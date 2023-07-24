FOODS

APPETIZERS

Coconut Shrimp (5 pcs)

$10.95

Fried coconut battered shrimp

Crab Rangoon (5 pcs)

$8.95

Deep fried wonton filled with crab meat, green onion, and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.

Crispy Spring Roll (4 pcs)

$8.95

Deep fried spring roll skin filled with cabbage sesame oil, bean thread and carrot served wit sweet and sour sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$5.95

Golden Fried Tofu (6 pcs)

$5.95

Crispy fried tofu served with sweet & sour sauce and topped with crushed peanut

Hotatae Hokkaiyaki (Dine in ONLY)🔥

$12.95

Bake octopus, crab stick, scallop, black tobiko and spicy mayo

Khao Thai Edamame

$7.95

Edamame Sauteed with garlic Thai and Japanese fusion sauce

Khao Thai Taco (2 pcs) 🔥

$9.95

Crab stick, Scallop, masago, cucumber and spicy mayo in crispy taco

Pork Gyoza (6 pcs)

$6.95
Sashimi Sampler

$14.95

6 pieces of chef’s choice

Shrimp in blanket (6 pcs)

$14.95

Spring roll wrappers, shrimp, peppers served with sweet chili sauce.

Spicy Tuna Wonton (4 pcs) 🔥

$8.95
Sushi Sampler

$13.95

5 pieces of chef’s choice

Tempura Lover (6 pcs)

$14.95

6 pieces of shrimp tempura

Tuna Tataki

$14.95
Tuna Tower (Dine in ONLY) 🔥

$12.95

Avocado, tuna, seaweed salad, crunch, masago, scallion, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Yellowtail Carpaccio (6 pcs)🔥

$14.95

Yellowtail sashimi served with ponzu sauce and topped with jalapeno

SALAD

Cucumber salad

$5.95

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Yum Salmon (5 pieces)🔥

$12.95

Fresh salmon on salad served with spicy thai seafood sauce

SOUP

Tofu Soup

$4.95

House soup with tofu, cabbage, onion, green onion and carrot

Miso Soup

$4.95

Tom Yum 🔥

Spicy and sour lemongrass soup with mushroom and tomato. Contain shrimp

Tom Kha 🔥

Spicy and sour soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, mushroom. Contain shrimp

SUSHI & SASHIMI COMBO

Sushi Combo

$26.95

8 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri with California roll or Spicy Tuna (Contains raw fish/undercooked ingredient)

Sashimi Combo

$35.95

17 pieces of assorted fish (*Contains raw/undercooked ingredient)

Salmon Deluxe

$26.95

7 pieces of salmon nigiri and salmon with cucumber roll [Gluten Free] (*Contain raw/undercooked ingredient)

Tuna Deluxe

$26.95

7 pieces of tuna nigiri and tuna with cucumber roll [Gluten Free] (*Contains raw/undercooked ingredient)

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$35.95

9 pieces of assorted fish, 5 pieces of assorted sushi with California roll or spicy tuna (*Contains raw/undercooked ingredient)

Sunshine Deluxe

$19.95

2 pieces of Ebi nigiri, 2 pieces of Ikura nigiri, 1 california roll and 1 Masago ball

DONBURI

Chirashi Donburi

$33.95

Rice topped with 15 Pieces assorted fish and tamago

Unagi Donburi

$22.95

Rice topped with 8 pieces of eel

Sashimi Rice Bowl

$19.95

Mix salad topped with salmon, yellowtail, tuna sashimi served with sushi rice and korean sauce on the side

MAKIMONO (UNCOOKED)

A2 Roll

$16.95

Salmon, asparagus topped with albacore, green onion, ponzu and mustard sauce

Alaska Roll

$9.45

Salmon, cucumber and avocado

Albacore Roll

$8.95

Albacore, green onion

Baby Green Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna, crab stick, eel, crunchy, avocado, masago inside wrapped with soy green wrapper

