Kilig Seattle 710 8th Avenue South
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
$9.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Hussong Reposado
$12.00
Maestro Dobel Anejo
$11.00
Maestro Dobel Reposado
$11.00
Mi Campo Blanco
$11.00
Mi Campo Reposado
$11.00
Vida Mezcal
$10.00
Well Tequila Dbl
$18.00
Espolon Blanco Dbl
$10.00
Vida Mezcal Dbl
$10.00
Conejos Joven Mezcal Dbl
$22.00
Maestro Dobel Reposado Dbl
$22.00
Maestro Dobel Anejo Dbl
$22.00
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$9.00
Angel's Envy
$11.00
Contradiction
$12.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$12.00
Jameson
$10.00
Larceny
$11.00
Widow Jane 10 Year
$25.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
Well Whiskey Dbl
$18.00
Tullamore Dew Dbl
$18.00
Jameson Dbl
$20.00
Makers Dbl
$20.00
Dickel Dbl
$20.00
Crown Royal Dbl
$20.00
Old Grandad Bourbon Dbl
$20.00
Russel's Reserve Rye Dbl
$22.00
High West Double Rye Dbl
$22.00
Angel's Envy Dbl
$22.00
Larceny Dbl
$22.00
Scotch / Cognac
Liqueurs / Cordials
Absinthe
$10.00
Amaro Nonino
$12.00
Aperol
$11.00
Averna
$12.00
Benedictine
$12.00
Braulio
$12.00
Campari
$11.00
Cocchi
$10.00
Cointreau
$11.00
Creme de Cassis
$9.00
Cynar
$12.00
Fernet
$10.00
Frangelico
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Green Chartreuse
$16.00
Lazzaroni Maraschino
$10.00
Lillet
$10.00
Montenegero
$12.00
Wild Elderflower
$9.00
Creme de Violette Dbl
$18.00
Banana du Brasil Dbl
$18.00
Wild Elderflower Dbl
$18.00
Pampelmousse Dbl
$18.00
Creme de Cassis Dbl
$18.00
Kahlua Dbl
$18.00
Aalborg Akavit Dbl
$20.00
Absinthe Dbl
$20.00
Cocchi Dbl
$20.00
Lazzaroni Maraschino Dbl
$20.00
Fernet Dbl
$20.00
Branca Menta Dbl
$20.00
Lillet Dbl
$20.00
Amaricano Dbl
$22.00
Aperol Dbl
$22.00
Campari Dbl
$22.00
Caffo Solara Dbl
$22.00
Cointreau Dbl
$22.00
Benedictine Dbl
$24.00
Green Chartreuse Dbl
$32.00
Grand Marnier Dbl
$24.00
Averna Dbl
$24.00
Zucca Rabarbro Dbl
$24.00
Braulio Dbl
$24.00
Amaro Nonino Dbl
$24.00
Cynar Dbl
$24.00
Montenegero Dbl
$24.00
Frangelico Dbl
$24.00
Amaro Angostura Dbl
$20.00
Wine
Wine by the Glass
Red Wine by the Bottle
White Wine by the Bottle
Pink Wine by the Bottle
Champagne by the Bottle
Skin Contact by the Bottle
Kilig Seattle 710 8th Avenue South Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 778-4513
Closed