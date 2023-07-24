Khao Thai & Sushi 10855 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
FOODS
APPETIZERS
Coconut Shrimp (5 pcs)
Fried coconut battered shrimp
Crab Rangoon (5 pcs)
Deep fried wonton filled with crab meat, green onion, and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crispy Spring Roll (4 pcs)
Deep fried spring roll skin filled with cabbage sesame oil, bean thread and carrot served wit sweet and sour sauce
Edamame
Golden Fried Tofu (6 pcs)
Crispy fried tofu served with sweet & sour sauce and topped with crushed peanut
Hotatae Hokkaiyaki (Dine in ONLY)🔥
Bake octopus, crab stick, scallop, black tobiko and spicy mayo
Khao Thai Edamame
Edamame Sauteed with garlic Thai and Japanese fusion sauce
Khao Thai Taco (2 pcs) 🔥
Crab stick, Scallop, masago, cucumber and spicy mayo in crispy taco
Pork Gyoza (6 pcs)
Sashimi Sampler
6 pieces of chef’s choice
Shrimp in blanket (6 pcs)
Spring roll wrappers, shrimp, peppers served with sweet chili sauce.
Spicy Tuna Wonton (4 pcs) 🔥
Sushi Sampler
5 pieces of chef’s choice
Tempura Lover (6 pcs)
6 pieces of shrimp tempura
Tuna Tataki
Tuna Tower (Dine in ONLY) 🔥
Avocado, tuna, seaweed salad, crunch, masago, scallion, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Yellowtail Carpaccio (6 pcs)🔥
Yellowtail sashimi served with ponzu sauce and topped with jalapeno
SALAD
SOUP
SUSHI & SASHIMI COMBO
Sushi Combo
8 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri with California roll or Spicy Tuna (Contains raw fish/undercooked ingredient)
Sashimi Combo
17 pieces of assorted fish (*Contains raw/undercooked ingredient)
Salmon Deluxe
7 pieces of salmon nigiri and salmon with cucumber roll [Gluten Free] (*Contain raw/undercooked ingredient)
Tuna Deluxe
7 pieces of tuna nigiri and tuna with cucumber roll [Gluten Free] (*Contains raw/undercooked ingredient)
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
9 pieces of assorted fish, 5 pieces of assorted sushi with California roll or spicy tuna (*Contains raw/undercooked ingredient)
Sunshine Deluxe
2 pieces of Ebi nigiri, 2 pieces of Ikura nigiri, 1 california roll and 1 Masago ball
DONBURI
MAKIMONO (UNCOOKED)
A2 Roll
Salmon, asparagus topped with albacore, green onion, ponzu and mustard sauce
Alaska Roll
Salmon, cucumber and avocado
Albacore Roll
Albacore, green onion
Baby Green Roll
Spicy tuna, crab stick, eel, crunchy, avocado, masago inside wrapped with soy green wrapper
Cherry Blossom Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with tuna
Friendly Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, avocado topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo,
Jenny Roll 🔥
Spicy albacore, cucumber, avocado topped wit spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onion, ponzu and mustard sauce
Khao Thai Roll 🔥
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna topped with tuna, salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onion, masago
Lucky Clover Roll
Tuna, salmon, cilantro topped with avocado
Philly Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and avocado
Power Roll 🔥
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with eel salmon, spicy mayo, green onion, masago
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with assorted fish
Salmon Roll
Spicy Albacore Roll🔥
Albacore with spicy sauce, cucumber and sesame.
Spicy Salmon Roll🔥
Salmon with spicy sauce, cucumber and sesame
Spicy Tuna Roll 🔥
Tuna with spicy sauce, sesame and cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Roll🔥
Yellowtail with spicy sauce, cucumber and sesame.