Cherry Blossom Roll

$15.95

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado topped with tuna

Friendly Roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, crab stick, avocado topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo,

Jenny Roll 🔥

$16.95

Spicy albacore, cucumber, avocado topped wit spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onion, ponzu and mustard sauce

Khao Thai Roll 🔥

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna topped with tuna, salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onion, masago

Lucky Clover Roll

$14.95

Tuna, salmon, cilantro topped with avocado

Philly Roll

$9.45

Salmon, cream cheese and avocado

Power Roll 🔥

$16.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with eel salmon, spicy mayo, green onion, masago

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

California roll topped with assorted fish

Salmon Roll

$8.45

Spicy Albacore Roll🔥

$9.95

Albacore with spicy sauce, cucumber and sesame.

Spicy Salmon Roll🔥

$9.45

Salmon with spicy sauce, cucumber and sesame

Spicy Tuna Roll 🔥

$9.45

Tuna with spicy sauce, sesame and cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll🔥

$9.95

Yellowtail with spicy sauce, cucumber and sesame.

Sunrise Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy tuna and eel sauce

Sunset Roll

$14.95

Crab stick, cream cheese, cucumber topped with avocado and salmon

Tuna lover (no rice, 6 pieces)

$17.95

Spicy Tuna, avocado, cucumber, asparagus and soy paper wrapped in tuna and topped with eel sauce, ponzu and mustard sauce

Tuna Roll

$8.45
Yellowtail Roll

$8.95

Yellowtail, green onion

COOKED ROLL

California roll topped with baked scallop eel sauce and green onion
911 Roll 🔥

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, jalapenos topped with eel sauce, sweet and spicy sauce, tempura crunch

B.S.C Roll

$15.95

California roll topped with baked scallop, eel sauce, green onion

Beef Teriyaki Roll

$13.95

California roll topped with beef teriyaki and eel sauce

California Roll

$8.45

Crab salad, avocado, sesame and cucumber

Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

Eel, cucumber topped with avocado, sesame and eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$15.95

California roll topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce

Ebi Hat Roll

$15.95

Tamago, cucumber, avocado, masago topped with shrimp and cucumber and mayo

Eel Roll

$9.95

Eel, sesame, cucumber and eel sauce

Rock Star Roll

$14.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber topped with steam shrimp, avocado, tempura crunch and spicy mayo

Salmon Skin Roll

$12.95

Salmon skin and crab salad topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Shrimp Roll

$8.45

Shrimp, sesame and cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.95

Shrimp tempura and crab salad topped with eel sauce and tempura crunch

Spicy Crab Roll 🔥

$8.45

Spicy crab salad, sesame and cucumber

Spider Roll

$14.95

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado and crab stick with eel sauce

Volcano Roll 🔥

$15.95

Crab salad, avocado, cream cheese topped with mixed baked seafood and spicy mayo and eel sauce

DEEP FRIED ROLL

Crispy Rice (4 Pieces)

$12.95

Deep fried rice topped with spicy tuna, jalapenos and eel sauce

Deep Fried Roll

$15.95

Salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado with spicy mayo (Contain raw/uncooked ingredient)

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna and avocado topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

