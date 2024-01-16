Kiko's Mexican Restaurant - Alameda 4425 S. Alameda
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Quesadillas$11.99
- Chili con Queso Dip with Chips$9.99
- Small Queso$4.99
- Sliced Avocado$4.99
- Quesadillas w/ Rice & Beans$13.99
- Beer Battered Fried Mushrooms with Chile con Queso$12.99
- Macho Nachos$13.99
- Queso Ranchero$11.29
- LG Nachos$9.59
- LG Beef Nachos$10.99
- Pico Chico$4.99
- Shrimp Quesadillas$18.99
- Queso Flameado$12.99
- Tostadas$2.49
- Flour Tostadas$3.49
- LG Pico$11.99
- Chicharrones$8.99
Ensaladas & Sopas
Entrees
- Special Mexican Dinner$15.99
Includes Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Taco, Chalupa, 2 Cheese Enchiladas, Chili Gravy, Cheese, Rice & Refried Beans...Caramba! With Beef or Chicken Enchiladas add $2.99 Add Guacamole $5.99
- No. 1$13.99
Chili Gravy, Cheese Enchiladas, Chalupa, Taco, Rice & Beans With Beef or Chicken Enchiladas add $2.99 Add Guacamole for $5.99
- No. 2$12.99
Chili Gravy, Cheese Enchiladas, Chalupa, Rice & Beans With Beef or Chicken Enchiladas add $2.99 add Guacamole for $5.99
- No. 3$12.99
2 Chili Gravy, Cheese Enchiladas, Taco, Rice & Beans With Beef or Chicken Enchiladas add $2.99 Add Guacamole for $5.99
- Taco Dinner$12.99
- Ladies Special #1$12.99
Chili con Queso Tostada, 1 Taco & 1 Guacamole Tostada
- Ladies Special #2$12.99
Chili con Queso Tostada, 1 Cheese Enchilada with Chili Gravy & 1 Guacamole Tostada
- Daily Special$23.99
- Evening Special$13.99
Chicken Flautas served soft or fried crispy with guacamole or salsa Mexicana, sour cream rice & beans
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.99
3 Chicken Enchiladas Served with our own spicy, zesty, green salsa topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese and sour cream Served with rice, beans en bola and pico de gallo
- Trio de Enchiladas$13.99
One Cheese, One Beef & One Chicken Enchilada served with rice, beans en bola & pico de gallo
- Enchiladas de Flor (Broccoli)$13.99
3 Chicken and Broccoli Enchiladas Topped with Our Chicken Sauce and Monterrey Jack Cheese, Served with Rice, Beans and Pico De Gallo
- Enchiladas Espinaca (Spinach)$13.99
2 Chicken and Spinach Filled Enchiladas Topped with our Chicken Sauce or Verde Sauce, Jack Cheese and Sour Cream Served with Rice, Beans en Bola and Pico De Gallo
- Gents Special$14.99
3 Fried Beef or Chicken Fajitas Topped with Chili con Queso Sauce or Brown Gravy Served with Rice & Beans
- Kiko's Special$15.99
- Grace's Special$15.99
- Tacos Mexicanos de Pollo$12.99
- Puffy Tacos$12.99
- Taco Supreme$12.99
- Plato Carnes (2)$33.99
- Plato Carnes (4)$67.99
