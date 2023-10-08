Kikis Grab and Go Kitchen 1874 Middletown Ave
Drinks
Cappuccino
$5.00
Latte
$5.00
Espresso
$4.00
Americano
$5.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
Hot Cider
$3.50
Orange Juice
$3.50
Grapefruit Juice
$3.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.50
Skim Milk
$2.50
Milk
$2.50
Prime
$2.79
Tropicana
$2.25
Bai
$2.39
Perrier
$2.29
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
$1.99
Gold Peak Zero Sugar
$1.99
Snapple
$1.99
Monster Energy
$3.19
Ocean Spray Cranberry
$1.29
Motts Apple
$1.35
NY Poland Spring (Large)
$1.49
Aspire
$2.75
Celsius
$2.75
Diet Coke
$1.19
Coke
$1.19
San Pellegrino
$1.79
Welch's Mixed Fruit
$1.29
Poland Spring (Med)
$1.19
Lemon Perfect
$2.19
Body Armour
$1.99
Iced coffee 16 oz.
$3.50
12oz. Coffee
$1.00
16oz. Coffee
$1.50
Hot Chocolate 12oz
$3.00
Hot Chocolate 16oz
$3.50
Brisk Ice Tea
$1.16
Red Bull
$3.25
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Smart Water
$3.00
Poland spring
$0.75
Breakfast
Three Eggs any Style
$14.00
Two Eggs any Style
$12.00
One Egg any Style
$10.00
Eggs Benedict
$14.00
Kiki's Omelet
$16.00
Farmer's Egg White Omelet
$16.00
Avocado Toast
$15.00
Breakfast Burrito
$15.00
Steak & Eggs
$24.00
Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal
$14.00
Short Rib Hash
$18.00
Banana Pancakes
$15.00
Blueberry Pancakes
$15.00
Chocolate Chips Pancakes
$15.00
Plain Pancakes
$15.00
Belgian Waffles
$14.00
French Texas Toast
$14.00
Egg & Cheese
$6.00
Cheese
$0.99
Bagel /Butter
$1.50
Bagel/Cream Cheese
$1.75
Cresent
$2.00
Chocolate Crescent
$2.25
Muffins
$3.00
Danish Apple
$3.00
Cinnamon Roll
$3.00
Egg Cheese with Bacon
$8.00
Egg Cheese with Sausage
$8.00
Egg Cheese with Ham
$8.00
Egg No Cheese Sandwich
$6.00
Plain omlett
$16.00
Sides
Salads
Cobb Salad
$19.00
Cobb Salad with Chicken
$14.00
Cobb Salad with Steak
$27.00
Cobb Salad with with Shrimp
$29.00
Kiki's Salad
$15.00
Kiki's Salad with Chicken
$20.00
Kiki's Salad with Steak
$23.00
Kiki's Salad with Shrimp
$25.00
Quinoa Salad
$15.00
Quinoa Salad with Chicken
$20.00
Quinoa Salad with Steak
$23.00
Quinoa Salad with Shrimp
$25.00
Caesar Salad
$15.00
Caesar Salad with Chicken
$20.00
Caesar Salad with Steak
$23.00
Caesar Salad with Shrimp
$25.00
Orzo & Feta Salad
$15.00
Orzo & Feta Salad with Chicken
$20.00
Orzo & Feta Salad with Steak
$23.00
Orzo & Feta Salad with Shrimp
$25.00
Kids Menu
Grab & Go
Fresh Fruit Salad
$8.00
Yogurt & Seasonal Berries
$10.00
Toasted Granola & Yogurt
$12.00
Chia Pudding
$11.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
$15.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$14.00
Chicken Cobb Salad
$19.00
Turkey "BLT"
$16.00
Quinoa Salad
$15.00
Orzo & Feta Cheese Salad
$14.00
Dipped Apples
$15.00
Pretzels Dipped
$3.25
Croissant
$2.50
Croissant - chocolate
$2.75
Scone
$2.25
Danish
$2.25
Bagel plain
$1.75
Bagel cream cheese
$2.00
Cinnamon Rolls
$2.25
Muffin
$3.25
Apple Blondie
$2.25
Mini Bread
$3.00
Cookies
$1.25
Hot Table
Sausage & Roasted Peppers
$19.00
Smoked BBQ Spare Ribs (Half Rack)
$16.00
Smoked BBQ Spare Ribs (Full Rack)
$29.00
Rigatoni Bolognese
$19.00
Roasted Chicken (Half)
$16.00
Roasted Chicken (Whole)
$34.00
Chicken Wings 6
$8.00
Egg Rolls
$4.00
Hot meal to go
$16.00
Family meal to go large tray
$32.00
Chicken wings 12
$15.00