SASHIMI

ALBACORE SASHIMI

$7.45

CRAB STICK SASHIMI

$4.95
EEL SASHIMI

$7.45

GIANT SCALLOP SASHIMI

$7.45

JAPANESE SWEET EGG SASHIMI

$4.45

MACKEREL SASHIMI

$4.95

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$5.45
SALMON SASHIMI

$7.45

SHRIMP SASHIMI

$5.45

SQUID SASHIMI

$5.95

TUNA SASHIMI

$7.45
YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$7.45

NIGIRI

ALBACORE NIGIRI

$7.45

CRAB STICK NIGIRI

$4.95
EEL NIGIRI

$7.45
FRIED TOFU POCKET NIGIRI

$4.45

GIANT SCALLOP NIGIRI

$7.45
JAPANESE SWEET EGG NIGIRI

$4.45
MACKEREL NIGIRI

$4.95
OCTOPUS NIGIRI

$5.45
SALMON EGG NIGIRI

$7.95
SALMON NIGIRI

$7.45
SHRIMP NIGIRI

$5.45
SMELT EGG NIGIRI

$5.45
SQUID NIGIRI

$5.95
TUNA NIGIRI

$7.45
YELLOWTAIL NIGIRI

$7.45

VEGETARIAN ROLL

Asparagus, avocado, cucumber and radish sprouts
Avocado Roll

$7.45
Cucumber Roll

$6.45
Sweet Potato Roll

$7.45
Veggie Roll

$7.45

CURRY

Green Curry 🔥

$15.95

Green curry paste, thai basil, eggplant, bamboo shoot in coconut milk

Massaman Curry 🔥

$15.95

Massaman curry paste, potato, carrot, onion, bay leave, peanut in coconut milk

Panang Curry 🔥

$15.95

Panang curry paste, pea, carrot in coconut milk

Red Curry 🔥

$15.95

Red curry paste, thai basil, bell pepper, bamboo shoot in coconut milk

Yellow Curry 🔥

$15.95

Yellow curry paste, potato, carrot, onion in coconut milk

STIR FRIED

Chili Basil 🔥

$15.95

Sauteed thai basil leaves, onion and bell pepper in chili and garlic sauce

Garlic Lover

$15.95

Stir-fried in house garlic sauce topped with crispy garlic and vegetable on the side

Pad King (Ginger Stir-Fry)

$15.95

Pad Mixed Vegetable

$15.95

Sauteed Mixed vegetable in light brown sauce

Sweet and sour

$15.95

STIR FIRED NOODLE

Drunken Noodle

$15.95

Sauteed wide rice noodle, bell pepper, onion, thai basil leaves in chili and garlic sauce

Pad See Ew

$15.95

Sauteed wide rice noodle, egg, broccoli in garlic soy sauce

Pad Thai

$15.95

Thin rice noodle sauteed with bean sprout, scallion, egg with crunch peanut and lime on the side

Pad Woon Sen

$15.95

Glass noodle sauteed with egg, cabbage, zucchini, broccoli, carrot

FRIED RICE

Basil Fried Rice 🔥

$15.95

Stir fried jasmine, thai basil, onion and bell pepper in chili and garlic sauce

Khao Thai Fried Rice

$15.95

Stir fried jasmine rice, egg, onion, green onion, pea and carrot (Picture is khao thai fried rice with jumbo shrimp)

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.95

Stir fried jasmine, pineapple, curry powder, pea carrot, green onion and topped with cashew nut

Tom Yum Fried Rice 🔥

$15.95

Stir fried jasmine, lemon grass, onion, chili, galanga, pea carrot topped with cilantro

HOUSE SPECIAL

Beef Black Pepper Steak

$20.95

Stir-fried beef, pineapple, black pepper, onions, and bell peppers with light brown sauce

Khao Soi 🔥

$19.95

Northern Thai egg noodles and chicken (or beef/shrimp) in curry soup topped with crispy noodles, red onion, cilantro and pickled mustard greens.

Kung Aob Woon Sen (steam glass noodle with shrimp)

$22.95

Glass noodles and shrimp are cooked together in a pot with ginger, garlic and pepper.