- Plato Carnes (6)$76.99
- Plato Carnes (8)$87.99
- Carnes (8) with Enchiladas$105.99
- Family Style (Adult)$23.99
- Family Style (Child)$9.99
- Carne Asada$19.99Out of stock
- Chicken Veracruz$24.99
- FAJITA TAQUITO PLATE$17.99
2 FAJITA TACOS 1BF1CK RICE AND BEANS
Seafood
- Pescado Vera Cruz$23.99
Filet of White Fish Spiced with Cajun Seasonings, Sauteed in Butter, Topped with Tomatoes, Onions, Chiles and Cilantro Served with Beans en Bola, Arroz, Tortillas and Tartar Sauce
- Pescado Vera Cruz Con Camarones$26.99
Filet or White Fish Spiced with Cajun Seasonings, Sauteed in Butter, Topped with Tomatoes, Onion, Chiles, Cilantro, and Spicy Sautted Shrimp. Served with Beans en Bola, Arroz, Tortillas, and Tartar Sauce
- Plato de Mariscos$26.99
2 Skewers of Shrimp sauteed in a Savory Butter Herb and Lemon Sauce Served on a Bed of Rice, Also, Beans, Pico de Gallo, and Tortillas Accompany the dish
- Shrimp Enchiladas Dinner$23.99
Two Shrimp Filled Enchiladas Topped with a Lite Tomato Base Bsauce, Jack Cheese, Served with Rice, Beans en Bola and Pico de Gallo
- Shrimp Ques. Plate$23.99
- Chalupas Del Mar$17.99
- Lent Special$9.99
- Camarones Taco Plate$17.99
- Camarones Tacos$17.99
- Pescado Tacos$17.99
Lunch & Dinner Plates
- 2 CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$11.99
- 2 BEEF ENCHILADA PLATE$11.99
- 2 CHEESE ECHILADA PLATE$11.59
- Picadillo Plate$11.99
- Tamale Dinner$10.99
- Embuelto Picadillo$12.99
- Chicken Embuelto$12.99
- Quesadilla Plate$13.49
- Nopalitos Special$11.99
- Lunch Special$8.99
- Lent Special$9.99
- Side of Guacamole$5.99
- Tripas Plate$18.99
- Tripas/Mollejas Combo Plate$18.89
- Cheese Ench Plate$12.79
- Beef Ench Plate$13.89
- Chicken Ench Plate$13.89
- Carne Frita Plate$17.99Out of stock
- Carne Guisada Plate$16.59
- Chalupa Plate$11.89
- Burrito Plate$14.89
- Molleja Plate$20.59
Childs & Seniors Plates
Dessert Delicioso
Sides
- Side of Guacamole$5.99
- Broccoli Side Order$3.99
- Side Beans$3.99
- Side Chili Meat$4.99
- Side Chk Ench Meat$2.99
- Side Green Sauce$2.99
- Side Jalapeños$1.99
- Side Lettuce$1.59
- Side of Brown Gravy$3.99
- Side Picadillo$4.99
- Side Ranchero Sauce$2.59
- Side Rice$3.99
- Side Sour Cream$3.49
- Sautéed Mushrooms$5.99
- Sautéed Veggies$5.99
- Side Tomate$1.59
- Side Cilantro$1.59
- Side Grilled Onions$1.89
- Flour Tortilla$1.00
- Corn Tortilla$1.00
- Side Yel Chs/Plate$2.89
- Side Wht Chs/Plate$3.49
- Side CK Strip$4.99
- Chips To-Go$2.49+
- Side Potato$3.99
- Side Polish Sausage$4.99
- Side Bacon$4.99
8oz & Pint Foods
- 8oz Bola Beans$3.99
- 8oz Green Sauce$5.99
- 8oz Guacamole$9.99
- 8oz Hot Sauce$4.99
- 8oz Jalapeños$4.99
- 8oz Pico$5.99
- 8oz Sour Cream$4.99
- 8oz Ranchero$4.99
- 8oz White Cheese$4.99
