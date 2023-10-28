Kimberli Sushi and Thai 2547 West Lawrence Avenue
Appetizers
Steamed soybean pods mixed in salt
Crispy vegetarian egg roll with sweet sauce
6 pieces
Pan-fried dumplings of cream cheese and spinach served with soy sauce
5 pieces. Deep-fried wonton filled with crab meat, celery, water chestnut, and cream cheese
Avocado, cucumber, carrot, egg, and cream cheese with plum sauce
5 pieces. Steamed Chinese-style shrimp dumplings with hoisin sauce
Deep-fried marinated shrimp in a rice paper wrapper with sweet and sour sauce
Shrimp and assorted fresh vegetables lightly deep-fried with a dipping sauce
Curry powdered grilled chicken served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
An assortment of chicken satay, egg roll, gyoza, crab rangoon, and shumai
Soups
Jasmine rice and sliced chicken in chicken broth with cilantro, green onion, and garlic
Thin noodles and sliced chicken in chicken broth with cilantro, green onion, and garlic
Coconut milk soup with lemon grass, mushrooms, and cilantro with your choice of protein
Tamarind hot and sour soup with lemon grass, mushroom, and cilantro with your choice of protein
Wonton filled with shrimp, bean sprouts, green onion, and cilantro in a chicken broth
Salads
Green papaya with green beans, tomatoes, peanuts, and a spicy lime dressing
Sliced char-broiled beef mixed with onions, cilantro, and a spicy lime dressing
Wakame seaweed with cucumbers marinated in a sesame vinaigrette
Cucumbers tossed in tangy rice vinegar
Green salad served with house ginger crossing
Entrées
Stir-fried tender chicken in a peanut sauce garnished with steamed broccoli
Lightly battered chicken deep-fried and topped with a sweet orange sauce
Stir-fried beef with onions in a tasty garlic sauce served over a bed of crispy noodles
Lightly battered chicken drizzled with homemade creamy lime sauce and lime zest
Broccoli stir-fried with your choice of protein in a tasty brown sauce
Assorted fresh vegetables stir-fried in special brown sauce
Cashew nuts, mushrooms, bell peppers, white onion, pineapple, pea pods, carrots and dried hot pepper stir-fried in a homemade sauce
Stir-fried ground meat cooked with Thai basil, jalapeños, bell peppers, and garlic
Dinner Sets
Grilled salmon fillet topped with teriyaki sauce. Served with mixed vegetables
Lightly battered, deep-fried shrimp and assorted fresh vegetables. Served with dipping sauce
Grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce. Served with mixed vegetables
Your choice of protein is served with salad, vegetable tempura, and California roll
Noodles and Rice
Deep-fried soft-shell crab, over thin rice noodles, stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, sweet radish, green onion, and sweet tamarind sauce, and topped with crushed peanuts, cilantro, and lime
Grilled salmon fillet served over thin rice noodles, stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, sweet radish, green onion, and sweet tamarind sauce, and topped with crushed peanuts, cilantro, and lime
Stir-fried rice, shrimp, beef, chicken, egg, onions, green onions, and carrots. Garnished with cilantro, cucumber, and lime
Spicy stir-fried rice, egg, onions, green onion, bell peppers, basil leaves, and carrots garnished with clam, cucumber, and lime
Choice of protein stir-fried with rice in curry powder, onions, pineapple, carrots, peas, tomatoes, cashew nuts
Udon noodles in a seasoned hot broth with shrimp and vegetable tempura
Thick wheat noodles, stir-fried with vegetables in a garlic soy-flavored sauce
Stir-fried rice, egg, carrots, white and green onions. Garnished with cilantro, cucumber, and lime
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with carrots, bean sprouts, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, and Thai basil
Wide noodles stir-fried with broccoli, Chinese broccoli, and egg in a sweet soy sauce
Thin rice noodles, stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, sweet radish, green onion, and sweet tamarind sauce, and topped with crushed peanuts and lime slice
Curry
Grilled salmon topped with Panang curry and steamed broccoli
Duck meat in a red curry accompanied with bamboo shoots, pineapple, eggplant, fresh basil, and bell pepper
Yellow curry simmered in coconut milk, sweet potato and green peas
Potatoes, onions, and peanuts simmered in Massaman curry
Panang curry with bell pepper and lime leaves
Green curry accompanied with eggplant, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil
Green curry accompanied with bamboo shoots, eggplant, fresh basil, and bell pepper
Kids Menu
Dessert
Side Order
Classic Rolls
Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber
Contains raw fish. Fresh salmon
Contains raw fish. Pan-fried chicken pot stickers filled with and with dipping sauce
Contains raw fish. Salmon, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo
Contains raw fish. Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado
Contains raw fish. Yellowtail and green onion
Contains raw fish. Yellowtail and cucumber and spicy mayo
Contains raw fish. Salmon, avocado
Contains raw fish. Fresh tuna, avocado
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Salmon skin and cucumber, unagi sauce
Contains raw fish. California roll topped with fresh salmon
Contains raw fish. Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, jalapeño, cilantro, cucumber
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, fish roe topped with avocado, eel, and unagi sauce
Soft shell crab, mayo, masago, cucumber, avocado, and unagi sauce
Contains raw fish. California maki wrapped outside with tuna, yellowtail, avocado, and salmon
Vegetarian Rolls
Sushi Combo Set
4 pieces of salmon sushi, sake maki, spicy salmon with miso soup
4 pieces of maguro sushi, tekka maki, spicy tuna with miso soup
10 pieces sushi with miso soup
12 pieces sashimi with miso soup
6 pieces sushi, 6 pieces sashimi California or spicy tuna with miso soup
Sushi / Sashimi
Contains raw fish. Fresh salmon
Contains raw fish. Fresh tuna
Contains raw fish. Fresh yellowtail
Contains raw fish. Fresh super white tuna
Eel
Cooked shrimp
Contains raw fish. Flying fish roe
Contains raw fish. Smelt roe
Contains raw fish. Salmon roe
Contains raw fish. Squid
Signature Rolls
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber with soy wrap, topped with a mix of crab, house mayo, unagi sauce, and crunch
Contains raw fish. Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, imitation crab with masago, and unagi sauce
Soft shell crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, ginger with spicy mayo, black tobiko
Contains raw fish. Salmon, yellowtail, cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber with spicy mayo and mango sauce
Shrimp tempura, unagi, cucumber, and house mayo topped with tempura crunch, avocado, triple tobiko, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce
Contains raw fish. Imitation crab, salmon, cucumber, avocado, and spicy mayo topped with salmon, green and orange tobiko, and kimberli sauce
Contains raw fish. Shrimp tempura, eel, crunch, cilantro, and avocado topped with salmon, jalapeño and sriracha
Contains raw fish. Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped with touched varieties of fish, wasabi mayo and eel sauce, and kimberli sauce
Contains raw fish. Salmon, tuna, crab, cucumber, kampyo, house mayo. Unagi mayo with soy wrapped
Sweet potato, onion ring, cucumber, topped with avocado and tempura, and house mayo
Contains raw fish. Tuna, yellowtail, masago, cilantro, jalapeño, cucumber, mayo with crunchy and unagi sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo
Contains raw fish. Spicy tuna, spicy crab, cucumber, cream cheese, red tobiko with tempura crunch and unagi sauce
Deep fried cream cheese, jalapeno, avocado, crab stick, shrimp tempura topped with spicy crabmeat and unagi sauce, spicy mayo, and kimberli sauce
Deep-fried spicy tuna, cream cheese, green onion with unagi sauce
Deep-fried smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, tobiko, jalapeño with unagi sauce, chili oil, crunchy chili