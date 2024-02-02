2x points now for loyalty members
KHANVIC'S ALIBI
VOODOO JOOS
- JOOSĒ$8.00
Experience the perfect balance of taste and wellness in every sip. Elevate your hydration game and embrace the goodness of Voodoo Joos today!
- JOOS$18.00
Indulge in the mysterious and captivating world of Joos, a one-of-a-kind adult beverage that will tantalize your taste buds. Explore our exciting range of flavors and let Voodoo Joos cast a spell on your senses. Order now and unlock the magic!
SEA MOSS
MAC
- OG MAC$13.00+
So look the OG MAC is elbow macaroni in a make your feet dance cheese sauce with butter, milk, fresh cream, 6 chz topped with a blend of garlic, parsley, mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
- BLK CAESAR (Surf & Turf)$13.00+
In the early 1700s he joined Blackbeard's crew as his lieutenant and was there for Blackbeard's death at the hands of Lieutenant Robert Maynard. Following this defeat, Black Caesar was captured with the surviving crew by Virginia colonial authorities and was hanged in Williamsburg in 1718.
- DAHMER (Surf & Turf w/Pineapple&Mango$13.00+
American serial killer and sex offender who killed and dismembered seventeen males between 1978 and 1991. Many of his later murders involved necrophilia, cannibalism, and the permanent preservation of body parts typically all or part of the skeleton.
- Aileen (Seafood Mango Salsa)$13.00+
American serial killer. In 1989–1990, while engaging in street prostitution along highways in Florida, she shot dead and robbed seven of her male clients. Wuornos claimed that her clients had either raped or attempted to rape her, and that the homicides of the men were committed in self-defense. This story seems a little fishy.
- JAME GUMB (Buffalo Chicken)$13.00+
Jame Gumb aka Buffalo Bill from "The Silence of the Lambs". Used his victims as sex slaves, forced them to torture each other, and even ground one of their bodies up and forced the other women to eat her flesh. Buffalo sauce is to die for!!
- JIM JONES (Veggies)$13.00+
American cult leader and mass murderer who led the Peoples Temple between 1955 and 1978. In what he termed "revolutionary suicide", a term he took from the novel by the same name by Huey Newton, Jones and the members of his inner circle planned and orchestrated a mass murder-suicide in his remote jungle commune at Jonestown, Guyana.
- SAMUEL LITTLE (3 Meats)$13.00+
American serial killer who confessed to murdering 93 women between 1970 and 2005. The FBI's Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP) has confirmed Little's involvement in at least 60 of the 93 confessed murders, the largest number of confirmed victims for any serial killer in United States history.