- 8oz Yellow Cheese$4.89
- Pint Beans$4.99
- Pint Carne Guisada$17.99
- Pint Chili Meat$15.99
- Pint Green Sauce$14.69
- Pint Guacamole$16.59
- Pint Hot Sauce$5.99
- Pint Pico w/ Chips$10.49
- Pint Ranchero Sauce$9.99
- Pint Rice$4.99
- Pint Sour Cream$8.99
- Pint White Cheese$10.99
- Pint Yellow Cheese$9.99
- Pint Queso W/Chips$12.99
Merchandise
Bulk Items
- Sweet Tea$14.99
- Tea$13.00
- Tray of Beans$24.99
- Tray of Rice$24.99
- Buñuelos Tray$17.99
- Flautas Tray$35.99
- 12 Ench Tray$33.99
- 12 Bf Ench Tray$39.59
- 12 Chk Ench Tray$39.29
- 12 Verdes Ench Tray$42.99
- Quesadilla Tray$39.99
- 1LB Beef Fajitas$28.99
- 1LB Chicken Fajitas$17.99
- (1/2) lb Beef Fajitas$14.99
- (1/2) Chicken Fajitas$13.99
- Dozen Tamales$14.99
- Taco Salad Shell$6.99
- Taco Supreme Shell$1.99
- Taco Shell$1.59
- Drummer Tray$31.99
- Tamale Tray$39.99
- Tripa$36.99
- Plates$0.25
Drink Menu
Drinks
- Coffee$2.79
- Refill without Meal$0.75
- Milk 20oz$3.49
- Soft Drink 32oz$3.89
- Lemonade 32oz$3.89
- LG Juice 20oz$3.49
- Brewed Decaf Coffee$2.69
- Iced Tea 32oz$3.89
- Sweet Tea 32oz$3.99
- Red Bull$3.99
- Sparkling Mineral Water$3.99
- Large Coffee 20oz$3.89
- Hot Cocoa$1.89
- LG ChocMilk 20oz$3.99
- Decaf Coffee$2.89
- Kids Drink$3.29
- Bottled Water$1.69
- Tea/Lemonade 32oz$4.99
- Pitcher Tea$8.99
- Cup of Ice$2.00
Bar Menu
Beer
- Blue Moon$4.00
- Bohemia$4.00
- Bud Light$3.25
- Budweiser$3.25
- Carta Blanca$4.00
- Coors Light$3.25
- Corona$4.00
- Corona Light$4.00
- XX Amber$4.00
- XX Lager$4.00
- Heineken$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Miller Lite$3.25
- Modelo Especial$4.00
- Negra Modelo$4.00
- Not My Father Rootbeer$4.00
- Shiner Bock$4.00
- Tecate$4.00
- Voodoo Juice Force$6.00
Liquor A-Z
- Alta Vida Rested$15.00
- Alta Vida Aged$17.00
- Absolut$7.50
- Alabama Slammer$7.50
- Amarreto Disaronno$7.50
- Amaretto Sour$8.50
- Bacardi 151$8.00
- Bacardi Lemon$8.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$6.50
- Beefeater$6.00
- Belvedere$7.00
- Black Russian$7.00
- Bloody Mary$7.50
- Blue Hawaiian$8.00
- Bombay Gin$6.00
- Bourbon$6.00
- Brandy$6.00
- Brandy Alexander$6.00
- Beer-Rita$12.00Out of stock
- Buchanan Deluxe$8.00
- Buchanan Pineapple$8.00
- Castillo Rum$6.00
- Chevis$6.00
- Chivas Regal$7.50
- Colorado Bulldog$8.00
- Cosmopolitan$8.50
- Courvasier$6.00
- Cream de Banana$6.00
- Cream de Menth$6.00
- Crown Apple$7.50
- Crown$7.00
- Cuba Libre$6.00
- Captain Morgan$7.50
- Herradura Legend$30.00
- Eight Reserve$35.00
- Casa Amigos Añejo$16.00
- Casa Dragones$35.00
- Clase Azul Repo$30.00
- Clase Azul Plata$25.00
- 1800$10.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Dewars$6.00
- Drambuie$7.00
- Daquari$8.00
- Don Julio 70$20.00
