Kimo's Maui
Lunch Online Ordering
Starters
Coconut Shrimp
Crunchy shrimp, cider honey mustard dip
Poke Stack
Ahi Poke & Avocado Stack Soy ginger dressed tuna, maui onion, avocado, Maui's surfing goat dairy cheese, tortilla strips
Pork Lettuce Wraps
Kalua Pork Lettuce Wraps Luau style shredded pork, butter leaf lettuce, BBQ plum sauce, pickled red onions, cilantro
Calamari
House made cocktail sauce
Veggie Dip
Fire Roasted Vegetable Dip Puree of vine ripened tomatoes, roasted squash, bell peppers & garlic, served chilled with Maui's Surfing Goat Dairy cheese & herb grilled flatbread
Caesar Salad
Romaine, hand grated parmesan, focaccia croutons
Entrees
Fish Tacos
Fresh fish, citrus herb grilled, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted tomatillo aioli, tortilla strips
Ahi Tacos
Fresh fish, citrus herb grilled, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted tomatillo aioli, tortilla strips
Burger (Lunch)
Kimo's Klassic Cheeseburger! CAB beef hand ground daily here at Kimo's, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, shredded iceberg, maui island dressing
Fish N Chips
Fresh fish, Maui Brewing Co bikini blonde lager battered, house made tartar sauce, crunchy apple cider slaw, fries
Baked Lunch Fish
Fresh local fish roasted in basil, lemon & garlic glaze, macaroni salad, steamed jasmine rice, a classic Hawaiian plate lunch
Shrimp & Crab Salad
Jumbo shrimp, lump crab meat, mixed greens, champagne-basil vinaigrette, avocado, hard boiled egg, pickled cucumbers, rainbow radish, tomatoes
Paniolo Burger
Proprietary blend of CAB beef, hand ground here, topped with bacon, grilled onions, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes
Hawaiian Burger
Proprietary blend of CAB beef, hand ground here, topped with bacon, grilled onions, BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes
Fish Sandwich
Fire grilled, waipoli farns lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, house made tartar sauce, brioche bun
Chicken Caesar Salad
Entree sized Caesar salad, romaine, hand grated parmesan, all natural grilled chicken breast
Fish Caesar Salad
Romaine, hand grated parmesan, topped with fresh local fish that is seasoned and grilled
Sloppy Jack
Slow roasted Duroc pork, crunchy apple cider slaw, BBQ sauce, brioche bun, fries. Named after the Legend Jack Starr
Rib & Chicken Plate
A luau combo of all natural teriyaki chicken, bbq pork ribs, steamed jasmine rice, macaroni salad
Keiki
Keiki Burger
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese
Keiki Fried Chicken
Crispy all-natural chicken breast strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce
Keiki Fish & Chips
Battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce
Keiki Mac & Cheese
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce
Dessert
Hula Pie
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream
Whole Hula Pie
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions. Buy as many Hula Pie plates & Sporks as needed under the dessert section
Hula Pie Plate
Kimo's Hula Pie Spork
Dinner Online Ordering
Starter
Coconut Shrimp
Crunchy shrimp, cider honey mustard dip
Poke Stack
Ahi Poke & Avocado Stack Soy ginger dressed tuna, maui onion, avocado, