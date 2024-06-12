khyber 270 Spur dr S
Full Menu
Vegetarian Entrées
- Saag Paneer
Spinach and cottage cheese with Indian herbs. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Malai Kofta
Vegetable dumpling with cashew sauce. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Paneer Makhani
Diced cottage cheese with tomato in a rich cream sauce. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Mutter Paneer
Creamy green peas and cottage cheese. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Vegetable Jalfrezi
Mixed vegetables with sliced onion and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Methi Mutter Malai
Fenugreek leaves, green peas and cottage cheese in a rich creamy sauce. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Vegetable Malabar
Mixed vegetables with mustard, dried chili and coconut sauce. Served with basmati rice$14.95
- Chana Masala
Chickpeas with Indian spices. Served with basmati rice$14.95
- Karahi Paneer
Cottage cheese, diced onion, bell pepper and tomato with Indian herbs. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Chana Saag
Spinach and chickpeas with a light creamy sauce. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Dal Makhani
Black lentils, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Aloo Saag
Potato and spinach with Indian herbs. Served with basmati rice$14.95
- Baigan Bharta
Eggplant with green peas and onion tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice$14.95
- Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower and potato with onion sauce and Indian herbs$14.95
- Bhindi Masala
Dry okra and herbs. Served with basmati rice$14.95
- Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils with onion, cumin and dry chili. Served with basmati rice$14.95
Gyros & More
Breads
- Classic Naan
Classic Indian bread$2.00
- Garlic Naan
Classic Indian bread made with garlic$4.00
- Onion Kulcha
Naan stuffed with onions$7.00
- Cheese Kulcha
Naan stuffed with cheese$7.00
- Aloo Paratha
Traditional Indian flatbread stuffed with potato$7.00
- Bullet Naan
Naan stuffed with jalapeños and spices$6.00
- Keema Paratha
Traditional Indian flatbread stuffed with ground chicken$7.00
- Puri
Traditional unleavened deep-fried bread$4.00
- Chicken Tikka Naan
Soft flour bread with chicken tikka$7.00
- Mint Lachha Paratha
Soft flour bread with mint$7.00
- Roti$2.00
- Sesame Naan$4.00
- Bread Basket
Naan, garlic, peshawari$12.95
Side On's
Desserts & Chai
- Kheer
Basmati rice cooked for served hours in luxurious thickened milk$7.00
- Gulab Jamun
2 pieces of juicy fried cheese balls dipped in honey syrup$5.00
- Ras Malai
Cottage cheese balls cooked in luxurious thickened milk and quickly frozen, topped with almonds, pistachios and a hint of rose water$5.00
- Gajar Halva
Carrot pudding$6.95
- Masala Chai$3.95
- Doodh Patti$3.95
- Chocolate Brownie$3.00
- Cookies$2.75
Drinks
Appetizers
- 2 Piece Vegetable Samosa
Baked pastry with potato and pea filling$4.95
- Vegetable Pakoras
Baked pastry with chicken and vegetable filling$10.95
- Lasooni Gobi
Cauliflower florets toasted in a honey garlic sauce$11.95
- Aloo Papri Chaat
Potato, chickpeas and onion with cumin, tamarind and yoghurt$10.95
- Cauliflower Manchurian
Diced chicken cooked with herbs and chili$11.95
- Vegetable Spring Roll
Thin crêpe pastry skin enveloping a mixture of savory fillings$10.95
- Paneer Pakoras
Cottage cheese fried in chickpea flour$12.95
- Samosa Chaat
Samosa chickpeas with mint and tamarind$10.95
- Chili Chicken
Diced chicken cooked with herbs and chili$12.95
- 2 Piece Chicken Samosa
Baked pastry with chicken and vegetable filling$5.95
- Chicken Pakora
Chicken fritters with tamarind sauce$12.95
- Chicken Manchurian
Fried chicken with spicy sauce$12.95
- Honey Crispy Chicken
Boneless chicken, dried chili and honey sauce$12.95
- Fish Fry
Fried fish, mustard chutney, cucumber and onion relish$13.95
- Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with garlic and tangy sauce$13.95
- Fish Chili
Fish cooked with herbs and chili$13.95
- Chicken 65
Boneless fried chicken in a spicy sauce$12.95