Sunrise Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy tuna and eel sauce
Sunset Roll
Crab stick, cream cheese, cucumber topped with avocado and salmon
Tuna lover (no rice, 6 pieces)
Spicy Tuna, avocado, cucumber, asparagus and soy paper wrapped in tuna and topped with eel sauce, ponzu and mustard sauce
Tuna Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail, green onion
COOKED ROLL
911 Roll 🔥
Shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapenos topped with eel sauce, sweet and spicy sauce, tempura crunch
B.S.C Roll
California roll topped with baked scallop, eel sauce, green onion
Beef Teriyaki Roll
California roll topped with beef teriyaki and eel sauce
California Roll
Crab salad, avocado, sesame and cucumber
Caterpillar Roll
Eel, cucumber topped with avocado, sesame and eel sauce
Dragon Roll
California roll topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce
Ebi Hat Roll
Tamago, cucumber, avocado, masago topped with shrimp and cucumber and mayo
Eel Roll
Eel, sesame, cucumber and eel sauce
Rock Star Roll
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber topped with steam shrimp, avocado, tempura crunch and spicy mayo
Salmon Skin Roll
Salmon skin and crab salad topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Shrimp Roll
Shrimp, sesame and cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura and crab salad topped with eel sauce and tempura crunch
Spicy Crab Roll 🔥
Spicy crab salad, sesame and cucumber
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado and crab stick with eel sauce
Volcano Roll 🔥
Crab salad, avocado, cream cheese topped with mixed baked seafood and spicy mayo and eel sauce
DEEP FRIED ROLL
SASHIMI
NIGIRI
ALBACORE NIGIRI
CRAB STICK NIGIRI
EEL NIGIRI
FRIED TOFU POCKET NIGIRI
GIANT SCALLOP NIGIRI
JAPANESE SWEET EGG NIGIRI
MACKEREL NIGIRI
OCTOPUS NIGIRI
SALMON EGG NIGIRI
SALMON NIGIRI
SHRIMP NIGIRI
SMELT EGG NIGIRI
SQUID NIGIRI
TUNA NIGIRI
YELLOWTAIL NIGIRI
VEGETARIAN ROLL
CURRY
Green Curry 🔥
Green curry paste, thai basil, eggplant, bamboo shoot in coconut milk
Massaman Curry 🔥
Massaman curry paste, potato, carrot, onion, bay leave, peanut in coconut milk
Panang Curry 🔥
Panang curry paste, pea, carrot in coconut milk
Red Curry 🔥
Red curry paste, thai basil, bell pepper, bamboo shoot in coconut milk
Yellow Curry 🔥
Yellow curry paste, potato, carrot, onion in coconut milk
STIR FRIED
Chili Basil 🔥
Sauteed thai basil leaves, onion and bell pepper in chili and garlic sauce
Garlic Lover
Stir-fried in house garlic sauce topped with crispy garlic and vegetable on the side
Pad King (Ginger Stir-Fry)
Pad Mixed Vegetable
Sauteed Mixed vegetable in light brown sauce
Sweet and sour
STIR FIRED NOODLE
Drunken Noodle
Sauteed wide rice noodle, bell pepper, onion, thai basil leaves in chili and garlic sauce
Pad See Ew
Sauteed wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli in garlic soy sauce
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle sauteed with bean sprout, scallion, egg with crunch peanut and lime on the side
Pad Woon Sen
Glass noodle sauteed with egg, cabbage, zucchini, broccoli, carrot
FRIED RICE
Basil Fried Rice 🔥
Stir fried jasmine, thai basil, onion and bell pepper in chili and garlic sauce
Khao Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried jasmine rice, egg, onion, green onion, pea and carrot (Picture is khao thai fried rice with jumbo shrimp)
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried jasmine, pineapple, curry powder, pea carrot, green onion and topped with cashew nut
Tom Yum Fried Rice 🔥
Stir fried jasmine, lemon grass, onion, chili, galanga, pea carrot topped with cilantro
HOUSE SPECIAL
Beef Black Pepper Steak
Stir-fried beef, pineapple, black pepper, onions, and bell peppers with light brown sauce
Khao Soi 🔥
Northern Thai egg noodles and chicken (or beef/shrimp) in curry soup topped with crispy noodles, red onion, cilantro and pickled mustard greens.
Kung Aob Woon Sen (steam glass noodle with shrimp)
Glass noodles and shrimp are cooked together in a pot with ginger, garlic and pepper.
Pineapple Curry with Shrimp🔥
Jumbo shrimp, red curry past, bell pepper, pineapple and onion in coconut milk
Spicy Eggplant with Shrimp🔥
Shrimp, thai eggplant, thai basil, onion and bell pepper in chili paste and garlic sauce. Sauce contains shrimp
Tom Yum Ramen with Shrimp🔥
KID MENU
SIDE ORDER
TERIYAKI
Chicken Teriyaki
Stir-fried with teriyaki sauce with broccoli, cucumber on the side and top with sesame
Beef Teriyaki
Stir-fried with teriyaki sauce with broccoli, cucumber on the side and top with sesame
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled Salmon with teriyaki sauce with broccoli, cucumber on the side and top with sesame.
LUNCH SPECIAL
Thai Dishes
Curry Dishes
Red Curry 1 piece crispy roll, 1 piece gyoza
Red curry paste, thai basil leaves, bell pepper, bamboo shoot in coconut milk
Green Curry 1 piece crispy roll, 1 piece gyoza
Green curry paste, thai basil leaves, eggplant, bamboo shoot in coconut milk
Panang Curry 1 piece crispy roll, 1 piece gyoza
Panang paste, pea, carrot in coconut milk
Sushi Lunch
Hoso Maki Combo
*Choose 2 rolls only* -Salmon roll -Tuna roll -Yellowtail roll -Albacore roll (**If choose 2 same rolls, extra$2**)
Spicy Combo🔥
*Choose 2 rolls only* -Spicy Salmon roll -Spicy Tuna roll -Spicy Yellowtail roll -Spicy Albacore roll -Spicy Crab roll (**If choose 2 same rolls, extra$2**)
Lunch Sushi Sampler
4 pieces of assorted sushi with california roll or spicy crab roll
Lunch Sashimi Sampler
4 pieces of assorted fish with california roll or spicy crab roll.