Kikis Fresh Bowls DU 2075 S. University Blvd. Unit C
ACAI BOWLS
- Hanalei$11.50
Raspberries, Blackberries, Almond Butter, Granola, Honey Drizzle
- Rocky Reef$11.50
Strawberries, Raspberries, Banana's, Fruity Pebbles, Honey Drizzle
- Aloha$11.50
Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Toasted Coconut, Honey Drizzle
- Ohana$11.50
Sliced Apple, Blueberries, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Granola, Honey Drizzle
- Acai - make your own$11.50
POKE BOWL
- Molokini$14.50
Soy Ginger Chicken, Mango, Edamame, Crispy Onions, Roasted Peanits, English Cucumber, Soy Chili Firecracker Sauce
- aNueNue$14.50
Scotich Salmon, Ginger Poached Shrimp, Yellowfin Ahi, Sweet Pineapple, English Cucumber, Tobiko, Sliced Almonds, Sweet Ginger Miso Vinaigrette
- Kiki Kai$14.50
Scottish Salmon, Avocado, Edamame, English Cucumber, Pickled Ginger, Arare Crispy Rice Pearls, Truffled Yuzu Soy
- Mauna Loa Lava$14.50
Yellowfin Ahi, English Cucumber, Spicy Taki Crumbles, Avocado, Pickled Japanese Seaweed, Thai Chili Threads, Spicy Hawaiian Poke Jus
- Poke - make your own$14.50
- Sauce$0.35
- Protein$4.50
SMOOTHIE
AVOCADO TOAST
KIKI KOOLER
RETAIL
- Sticker$2.00
- Bracelet$12.00
- Necklace$19.00
- Scrunchie, large$15.00
- Popcorn$6.50
- Tea Drop, single$2.00
- Reusable Bag$7.00
- Marshmallows$13.00
- Honey$12.00
- Lollipop$5.50
- Chocolate Bar$15.00
- Homemade Syrup$12.00
- Freeze Dried, small$5.00
- Freeze Dried, large$9.00
- Kikis Tshirt$22.00
- Kikis Coffee Traveler$29.00
- Soap$10.00
- Tattoo$10.50
- Gift Bag$2.50
- Brownie$5.50