Kickbacks Gastropub/Goozlepipe & Guttyworks
NA Beverages
- Fountain Drink
We have a Coca-Cola freestyle machine so we have over 100 different flavors to choose from. Have fun with that.$3.39
- Juices
Orange, cranberry, pineapple & grapefruit.$3.39
- Tea & Coffee
Iced tea (sweet & unsweet), hot tea & coffee (regular or decaffeinated)$3.39
- Bottled Water$1.79
- Kid's Drink$1.50
- Red Bull
Various Flavors$3.79
- Yoo Hoo$2.69
Food
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings
10 wings, tossed in your favorite sauce. Try them Mild, Hot, Garlic, Sweet BBQ, Teriyaki, Bourbon Street, Sweet Chili sauce, Cajun Ranch, Mango Habanero, Jill’s Way, Chipotle Honey Mustard, Hot Honey, Garlic Parmesan or Suicide Sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing & celery. We cannot accommodate any wing special requests on Friday or Saturday evenings after 7pm.$15.49
- Fried Cheese Sticks
House made served with marinara sauce. Add Cajun or Regular Alfredo for $1.50.$12.99
- Pierogies
One dozen, stuffed with potato & cheese, pan seared with Cajun seasoning & served with a side of sour cream.$11.29
- Nachos
Your choice of beef, chicken, or BBQ Pulled Pork with chips covered with beer cheese or queso cheese, cheddar jack, lettuce, black olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos & served with salsa & sour cream.$13.99
- Chicken Tenders Platter
Fried chicken fillets served with fries & honey mustard.$13.99
- Shrimp Dip
A blend of shrimp, cream cheese, peppers and spices served with tortilla chips.$13.99
- Queso Blanco Dip
Mild mixture of creamy pepper jack cheese served with chips & salsa. Add any meat for $5.99$12.79
- Street Corn Dip$12.69OUT OF STOCK
- Corn Nuggets
Golden globs of battered & fried creamed corn, topped with powdered sugar.$11.29
- Chips & Salsa
Fresh mango & peach salsa served with tortilla chips.$6.99
- Shrimp Tempura
10 battered shrimp served with sweet Thai chili sauce or whatever you’d like to dip them in.$14.29
- Jalapeño Poppers
Served with blazin’ berry sauce.$12.29
- Craigadillas
Quesadillas filled with your choice of chicken, BBQ pulled pork, beef or chorizo, served with salsa, sour cream and jalapeno ranch. Cut into triangles so Craig Lammert can bite them easily with his tiny little mouth. Choose shrimp or shaved ribeye for $1.99 extra.$13.99
- Chili Cheese Fries
A mound of our crispy french fries served with chili, sour cream, cheddar Jack cheese & queso or beer cheese, topped with green onions and banana peppers. Add bacon for $2.79$13.29
- Puffy Pastry Brie
Brie wrapped in a puff pastry, topped with honey, served with crackers and apple slices.$13.29
- Fried Pickles
Dill pickles, battered & fried, served with a side of creole remoulade.$11.29
- Poutine
A healthy serving of fries, topped with cheese curds and brown gravy. Add one of our proteins listed below for an additional cost: $2.99 Bacon. $5.99 Chorizo, BBQ pulled pork, or queso beef. $6.49 Shaved ribeye, grilled chicken, impossible burger or mycoprotein nuggets. $7.49 Short ribs, grilled shrimp, pork belly.$14.99
- Austin City Bacon Jam Fries
Served with sriracha mayo, green onions, cheddar jack cheese & a fried egg and of course, bacon jam!$13.29
- Southwestern Egg Rolls
A blend of smoked chicken, beans, corn & cheese in a crispy flour tortilla served with jalapeno ranch dressing.$11.79
- Lincoln Log Lumpia
6 crispy pork stuffed egg wrappers, fried & served with a side of sweet chili sauce. These are made in house by our favorite Filipina ladies Tess & Christine.$12.79
- French Mushroom Spread
Mushrooms, onion, wine & herbs, mixed with a blend of cheeses, spread over toasted bread & served with alfredo sauce.$13.29
- Twice Stuffed Baked Potato Skins$13.29OUT OF STOCK
- Loaded Potato Bites
Yummy balls of potato, queso, jalapeno bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.$11.29
- Sliders
Your choice of BBQ pulled pork or beef, seasoned & topped with American cheese, BBQ sauce & served on Hawaiian sweet rolls. You may also try them French dip style. Served with a side of fries. Add candied bacon for $2.79$14.99
Snacks
- Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Dates
5 Medjool dates filled with goat cheese & chorizo. Wrapped in bacon & topped with strawberry sauce.$10.79
- Soft Pretzel
One Bavarian giant soft pretzel served hot with a small side of beer cheese & mustard.$11.79
- Scotch Eggs
4 chorizo wrapped hard-boiled egg halves, breaded & fried, served with Dijon sour cream.$11.79
- Fried Green Tomatoes$11.79OUT OF STOCK
- Potato Spirals$11.79OUT OF STOCK
Soups & Salads
- Chili
With ground beef, cannellini beans, sprinkled with cheddar jack cheese & green onions, served with a side of sour cream.$7.79
- Beer Cheese Soup
Topped with cheddar jack & green onions.$7.79
- Green Salad
Romain lettuce topped with cheese, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.$8.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese & croutons.$8.99
- Chicken Salad Salad
Our delicious chicken salad blend served on a bed of greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar jack cheese & croutons.$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Greek Salad
Romaine, black olives, red onions, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, banana peppers, cucumbers & pepperoncini, topped with feta.$12.99
- Taco Salad
Beef or chicken with romaine, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, banana peppers, jalapeños, salsa & sour cream, with your choice of dressing in a crunchy taco shell bowl.$12.99
- Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, ham, turkey, cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers, egg, onions, banana peppers, croutons & tomatoes served with your choice of dressing.$13.99
Sandwiches, Wraps, & Such
- Burger
A half pound of fresh ground beef, seasoned to perfection. Add candied Bacon for $2.79 and/or cheese for $1.99.$13.79
- Twiced Stuffed Burgers
Our burgers are even more delicious now stuffed with a fresno chili pepper which has been stuffed with feta or blue cheese. Add candied bacon for $2.79 and/or (more) cheese for $1.99.$15.29OUT OF STOCK
- Krispy Kreme Ground Bacon Burger
Ground pork patty served between 2 Krispy Kreme donuts with creole remoulade, topped with bacon, pickled green tomato, lettuce & habanero pepper jack cheese.$15.29
- The David Ponsler Thor Burger
A gastronomic homage to the strongest & most artistic blacksmith walking the earth, our timeless neighbor & friend. A ground beef patty & ground pork patty, interwoven with Swiss cheese, feta cheese, pepper jack cheese & yellow American cheese, pepperoncini peppers, onions, pickled green tomato, lettuce, créole rémoulade, candied bacon & a Krispy Kreme doughnut.$28.99
- Mockingbird
Symbolizing innocence and harmlessness, this sandwich includes a beef patty, bacon, pickled green tomato, minorcan datil pepper relish, beer cheese and mac n’ cheese on toasted white bread. Inspired and created by Bill Mock.$15.29
- Jax Cheese Steak
Your choice of chicken or shaved ribeye, topped with queso or beer cheese, grilled mushrooms, banana peppers & onions.$13.99
- Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions on your choice of bread or have it as a tomato basil wrap. Served hot or cold.$13.79
- Pogos
Two corn dogs served with choice of side.$12.79
- Glizzys
Two hot dogs, served with choice of side. Add chili, cheese or bacon for $1.99$12.79
- Meatball Sub
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella & parmesan in a hoagie roll.$13.79
- French Dip
Classic premium roast beef sandwich topped with datil pepper relish & provolone, served with au jus.$13.79
- Frank's BLT
Candied bacon, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread.$13.79
- Pork Belly Baos
Pork belly on bao buns, with datil pepper relish, jalapeños sweet teriyaki glaze.$14.79
- Reese's Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork, served on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese, onions & apples. Topped with Reese’s white chocolate peanut butter cups.$15.29
- Gyro
Sliced lamb meatloaf on a pita with lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of tzatziki sauce.$14.29
- Chicken Sandwich
Served grilled or blackened with lettuce, tomato & onion. Add bacon or cheese for $1.99$13.79
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, tossed in your favorite wing sauce or topped with gravy, served with lettuce, tomatoes & onions.$13.29
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Bistro chicken, crispy romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing, wrapped in a Tomato basil tortilla.$13.79
- Southwestern Wrap
Your choice of chicken, shrimp or fish together with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salsa & jalapeno ranch dressing, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla.$13.79
- Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Lightly grilled or blackened, topped with onions, fresh tomatoes & lettuce.$14.29
- Monte Cristo
3-layer sandwich with smoked ham, smoked turkey & Swiss cheese dipped in batter, deep fried & served with strawberry sauce topped with powdered sugar.$14.79
- Fish & Chips
Alaskan cod, deep fried with beer batter, served with a side of fries.$14.29
- Nutella, Strawberry, & Banana
Served on fluffy white bread.$12.29