- Fish Pakora
Fish fritters with tamarind sauce$13.95
Soups
- Multigatany Soup
Traditional soup, lentils and lemon$6.95
- Spicy Coriander Soup
Golden mushroom and coriander leaves flavored with lemon$6.95
- Sweet Corn Soup
Made with cream style corn and whole kernel corn, cabbage, carrot and selected spices$6.95
- Hot and Sour Soup
Chinese soup that's savoury, spicy and tangy$6.95
- Manchow Soup
Chinese soup made with mixed vegetables, garlic, ginger, soya sauce, ground pepper$6.95
Noodles and Biryani
- Hakka Noodles
Noodles cooked with vegetables and hakka sauce$14.95
- Chili Garlic Noodles
Noodles cooked with vegetables with a touch of chili and burnt garlic$15.95
- Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with vegetables, exotic herbs and spices$15.95
- Vegetable Fried Rice
Rice fried with vegetables$13.95
- Chili Garlic Rice
Rice cooked with vegetables with a touch of chili and burnt garlic$15.95
- Jeera Rice
Long grain basmati rice freshly boiled and flavored with cumin seeds$8.95
- Goat Biryani
Must have. Tender pieces of baby goat cooked with basmati rice over a low fire with herbs and spices$30.95
- Chicken Fried Rice
Rice fried with chicken and vegetables$15.95
- Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with chicken, cardamom, saffron and herbs$15.95
- Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with shrimp, exotic herbs and spices$23.95
- Lamb Biryani
Pieces of lamb cooked with basmati rice over a low fire with herbs and spices$25.95
BBQ Specials
- 2 Piece Chicken Leg
Marinated with yoghurt, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, herbs and spices$13.95
- Boneless Chicken Tikka
Dark meat marinated with yoghurt, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, herbs and spices$13.95
- Tandoori Chicken
Chicken parts marinated with herbs and spices$13.95
- 4 Piece Chicken Seekh Kebab
Dark meat marinated with onions, coriander, green chili, herbs and spices$13.95
- Chicken Malai Tikka
Marinated with yoghurt, sour cream, herbs and spices served with rice$13.95
- Lasooni Kebab
Boneless chicken breast marinated with garlic, herbs and sour cream$13.95
- 2 Piece Chapli Kebab
Ground chicken kebab with authentic peshawari spices$13.95
- Tandoori Fish
Grilled fish marinated in tandoori spices and cooked in a clay oven$13.95
- Tandoori Mixed Grill
Must have. Combination of tandoori chicken, seekh kebab, hariyali, malai kebab and salmon$26.95
- Tandoori Salmon
Salmon fillet marinated in sour cream, aromatic herbs, spices, skewered and cooked in tandoori$26.95
- Seekh Kabab 1 Pc$3.50
Lamb & Goat Entrées
- Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb with tomato creamy sauce. Served with basmati rice$18.95
- Lamb Rogan Josh
Lamb with onions and yoghurt sauce. Served with basmati rice$18.95
- Lamb Saag
Lamb with spinach and Indian spices. Served with basmati rice$18.95
- Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb and potatoes in spicy sauce. Served with basmati rice$18.95
- Lamb Curry
Lamb with onion tomato sauce and herbs. Served with basmati rice$18.95
- Lamb Karahi
Must have. Lamb cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of ginger, garlic, and cilantro$22.95
- Lamb Korma
Lamb and onions in a creamy cashew sauce. Served with basmati rice$18.95
- Lamb Jalfrezi
Lamb with sliced bell pepper and tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice$18.95
- Lamb Bhuna Masala
Lamb with fried onion masala with herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice$22.95
- Achari Goat Curry
Baby goat cooked with onion, tomatoes and mixed pickles. Served with basmati rice$30.95
- Goat Bhuna Masala
Baby goat cooked with fried onion masala, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice$39.95
- Goat Karahi
Must have. Baby goat cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of ginger, garlic, and cilantro$39.95
Chicken Entrées
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Must have. Grilled tandoori chicken with an tomato and cream sauce. Served with basmati rice$16.95
- Butter Chicken
Sliced tandoori chicken with a rich creamy tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice$16.95
