Kilauea Lodge & Restaurant 19-3948 Old Volcano Rd
Brunch
Brunch Favorites
- Canadian Eggs Benedict$15.00
Poached eggs, english muffin, house-made hollandaise, country fried potatoes
- Classic Egg Breakfast$13.00
Two eggs any style, country fried potatoes, choice of bacon, ham, Portugese sausage, link sausage or spam, toast
- Corned Beef Hash$15.00
Corned beef hash, two eggs any style, toast
- Crab Cake Eggs Benedict$18.00
Poached eggs, english muffin, house-made cajun hollandaise, country fried potatoes
- Fish & Chips$17.00
Our fresh catch of the day beer battered. Served with fries, coleslaw, and remoulade.
- Fish Eggs Benedict$17.00
Our daily catch fish grilled to perfection but as a classic eggs benedict! Served with country-fried potatoes.
- French Toast$14.00
Punalu'u Portguese sweet bread
- French Toast Trio$16.00
- Ham & Cheese Omlet$13.00
Ham, spinach, onions, cheddar cheese, country fried potatoes
- Pancake Stack$14.00
- Volcano Loco$15.00
Local beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, rice, brown gravy, fried egg
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Big Island Beef Burger$15.00
Grilled local beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, Lodge bun
- Big Island Lamb Burger$17.00Out of stock
Grilled local lamb, jalapeno-cilantro aioli, lettuce, pickled onion, Lodge bun
- Black & Blue Burger$16.00
A classic burger with Cajun seasoning, blue cheese crumbles, house made blue cheese dressing, and more Cajun seasoning. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
- Crab Cake Burger$17.00
Panko-crusted crab cake, sriracha aioli slaw, tomato, onion, pickle, Lodge bun
- Portobello Burger$17.00
Crispy tofu, slaw, tomato, onion, pickle, Lodge bun. Vegetarian friendly. Vegan available on request.
- Daily Catch Sandwich$19.00
Our daily fresh fish grilled or blackened, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Ham and Turkey Sandwich$16.00
Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with Dijonnaise dressing, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickled onions.
- Reuben Sandwich$18.00
Our tasty classic Reuben on rye bread comes with sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, Swiss cheese and corned beef.
- Special - Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Salads & Soups
- Bowl of Soup$8.00
Daily selection
- Cup of Soup$6.00
Daily selection
- Salad Nicoise$17.00
Seared or blackened fresh catch, mixed greens, sliced eggs, green beans, fingerling potatoes, tomatoes, kalamata olives, anchovies, red wine vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$16.00
A classic Cobb with all the fixings! Bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken breast, beets, avocado, pickled onions, and your choice of dressing.
- Caeser Salad$15.00
Romaine and radicchio tossed with our house made anchovy Caeser dressing and house made garlic and herb croutons.
- Lodge House Salad$8.00
- Special - Chicken Salad$12.00
Keiki Menu (12 & under)
Sides & Shareables
- Crab Cakes$14.00
Sriracha aioli, kim chee slaw
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Breakfast Meat$4.00
- Side Chicken Breast$8.00
- Side Corned Beef Hash$8.00
- Side Country Fries$4.50
- Side Dressing$0.50
- Side Extra Hollandaise$2.00
- Side French Toast$5.00
- Side Fresh Fruit$8.00
- Side Fries$6.00
- Side Jalapeno-Cilantro Aioli$0.50
- Side One Egg$2.00
- Side Onion Rings$8.00
- Side Rice$2.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Side Sour Cream$0.50
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Side Toast$2.00
- Side Two Eggs$4.00
Dinner
To Start
Entrees
- Daily Catch$36.00
Sauteed cauliflower, raisins, capers, macadamia nuts, crispy fingerling potatoes, lemon butters sauce
- Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops$41.00
Baba ganoush, lemon-zaatar vegetables, basmati rice, garlic yogurt sauce
- Chicken Paillard$33.00
- Crispy Tofu$28.00
Charred cauliflower, mushrooms and kale in sweet chili sauce, steamed rice, crispy wontons
- 12 oz Grilled Ribeye$39.00
- Seafood Risotto$36.00
- Creamy Fettuccine$32.00
- Surf & Turf$41.00Out of stock
- Scallop Special$41.00Out of stock
- Cauli special$27.00
Sides & Shareables
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Balsamic Brussels$10.00
- Daily Veg$8.00
- Duck breast$12.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread w/ marinara$16.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$9.00
- Shrimp (3)$10.00
- Side Catch Sauce$3.00
- Side Chicken Breast$9.00
- Side Grilled Fish$9.00
- Side Ranch$1.00
- Side Rice$2.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Lodge House Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, choice of dressing