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Cold, house made chicken breast salad, served on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato & onions.$13.79OUT OF STOCK
- Fat Julian
Originally the Fat Darrell from the grease trucks at Rutgers, renamed as a tribute to our favorite customer - chicken strips, cheese sticks, mozzarella & french fries on a hoagie roll covered with marinara sauce.$15.29
- Edgar Allan Po'Boy
Popcorn shrimp, tossed in your favorite wing sauce, lettuce & pickled green tomato, topped with creole remoulade sauce on a soft hoagie roll.$15.29
- Jymmiechanga
After 17 years of employment, Jymmie O’Connell deserves his own damn tribute sandwich. Hopefully you will find this deep-fried burrito to be as delicious as his wit, good looks and personality. Filled with chicken, onions & jalapeños, topped with queso cheese, tomatoes and served with a side of sour cream and salsa.$15.29
- Cubano Panini
Honey cured ham & roasted pork tenderloin with Swiss cheese, mustard & pickles on a pressed hoagie roll.$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Bistro Panini
Pressed soft hoagie roll filled with roasted chicken breast, mozzarella, pesto, fire roasted red peppers & French mushroom spread.$13.99
- Roast Beef Panini
Roast beef, mushrooms, sautéed onions, Swiss and provolone cheeses, tomatoes & mushroom spread, served with a side of au jus.$13.99
- Toaster Strudel Sandwich$14.99OUT OF STOCK
- Speculoos & Jelly Sandwich
Biscoff cookie spread & strawberry jelly, served on thick, fluffy white bread. Add bananas for 99 cents.$11.49
- Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich NO Bananas
With Side Item$8.79
Entrees
- Mahi Mahi Dinner
8 ounces of juicy fillet, grilled or blackened & topped with a beurre Blanc sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.$18.99
- Harpoons
2 skewers with sweet peppers, mahi & shrimp, wrapped with bacon, grilled & topped with a Menorcan datil pepper relish. Served with your choice of two sides.$18.99OUT OF STOCK
- Popcorn Shrimp Dinner
A large portion of crispy fried shrimp, tossed with any of our wing sauces. Served with your choice of two sides.$17.29
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Dinner
2 chicken breasts, layered with Swiss cheese & smoked ham & topped with a white wine cream sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.$18.99
Build Your Own Pasta
Miscellaneous
- White Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken atop a bed of pasta covered in tomatoes, cajun alfredo sauce topped with provolone and parmesan cheese.$17.79
- Chicken Tikka
Traditional Punjabian Indian dish, 2 chicken breasts with garam marsala in tomato curry sauce, accompanied by tzatziki sauce, basmati rice & naan bread.$17.79
- Jake N Bake
Penne, chicken, shrimp, tomatoes, broccoli, Cajun alfredo sauce & cheddar jack cheese, in a casserole-like amalgam.$18.99
- Vlaamse Stoofkarbonaden
Traditional Belgian beef carbonnade, prepared with diced short ribs, caramelized onions, minced garlic & served atop Mashed potatoes or basmati rice.$17.99
Vegetarian
- Impossible Burger
With lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and red bell pepper ketchup. Served with your choice of side.$14.99
- Vegetarian Wrap
Mozzarella, mushrooms, artichokes, onion & tomatoes, basted with pesto sauce served in a tomato basil wrap.$13.29
- Mycoprotein Nuggets (Mycnuggets)
Tastes like chicken! Dip them or get them tossed in any of our wing sauces. Served with your choice of side.$14.29
- Hummus
Served with a side of soft pita bread or broccoli.$12.49
Vintage
- Double SpaghettiO's
With or without meatballs. Uh-Oh.$8.99
- Double Ramen Noodles
2 packs! Choose from beef, chicken or shrimp flavors. Topped with green onions. Add blackened shrimp for $5.49 extra.$8.99
- Fluffernutter Sandwich
Marshmallow Fluff & peanut butter served on your choice of bread. Served with any side item. Add bananas for 99¢.$10.99
- Tetris Tots
Just like the lunch lady used to serve.$4.99
- Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Served with any side item. Add bananas for 99¢.$8.99
- Hamburger Helper
Hamburger Helper$11.79
- Sloppy Jim
Named after the world’s greatest steampunk artist and Jacksonville’s sloppiest and most fascinating eater, Jim Smith. Made with queso beef, served on a hamburger bun with your choice of side.$11.79
Desserts
- Funnel Cake Fries
Deep fried & served with powdered sugar & cinnamon butter.$7.79
- Deep Fried Caramel Banana Cheesecake Wrap
2 delicious puff pastry wraps. Damn right.$8.99
- Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake$7.99
- Chocolate Lava Cake$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Oreo Bizzles
5 Oreo balls topped with marshmallow fluff, whipped cream and powdered sugar.$7.29