00+
- Gullah Greens$5.00+
- Curry Vegetables$5.00+
- Fried Plantains$5.00+
- House Chips$5.00+
- Potato Wedges$5.00+