Lunch Online Ordering

Starters

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$21.00

Crunchy shrimp, cider honey mustard dip

Poke Stack

Poke Stack

$23.00

Ahi Poke & Avocado Stack Soy ginger dressed tuna, maui onion, avocado, Maui's surfing goat dairy cheese, tortilla strips

Pork Lettuce Wraps

Pork Lettuce Wraps

$19.50

Kalua Pork Lettuce Wraps Luau style shredded pork, butter leaf lettuce, BBQ plum sauce, pickled red onions, cilantro

Calamari

Calamari

$19.50

House made cocktail sauce

Veggie Dip

Veggie Dip

$17.50

Fire Roasted Vegetable Dip Puree of vine ripened tomatoes, roasted squash, bell peppers & garlic, served chilled with Maui's Surfing Goat Dairy cheese & herb grilled flatbread

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, hand grated parmesan, focaccia croutons

Entrees

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$25.00

Fresh fish, citrus herb grilled, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted tomatillo aioli, tortilla strips

Ahi Tacos

Ahi Tacos

$25.00Out of stock

Fresh fish, citrus herb grilled, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted tomatillo aioli, tortilla strips

Burger (Lunch)

Burger (Lunch)

$21.00

Kimo's Klassic Cheeseburger! CAB beef hand ground daily here at Kimo's, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, shredded iceberg, maui island dressing

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$27.00

Fresh fish, Maui Brewing Co bikini blonde lager battered, house made tartar sauce, crunchy apple cider slaw, fries

Baked Lunch Fish

Baked Lunch Fish

$27.00

Fresh local fish roasted in basil, lemon & garlic glaze, macaroni salad, steamed jasmine rice, a classic Hawaiian plate lunch

Shrimp & Crab Salad

Shrimp & Crab Salad

$27.00

Jumbo shrimp, lump crab meat, mixed greens, champagne-basil vinaigrette, avocado, hard boiled egg, pickled cucumbers, rainbow radish, tomatoes

Paniolo Burger

Paniolo Burger

$23.00

Proprietary blend of CAB beef, hand ground here, topped with bacon, grilled onions, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$21.00

Proprietary blend of CAB beef, hand ground here, topped with bacon, grilled onions, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes

Fish Sandwich

$23.00

Fire grilled, waipoli farns lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, house made tartar sauce, brioche bun

Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.00

Entree sized Caesar salad, romaine, hand grated parmesan, all natural grilled chicken breast

Fish Caesar Salad

$22.00

Romaine, hand grated parmesan, topped with fresh local fish that is seasoned and grilled

Sloppy Jack

Sloppy Jack

$19.00

Slow roasted Duroc pork, crunchy apple cider slaw, BBQ sauce, brioche bun, fries. Named after the Legend Jack Starr

Rib & Chicken Plate

Rib & Chicken Plate

$27.00

A luau combo of all natural teriyaki chicken, bbq pork ribs, steamed jasmine rice, macaroni salad

Keiki

Keiki Burger

Keiki Burger

$13.00

1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese

Keiki Fried Chicken

Keiki Fried Chicken

$14.00

Crispy all-natural chicken breast strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce

Keiki Fish & Chips

Keiki Fish & Chips

$17.00

Battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce

Keiki Mac & Cheese

Keiki Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce

Dessert

Hula Pie

Hula Pie

$14.00

Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream

Whole Hula Pie

Whole Hula Pie

$100.00

WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions. Buy as many Hula Pie plates & Sporks as needed under the dessert section

Hula Pie Plate

Hula Pie Plate

$25.00
Kimo's Hula Pie Spork

Kimo's Hula Pie Spork

$8.00

Dinner Online Ordering

Starter

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$21.00

Crunchy shrimp, cider honey mustard dip

Poke Stack

Poke Stack

$23.00

Ahi Poke & Avocado Stack Soy ginger dressed tuna, maui onion, avocado, Maui's surfing goat dairy cheese, tortilla strips

Pork Lettuce Wraps

Pork Lettuce Wraps

$19.50

Kalua Pork Lettuce Wraps Luau style shredded pork, butter leaf lettuce, BBQ plum sauce, pickled red onions, cilantro