- Classic Curry Chicken
Home style chicken with onion, fresh tomato, and herbs. Served with basmati rice$16.95
- Chicken Jalfrezi
Chicken sliced onions, bell peppers and tomato sauce with Indian spices. Served with basmati rice$16.95
- Chicken Karahi
Chicken cooked in fresh tomatoes with a touch of ginger, garlic, and cilantro$20.95
- Chicken Korma
Chicken with onions in a creamy cashew sauce. Served with basmati rice$16.95
- Chicken Saag
Chicken, spinach and creamy sauce. Served with basmati rice$16.95
- Methi Chicken
Fenugreek leaves and chicken in a rich creamy sauce. Served with basmati rice$16.95
- Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken and potato with spicy sauce. Served with basmati rice$16.95
Seafood Entrées
- Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp with onion, tomato, creamy sauce and herbs. Served with basmati rice$23.95
- Fish Tikka Masala
Sawai fillet with onion, tomato, creamy sauce and herbs. Served with basmati rice$23.95
- Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp and potato with spicy sauce. Served with basmati rice$23.95
- Goan Fish Curry
Sawai fillet with coconut sauce. Served with basmati rice$23.95
- Himalayan Fish Curry
Sawai fillet with home style curry sauce. Served with basmati rice$23.95
- Shrimp Korma
Shrimp with onions and a creamy cashew sauce. Served with basmati rice$23.95
The Burgers
SPECIALITIES
- Manhattan Cheesesteak
Shoved Premium Ribeye, grilled onion, American & Cheddar cheese and hot sauce, on a hero.$17.00
- Chopped Cheese Chuck
Chuck patty chopped with grilled onion and melted American cheese. Topped with lettuce and The Burgers sauce
- IMPOSSIBLE Burger
Vegetarian patty, topped with American cheese, The Burgers sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.$12.00
MINIS
- Beef
Snack-sized chuck patty, with American cheese, The Burgers sauce, and onion.
- Chicken
Snack-sized chuck patty, with American cheese, The Burgers sauce, and onion
- Chopped Cheese
Chuck patty chopped with grilled onion and melted American cheese
- Mix & Match
Can’t get enough of our sliders? Mix & match your favorite snack sized burgers!
- IMPOSSIBLE Sliders
Snack-sized patty, with American cheese, The Burgers sauce, and onion$18.00
DELI
SIGNATURES
- Classic Burger
Smashed Chuck patty. Topped with American cheese, The Burgers sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.$8.00
- THE BURGER
Short Rib/ Brisket Blend patty, Topped with American cheese, The Burgers sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion$12.00
- Chicken Burger
Fried or Grilled chicken breast, Topped with Peri-Peri mayo, lettuce, and tomato.$8.00
- Chicken Tenders
Crispy breaded strips of juicy Fried chicken tenders, served with Mambo sauce.
- Hot Dog
Served with choice of onion, relish, ketchup, mustard, Peri-Peri or The Burgers sauce.$3.50
ADD ONS
SIDES
Drinks
EXIT 42 BAGEL & DELI
Cold Salads
PANINI
SANDWICH
BURGERS
FINGER FOODS
CREATE OWN SALAD
- Romaine
- Spring Mix
- Bacon
- Black Olives
- Green Olives
- Carrots
- Chick Peas
- Kidney Beans
- Corn
- Black Beans
- Hard Boiled Eggs
- Cucumber
- Sliced Red Beets
- Roasted Peppers
- Hot Peppers
- Jalapeno Peppers
- Parmesan
- Bleu Cheese
- Feta
- Mozzarella
- Tri- Color
- Tortilla Chips
- Tomatoes
- Red Onions
- Brocolli
- Mushrooms
- Cranberries
- Raisins
- Croutons
- Walnuts
- Almonds
- Breaded Ckn Cutlet$1.00
- Grilled Ckn$1.00
- Ham$1.00
- Roast Beef$1.00
- Turkey$1.00
- Tuna$1.00
- Balsamic
- Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Blue Cheese
- Caesar
- Italian
- Ranch
- Honey Mustard
- Russian
- Small$5.99
- Medium$7.99
- Large$8.99
DRINKS
- Small Coffee/Tea$2.25
- Medium Coffee/Tea$2.75
- Large Coffee/Tea$3.25
- Orange Juice$1.00
- Core Water Small$2.25
- Core Water Sport$2.50
- Essentia 20oz$2.50
- Sport Essentia$3.00
- Essentia 1lt$3.25
- Essentia 1.5lt$3.75
- Canada Dry Soda$2.25
- Coco Vita$3.25
- Core water 900ml$3.75
- Core Water 1.3lt$4.25
- Energy Drink$2.50
- Snapple Juice$2.25
- Snapple Zero sugar$3.75
- Yohoo$2.25
- Poppi$3.00
- Celcius$3.25
- Hals Selzer$1.75
- Hals Selzer Flavored$2.00
- Snapple Large$3.75
- Tropicana$3.00