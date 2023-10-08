Drinks

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Cider

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Skim Milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Prime

$2.79

Tropicana

$2.25

Bai

$2.39

Perrier

$2.29

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$1.99

Gold Peak Zero Sugar

$1.99

Snapple

$1.99

Monster Energy

$3.19

Ocean Spray Cranberry

$1.29

Motts Apple

$1.35

NY Poland Spring (Large)

$1.49

Aspire

$2.75

Celsius

$2.75

Diet Coke

$1.19

Coke

$1.19

San Pellegrino

$1.79

Welch's Mixed Fruit

$1.29

Poland Spring (Med)

$1.19

Lemon Perfect

$2.19

Body Armour

$1.99

Iced coffee 16 oz.

$3.50

12oz. Coffee

$1.00

16oz. Coffee

$1.50

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.50

Brisk Ice Tea

$1.16

Red Bull

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Poland spring

$0.75

Breakfast

Three Eggs any Style

$14.00

Two Eggs any Style

$12.00

One Egg any Style

$10.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Kiki's Omelet

$16.00

Farmer's Egg White Omelet

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal

$14.00

Short Rib Hash

$18.00

Banana Pancakes

$15.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$15.00

Chocolate Chips Pancakes

$15.00

Plain Pancakes

$15.00

Belgian Waffles

$14.00

French Texas Toast

$14.00

Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Cheese

$0.99

Bagel /Butter

$1.50

Bagel/Cream Cheese

$1.75

Cresent

$2.00

Chocolate Crescent

$2.25

Muffins

$3.00

Danish Apple

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Egg Cheese with Bacon

$8.00

Egg Cheese with Sausage

$8.00

Egg Cheese with Ham

$8.00

Egg No Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Plain omlett

$16.00

Sides

Apple Wood Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Smoked Ham

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Sandwiches

Turkey "BLT"

$16.00

Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken "BLT"

$18.00

3B Ranch Burger

$18.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Cobb Salad with Chicken

$14.00

Cobb Salad with Steak

$27.00

Cobb Salad with with Shrimp

$29.00

Kiki's Salad

$15.00

Kiki's Salad with Chicken

$20.00

Kiki's Salad with Steak

$23.00

Kiki's Salad with Shrimp

$25.00

Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Quinoa Salad with Chicken

$20.00

Quinoa Salad with Steak

$23.00

Quinoa Salad with Shrimp

$25.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$20.00

Caesar Salad with Steak

$23.00

Caesar Salad with Shrimp

$25.00

Orzo & Feta Salad

$15.00

Orzo & Feta Salad with Chicken

$20.00

Orzo & Feta Salad with Steak

$23.00

Orzo & Feta Salad with Shrimp

$25.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$14.00

Cup of Soup

$7.00

Kids Menu

Scrambler

$5.00

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$8.00

Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal

$7.00

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Bolognese

$10.00

Grab & Go

Fresh Fruit Salad

$8.00

Yogurt & Seasonal Berries

$10.00

Toasted Granola & Yogurt

$12.00

Chia Pudding

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Cobb Salad

$19.00

Turkey "BLT"

$16.00

Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Orzo & Feta Cheese Salad

$14.00

Dipped Apples

$15.00

Pretzels Dipped

$3.25

Croissant

$2.50

Croissant - chocolate

$2.75

Scone

$2.25

Danish

$2.25

Bagel plain

$1.75

Bagel cream cheese

$2.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.25

Muffin

$3.25

Apple Blondie

$2.25

Mini Bread

$3.00

Cookies

$1.25

Hot Table

Sausage & Roasted Peppers

$19.00

Smoked BBQ Spare Ribs (Half Rack)

$16.00

Smoked BBQ Spare Ribs (Full Rack)

$29.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

Roasted Chicken (Half)

$16.00

Roasted Chicken (Whole)

$34.00

Chicken Wings 6

$8.00

Egg Rolls

$4.00

Hot meal to go

$16.00

Family meal to go large tray

$32.00

Chicken wings 12

$15.00

Add Ons

Bacon

$2.00

Scrambled Eggs

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Cheese

$2.00

Pico de gallo

$2.00

Fruit Salad

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Smoked Ham

$2.00

Roasted Potatoe

$2.00