Killer Burger Medford
Original Burgers
Jose Mendoza
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Classic
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Bender
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
No Cheese Burger
Bacon, Bubbies Sweet Pickles, Mayo, Beaver Brand Picnic Mustard, Lettuce & Onion
Teemah
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Meathead
Bacon, Double Patties, Double Cheddar, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup
Fun Guy
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Barnyard
Bacon, Ham, Egg, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Motley Qüe
Purist
Pint Size Burgers
Pint Jose Mendoza
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Pint Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Mayo, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Pint Classic
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Pint Bender
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
Pint Teemah
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Pint No Cheese Burger
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Bubbies Sweet Pickles, Mayo, Beaver Brand Picnic Mustard, Lettuce & Onion
Pint Meathead
Pint Size Patties and Bun, Bacon, Double Patties, Double Cheddar, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup
Pint Fun Guy
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Pint Barnyard
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Ham, Egg, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Pint Motley Qüe
Pint Purist
Double Burgers
Double Jose Mendoza
Extra Patty, Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Extra Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Double Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon
Extra Patty, Bacon, Extra Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Mayo, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Double Classic
Extra Patty, Bacon, Extra American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Double Bender
Extra Patty, Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Extra Cheddar
Double No Cheese Burger
Extra Patty, Bacon, Bubbies Sweet Pickles, Mayo, Beaver Brand Picnic Mustard, Lettuce & Onion
Double Teemah
Extra Patty, Bacon, Extra Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Double Meathead
Triple Patties, Triple Cheddar, Bacon, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup
Double Fun Guy
Extra Patty, Bacon, Mushroom, Extra Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Double Barnyard
Extra Patty, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Extra American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Double Motley Qüe
Double Purist
Kid's Meals
Sauces and Sides
Side Fry
Side of House Sauce
Our classic, secret recipe
Side of Creamy Ranch
Cool, tangy dill-iciousness
Side of Peanut Butter Sauce
A tried and true favorite
Side of Bender
Bender Sauce - Spicy BBQ
Side of BBQ
Side of Bomb
Bomb Sauce - Secret recipe with a smoky, spicy kick
Side Fry
Desserts
Sweet Street - Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Overflowing with intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates grown in the Peruvian Andes - milk, semisweet and dark coins – and an added crunch of savory pretzel bites. A brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped-edged wonder to shower your taste buds with amazement. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.
Sweet Street - Salted Caramel Cookie
A rich cookie with all natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzels bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden demerara sugar. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.
Sweet Street - Chewy Marshmallow Bar
Marshmallow cream and mini-marshmallows - both homemade, all natural and GMO-free - get folded with gluten-free crispy rice puffs and a touch of browned butter for a subtle caramel note. A hint of sea salt makes it all come alive.
Sweet Street - Peruvian Chocolate Brownie
Dense and fudgy with a chewy crust. Sustainably sourced Peruvian chocolate adds a delicate fruity edge upfront and is deep and rich in its finish. A brownie like no other. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.