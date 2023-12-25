Kick Off Pizza & Sports Bar Romeoville, IL 60446
Food Menu*
Appetizers*
- 3 Mini Burger Sliders$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon Jam.
- Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$13.00
Cheese Sauce, Dark Ale Mustard.
- Calamari Fritti$16.00
- Crazy Mac & Cheese Bites$14.00
- Fried Pickles Chips$13.00
- Italian Meatballs$13.00
Marinara Sauce, & Crostini
- Mozzarella Marinara$11.00
- Not Your Regular Fries$11.00
Beef Chili, Nacho Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Jalapeños, Sour Cream.
- Kick Off Stadium Nachos$14.00
Nacho Cheese, Beef Chili, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Sour Cream.
- Potato Skins$13.00
Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream.
- Quesadillas$14.00
Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sour Cream, Pico.
- Sampler$16.00
Mozzarella Sticks, Crazy Mac & Cheese Bites, Onion Rings, Fried Pickles Chips
Build Your Own Pasta*
Burgers*
- Burning Love$17.00
Grilled Jalapeños Coins, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Aioli.
- Everyone Loves Bacon$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Candy Bacon & Chipotle Aioli.
- Hamburger$15.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. (Add Cheese $1.00)
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$17.00
Garlic, Parmesan, Arugula, Swiss Cheese
- Patty Melt$14.99
Grilled Onion, American Cheese, Marble Rye Bread.
- The Double Hangover$19.00
Two Gourmet Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Fried Onions & Chipotle Aioli.
Condiments*
- 1000 Island$1.00
- Balsamic Vinager$1.00
- BBQ$1.00
- Blue Cheese$1.00
- Caesar$1.00
- Carrots$2.00
- Carrots & Celery$4.00
- Celery$2.00
- Cheese Sauce$1.00
- Cocktail$1.00
- Creamy Garlic$1.00
- French$1.00
- Giardinera$1.00
- Gravy$1.00
- Honey BBQ$1.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Horseradish$1.00
- Italian$1.00
- Jalapenos$1.00
- Marinara$1.00
- Mayo$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Raspberry Vinegar$1.00
- Salsa$1.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Spicy$1.00
- Spicy Garlic$1.00
- Tarder$1.00
Entrees*
- Chicken Picatta$19.00
Capers, Spinach, Lemon Butter.
- Lemon Herb Salmon$19.00
- Oven Roasted Greek Style Chicken$19.00
Grecian or BBQ.
- Kick Off specialty Kabobs$19.00+
Grilled Vegetables, Rice Pilaf. Chicken Or Steak.
- Rib Eye Steak (10 oz)$21.00
Bordelaise Mushroom Marsala Sauce & Baked Potato
- Almond Crusted Seabass$18.00
- Greek Style PorkChops$19.00
Bordelaise Mushroom Marsala Sauce & Baked Potato
- Stuffed Chicken$19.00
Capers, Spinach, Lemon Butter.
Fish Fry*
Homemade Eggrolls*
Kids Menu*
Paninis*
- Chicken Pesto Panini$16.00
Avocado, Swiss Cheese & Pesto Sauce.
- Chicken Pomodori$17.00
Provolone, Basil, Spinach, Tomato & Pesto Aioli.
- Chipotle Chicken Panini$17.00
Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Chipotle Aioli.
- Rustic Italian Panini$17.00
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Giardiniera & Homemade Italian Dressing.
- Steak Panini$17.00
Arugula, Red Onion, Cowboy Butter & Mozzarella Cheese
- Tomato Mozzarella$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Basil & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Turkey Panini$16.00
Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo & Swiss Cheese.
Panzerotti*
Pasta Specialty*
Sandwiches*
- BLT Sandwich$15.00
Lettuce, Fried Green Tomato, Candy Bacon & Chipotle Aioli.
- Cheesy Meatball Sandwich$15.00
Meat or Marinara Sauce, French Bread, Mozzarella Cheese. Served on French Bread.
- Chicken Avocado Bacon Ranch Sandwich$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch. Served on Toasted Gourmet Bun
- Clubhouse Sandwich$16.00
Turkey, Candy Bacon, Grilled Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Aioli.
- Italian Beef Sandwich$16.00
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese. Served on French Bread.
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Mayo. Served on Toasted Gourmet Bun
- Reuben Sandwich$16.00
Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000-island. Served on Marble Rye Bread.
Sides*
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Chips & Guacamole$9.00
- Finger Lickin' Garlic Parmesan Fries$7.00
Served With Pop's Signature Dipping Sauce.
- Garlic Bread$4.00
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes Side Order$4.00
- Homemade Coleslaw Side Order$4.00
- Lip Smackin' Truffle Fries$7.00
Served With Pop's Truffle Aioli.
- Pizza Bread$5.00
- Rice Side Order$5.00
- Seasoned Fries Basket$6.00
Served With Pop's Signature Dipping Sauce.
- Seasoned Fries Small$3.00
Signature Chicken Wings*
- Chicken Tenders (4 Pcs)$11.00
- Chicken Tenders (8 Pcs)$16.00
- Chicken Tenders (12 Pcs)$21.00
- Boneless Chicken Wings (10 Pcs)$13.00
- Boneless Chicken Wings (20 Pcs)$23.00
- Chicken Wings (6 Pcs)$13.00
- Chicken Wings (12 Pcs)$19.00
- Chicken Wings (24 Pcs)$31.00
- Spicy Grecian Wings (12 Pcs)$19.00
Garlic, Lemon, Olive Oil, Herbs & Crushed Red Pepper. (Please Allow 35 Minutes for Cooking)
- Signature Chimichurri Wings (12 Pcs)$19.00
Baked to perfection with lemon, olive oil, herbs, crushed red pepper and garlic.
- Bang-Bang Wings (12 Pcs)$19.00
Baked to perfection with lemon, olive oil, herbs, crushed red pepper and garlic.
Soup & Salads*
- Baked French Onion Soup$8.00
Served Bubbling Hot
- Chili$7.00
- Chopped Salad$13.00
Ditalini Pasta, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Red Cabbage, Served with your choice of dressing.
- Classic Caesar Salad$13.00
Grated Parmesan & Sourdough Croutons.
- Garden Side Salad$6.00
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Red Cabbage, Tomato, Red Onion. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Greek Salad$14.00
Feta Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Grilled Salmon Salad$20.00
Baby Mixed Greens, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Honey Glazed Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Soup Of The Day$5.00+
Chef Featured Soups
Wraps*
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Pops Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese & Bleu Cheese Sauce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$16.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Ranch
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Caesar dressing.
- Philly Beef Wrap$17.00
Bell Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese & Mayo.
- South of the Border Wrap$16.00
Lettuce, Avocado, Sour Cream, Pico, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.
- Steak Wrap$17.00
Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Pico.
Pizza Menu*
Famous Thin Crust Pizza*
Specialty Thin Crust Pizza*
- BBQ Chicken Pizza 14"$29.00
BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"$33.00
BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza 18"$37.00
BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.
- Italian Pizza 14"$29.00
Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.
- Italian Pizza 16"$33.00
Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.
- Italian Pizza 18"$37.00
Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.
- Meat Lover's Pizza 14"$29.00
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.
- Meat Lover's Pizza 16"$33.00
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.
- Meat Lover's Pizza 18"$37.00
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.
- Kick Off Special Pizza 14"$29.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.
- Kick Off Special Pizza 16"$33.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.
- Kick Off Special Pizza 18"$37.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.
- Vegetarian Pizza 14"$29.00
Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.
- Vegetarian Pizza 16"$33.00
Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.
- Vegetarian Pizza 18"$37.00
Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.
Catering Menu
Appetizer Trays
Pasta Half Trays
Pasta Full Trays
Entrees Half Trays
- Chicken Kabobs With Grilled Vegetables & Rice Pilaf (5 Pcs)$59.00
- Chicken Marsala With Angel Hair Pasta$59.00
- Chicken Piccata with Rice Pilaf$59.00
- Greek Style Chicken (16 Pcs)$59.00
- Italian Beef With Bread & Au Jus (2 lbs & 10 Pcs Bread)$59.00
- Lemon Herb Salmon With Rice Pilaf$59.00
- Steak Kabobs With Grilled Vegetables & Rice Pilaf (5 Pcs)$69.00
Entrees Full Trays
- Chicken Marsala With Angel Hair Pasta$99.00
- Italian Beef With Bread & Au Jus$99.00
- Chicken Piccata With Rice Pilaf$99.00
- Lemon Herb Salmon With Rice Pilaf$119.00
- Oven Roasted Greek Style Chicken With Rice Pilaf$119.00
- Chicken Kabobs With Grilled Vegetables & Rice Pilaf$119.00
- Steak Kabobs With Grilled Vegetables & Rice Pilaf$139.00