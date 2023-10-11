KickbacksCincy 8087 Vine Street
BAR
Beer
Angry Orchard
$4.00
Blue Moon
$4.00
Bud
$3.00
Bud Lime
$4.00
Bud Lt
$3.00
Bud Platinum
$4.00
Bud/Jim Bean Reserve
$4.00
Coors Lt
$3.00
Corona
$4.00
Heinekin
$4.00
Heinekin Lt
$4.00
MGD
$3.00
Mic Ultra
$3.00
Miller
$3.00
Miller Lt
$3.00
Modelo
$4.00
Red Stripe
$4.00
Stella
$4.00
White Claw
$5.00
Yuenling
$4.00
Bud
$3.00
Bud Lt Lime
$4.00
Bud Lt
$3.00
Bud Platinum
$4.00
Bud/Jim Bean Reserve
$4.00
Coors Lt
$3.00
Heinekin
$4.00
MGD
$3.00
Mic Ultra Gold
$4.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Miller
$3.00
Miller Lt
$3.00
Stella
$4.00
Yuengling
$3.00
Vodka
Absolute
$6.00
Absolute Pear
$6.00
Ciroc Apple
$8.00
Ciroc Berry
$8.00
Ciroc summer citrus
$8.00
Ciroc Pomegranate
$8.00
Ciroc Mango
$8.00
Ciroc Peach
$8.00
Ciroc raspberry
$8.00
Ciroc watermelon
$8.00
Cîroc
$8.00
Cîroc French Vanilla
$8.00
Cîroc Pineapple
$8.00
Cîroc White Grape
$8.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Kettle One
$8.00
McCormick (Vodka)
$5.00
Tanqueray Sterling Vodka
$6.00
Tito's
$8.00
Rum
Tequila
1800 Gold
$7.00
1800 Silver
$7.00
Avion
$9.00
Casamigos
$12.00
Clase Azul
$25.00
Cuervo Gold
$7.00
Cuervo Silver
$7.00
Don Juilo
$12.00
Don Julio 1942
$30.00
Montezuma White
$5.00
Patron Anajo
$16.00
Patron Sliver
$12.00
Don Julio Reposado
$16.00
Patron Reposado
$16.00
Casamigos Reposado
$16.00
Casamigos anajo
$16.00
Don Julio Anajo
$16.00
1800 Cristalino
$11.00
1800 Coconut
$7.00
Whiskey/Scotch
Cognac
Wine
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$7.00
Blue MF
$8.00
Captain America
$5.00
City Drink
$8.00
Cosmopolitan
$7.00
Cîroc Punch
$12.00
Dree's Breeze
$8.00
French Connection
$18.00
Liquid Marijuana
$8.00
Long Beach
$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Margarita
$8.00
Martini
$7.00
Patron Margarita
$13.00
Rum Runner
$8.00
Sex On The Beach
$8.00
Sex On The Blacktop
$12.00
Strawberry Hennessy
$16.00
Tequila Sunrise
$7.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$12.00
Washington Apple
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$7.00
Frozen Drink
$8.00
Circobama
$12.00
Lightskin Special
$12.00
LemonDrop
$9.00
Hennessy Margarita
$15.00
Green Tea
$8.00
Mango Hennessy
$16.00
Shots
Bottles
1800 Bottle
$175.00
Belaire 750
$150.00
Belaire Mini
$25.00
Casamigo's
$300.00
Casamigo's Anjo
$350.00
Ciroc Bottle
$175.00
Crown Bottle
$175.00
Don Julio 1942
$600.00
Don Julio Anejo
$300.00
Dusse Bottle
$300.00
Grey Goose Bottle
$175.00
Hennessy Bottle
$300.00
Moet 750
$150.00
Patron Anejo
$300.00
Patron Bottle
$250.00
Patron Reposado
$300.00
Red Electra
$40.00
Remy 1738 Bottle
$225.00
Remy VSOP Bottle
$175.00
Titos
$175.00
Loft party / tender
$400.00
Belair Blue
$175.00
Bourbon
FOOD
6 Wings
$9.00
12 Wings
$18.00
Fried Mozzarella Cheese Wedges
$8.00
French Fries
$4.00
Loaded French Fries
$7.00
Whiting & Fries
$12.00
2 Fried Lobster Tails & Fries
$42.00Out of stock
Onion Rings
$7.00
House Salad
$8.00Out of stock
Add Cheese
$1.00
Single Fried Lobster Tail
$21.00Out of stock
Extra sauces 2 for a $1
$1.00
$5 Wing Special
$5.00Out of stock
The City Worker
$12.00
Monday 6 Free Wings
$8.00
6 Wet Wings
$9.00
12 Wet Wings
$18.00
Catfish Nugget Basket
$12.00
Chicken Tender Basket
$12.00
Wing Basket
$12.00
Loaded
$4.00
Add Bacon
$1.00
Add Sour Cream
$1.00
Add Green Onions
$1.00
5 Wings (Deep Copy)
$6.00
10 Wings (Deep Copy)
$12.00
20 Wings (Deep Copy)
$24.00
Snacks
Chips
Open Item
KickbacksCincy 8087 Vine Street Location and Ordering Hours
(513) 289-0094
Closed • Opens Friday at 10:30AM