Kilauea Lodge & Restaurant 19-3948 Old Volcano Rd
To Start
Entrees
- Daily Catch$36.00
Sauteed cauliflower, raisins, capers, macadamia nuts, crispy fingerling potatoes, lemon butters sauce
- Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops$41.00
Baba ganoush, lemon-zaatar vegetables, basmati rice, garlic yogurt sauce
- Chicken Paillard$33.00
- Crispy Tofu$28.00
Charred cauliflower, mushrooms and kale in sweet chili sauce, steamed rice, crispy wontons
- 12 oz Grilled Ribeye$39.00
- Seafood Risotto$36.00
- Creamy Fettuccine$32.00
Sides & Shareables
Kilauea Lodge & Restaurant 19-3948 Old Volcano Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(808) 967-7366
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 9AM