Pineapple Curry with Shrimp🔥

$22.95

Jumbo shrimp, red curry past, bell pepper, pineapple and onion in coconut milk

Spicy Eggplant with Shrimp🔥

$22.95

Shrimp, thai eggplant, thai basil, onion and bell pepper in chili paste and garlic sauce. Sauce contains shrimp

Tom Yum Ramen with Shrimp🔥

$22.95

KID MENU

Kid’s Fried Rice with Chicken

$8.95
Kid’s Sushi Set

$12.95

California roll, Shrimp nigiri, Crab stick nigiri and sweet egg nigiri

SIDE ORDER

Brown Jasmins Rice

$4.00

Eel Sauce

$2.00

Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

Ginger Sauce

$2.00

Ponzu Sauce

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Steam Chicken

$5.00

Steam Vegetable

$5.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$2.00

White Jasmine rice

$3.00

Wasabi

$0.50

TERIYAKI

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.95

Stir-fried with teriyaki sauce with broccoli, cucumber on the side and top with sesame

Beef Teriyaki

$18.95

Stir-fried with teriyaki sauce with broccoli, cucumber on the side and top with sesame

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.95

Grilled Salmon with teriyaki sauce with broccoli, cucumber on the side and top with sesame.

DESSERTS

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$7.25

Ice Cream

$4.95

Mochi Ice Cream (2 pieces)

$6.95

BEVERAGES

Drink Non Refill

Coke (12 oz can)

$2.50

Diet Coke (12 oz can)

$2.50

Coke Zero (12 oz can)

$2.50

Sprite (12 oz can)

$2.50

Lemonade (12 oz can)

$2.50

Dr. Pepper (12 oz can)

$2.50

Orange

$4.95

Pineapple

$4.95

Cranberry

$4.95

Thai Ice Tea

$4.95

Coffee

$4.95

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

S.Pellegrino

$7.00

Bottle Water 500ml

$5.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

Thai Dishes

Lunch Special Tue-Fri 11.30 AM - 2.30 PM served with soup and salad (dine in only) 1 makimono roll for Thai dish and Teriyaki dish. 1 piece of egg roll and 1 piece of gyoza for Curry dish.

Pad Thai Lunch

$16.00

Chili Basil Lunch🔥

$16.00

Curry Dishes

Lunch Special Tue-Fri 11.30 AM - 2.30 PM served with soup and salad (dine in only) 1 makimono roll for Thai dish, Teriyaki dish 1 piece of egg roll and 1 piece of gyoza for Curry dish

Red Curry 1 piece crispy roll, 1 piece gyoza

$16.00

Red curry paste, thai basil leaves, bell pepper, bamboo shoot in coconut milk

Green Curry 1 piece crispy roll, 1 piece gyoza

$16.00

Green curry paste, thai basil leaves, eggplant, bamboo shoot in coconut milk

Panang Curry 1 piece crispy roll, 1 piece gyoza

$16.00

Panang paste, pea, carrot in coconut milk

Sushi Lunch

Lunch Special Tue-Fri 11.30 AM - 2.30 PM served with soup and salad (dine in only) 1 makimono roll for Thai dish and Teriyaki dish. 1 piece of egg roll and 1 piece of gyoza for Curry dish.

Hoso Maki Combo

$14.00

*Choose 2 rolls only* -Salmon roll -Tuna roll -Yellowtail roll -Albacore roll (**If choose 2 same rolls, extra$2**)

Spicy Combo🔥

$16.00

*Choose 2 rolls only* -Spicy Salmon roll -Spicy Tuna roll -Spicy Yellowtail roll -Spicy Albacore roll -Spicy Crab roll (**If choose 2 same rolls, extra$2**)

Lunch Sushi Sampler

$18.00

4 pieces of assorted sushi with california roll or spicy crab roll

Lunch Sashimi Sampler

$20.00

4 pieces of assorted fish with california roll or spicy crab roll.

Teriyaki

Lunch Special Tue-Fri 11.30 AM - 2.30 PM served with soup and salad (dine in only) 1 makimono roll for Thai dish and Teriyaki dish. 1 piece of egg roll and 1 piece of gyoza for Curry dish.

Chicken Teriyaki Lunch

$16.00

Chicken breast with teriyaki sauce on top served with jasmine rice

Beef Teriyaki Lunch

$18.00

Beef with teriyaki sauce on top served with jasmine rice

Salmon Teriyaki Lunch

$19.00

Salmon with teriyaki sauce on top served with jasmine rice