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Don Julio$7.50
- El Grado$8.00
- Fuzzy Navel$6.50
- Frozen Daquari$8.00
- Frozen Mudslide$8.00
- Fire Ball$7.00
- Gin$6.00
- Gran Marnier$7.00
- Gimlet$4.50
- Grasshopper$6.50
- Glenlevit$8.50
- Gold Schlager$6.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Hornitos$7.50
- Hawaiian Punch$8.00
- Hennessy$12.00
- Hairy Navel$4.50
- Hurricane$8.00
- Jameson$7.50
- Juarez Gold$6.00
- Jack Daniels$6.50
- Gentleman Jack$8.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- J&B Scotch$6.00
- Khalua$6.50
- Long Island Ice Tea$9.00
- Midori Melonball$8.00
- Myers’s Dark Rum$7.00
- Malibu Rum$7.50
- Mexican Martini$8.00
- Macmillan$15.00
- Michelada$8.00
- Michelada w/ Tomato$8.00
- Mudslide$6.00
- Puckers Shots$6.50
- Patron Silver$8.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$6.00
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
- Pina Colada$8.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Rumrunner$8.00
- Rum Punch$8.00
- Rob Roy$4.75
- Sauza$6.00
- Salty Dog$7.00
- Scotch$7.00
- Seagrams Seven$7.50
- Smirnoff Vodka$6.00
- Southern Comfort$7.50
- Sky Vodka$7.50
- Slippery Nipple$7.50
- Sloe Gin Fizz$5.00
- Singapore Sling$7.50
- Stinger$5.00
- Screwdriver$7.50
- Sex on The Beach$8.00
- Star Bucks$4.50
- Seagrams VO$7.50
- Sangria Margarita$6.50
- Santanera$25.00
- Seltzer$4.00
- Tres Gen. Anejo$8.95
- Tres Gen. Reposado$8.00
- Tanqueray$7.50
- Tequila$7.00
- Titos Vodka$8.00
- Texas Tea$9.00
- Tia Maria$5.00
- Triple Sec$6.00
- Tom Collins$6.00
- Tequila Sunrise$6.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$12.00
- Vodka$6.00
- VO$64.00
- Up Against The Wall$4.00
- Vodka Martini$8.00
- Virgin Straw Daw$3.50
- Virgin Rita$3.50
- Virgin Pina Colada$3.75
- Virgin Mary$3.50
- Milk Shake$6.99
- Coke Float$6.99
- Root Beer Float$6.99
- Roy Rogers$4.99
- Shirley Temp 32oz$4.99
- Coke Float 16oz$4.99
- Root Beer Float 16oz$3.39
- Roy Rogers 16oz$3.39
- Shirley Temple 16oz$2.89
- White Russian$7.00
- Whiskey Sour$6.00
- Wild Turkey$7.50
- Weller$6.50
- Wine Spritzer$6.00
- X-Rated$5.00
- XO Vodka$8.00
- Zombie$8.00
- RANCH WATER$9.00
- MEXICAN CANDY$7.00
- DON FULANO$20.00
- EL TOSORO REPOSADO$20.00
- EL TOSORO ANEJO$25.00
- JOHNNY WALKER BLUE$35.00
- PATRON EL ALTO$35.00
- LALO TEQUILA$20.00
- G4 BLANCO$25.00
- SIETE LEGUAS$25.00
- ELTEQUILENO REPOSADO$25.00
- ELTEQUILENO ANEJO$30.00
- CIMARRON REPOSADO$25.00
- CODIGO ANEJO$35.00
- FLECHA AZUL ANEJO$35.00
- FLECHA AZUL REPOSADO$30.00
- FLECHA AZUL BLANCO$25.00
- TAYLOR SMALL BATCH$25.00
- EAGLE RARE$30.00
- BLANTONS$30.00
- WHISTLE PIG RYE 10$30.00
- HEAVENS DOOR$30.00
- GEORGE DICKEL$30.00
- ANGELS ENVY BOURBON$30.00
- TESORO NUMBER 5 BLANCO$10.00