Chowder

$14.00

Homemade New England style, local fish, clams, bacon, fresh herbs

Veggie Dip

Veggie Dip

$17.50

Fire Roasted Vegetable Dip Puree of vine ripened tomatoes, roasted squash, bell peppers & garlic, served chilled with Maui's Surfing Goat Dairy cheese & herb grilled flatbread

Calamari

Calamari

$19.50

House made cocktail sauce

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, hand grated parmesan, focaccia croutons

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, arugula, asian pear, surfing goat cheese, macadamia nuts, champagne-basil vinaigrette

Entree Sized Salads

Shrimp & Crab Salad

Shrimp & Crab Salad

$27.00

Jumbo shrimp, lump crab meat, mixed greens, champagne-basil vinaigrette, avocado, hard boiled egg, pickled cucumbers, rainbow radish, tomatoes

Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.00

Entree sized Caesar salad, romaine, hand grated parmesan, all natural grilled chicken breast

Burgers, Tacos & Sandwiches

Fish Tacos (Dinner)

Fish Tacos (Dinner)

$25.00Out of stock

Fresh fish, citrus herb grilled, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted tomatillo aioli, tortilla strips

Ahi Tacos (Dinner)

Ahi Tacos (Dinner)

$25.00

Fresh fish, citrus herb grilled, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted tomatillo aioli, tortilla strips

Burger (Dinner)

Burger (Dinner)

$21.00

CAB beef hand ground daily here at Kimo's, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, shredded iceberg, maui island dressing

Entrees

Parm Crusted Fish

Parm Crusted Fish

$39.00

Parmesan Crusted Fresh Fish - Herbed panko crust, lemon caper beurre blanc, basmati wheatberry rice, fresh vegetables Fish species may change on future orders.

Baked Dinner Fish

Baked Dinner Fish

$36.00

Fresh Fish Baked "Kimo's Style" Local favorite, garlic, lemon & sweet basil glaze, house basmati wheatberry rice Fish species may change on future orders.

12 oz. Prime Rib

12 oz. Prime Rib

$44.00

Our "Molokini Cut" of our famous Prime Rib The finest Double R Ranch Signature Beef, slow roasted, house made au jus, horseradish cream, mashed potatoes

24 oz. Prime Rib

24 oz. Prime Rib

$83.00

This is the "Kimo's big cut" of the the finest Double R Ranch beef with housemade aujus, horseradish cream and mashed potatoes.

Filet Mignon

$54.00

USDA center cut filet, chimichurri, mashed potatoes, locally sourced vegetables

Sesame Ahi

$43.00

Sesame Crusted Ahi Pan seared rare, asian slaw, korean aioli, soy ginger butter sauce

Ravioli

$27.00

Wild Mushroom & Spinach Ravioli - Vegan raviolis, fire roasted tomatoes, roasted beets & seasonal vegetables, basil & macadamia nuts, garlic chardonnay both

Teriyaki Sirloin

$29.00

Brand Farms all-natural USDA Prime sirloin, soy-brown sugar marinade, pineapple maui onion gremolata, smashed potatoes, napa cabbage chili slaw

Rib & Chicken Dinner

$33.00

Koloa Pork Ribs & Teriyaki Chicken - Compart Family Farms Duroc pork, slow cooked, plum BBQ sauce, grilled all-natural chicken breast, citrus slaw, mashed potatoes.

Keiki

Keiki Burger

Keiki Burger

$13.00

1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese

Keiki Fried Chicken

Keiki Fried Chicken

$14.00

Crispy all-natural chicken breast strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce

Keiki Fish & Chips

Keiki Fish & Chips

$17.00

Battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce

Keiki Mac & Cheese

Keiki Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce

Dessert

Hula Pie

Hula Pie

$14.00

Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream

Whole Hula Pie

Whole Hula Pie

$100.00

WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions. Buy as many Hula Pie plates & Sporks as needed under the dessert section

Hula Pie Plate

Hula Pie Plate

$25.00
Kimo's Hula Pie Spork

Kimo's Hula Pie Spork

$8.00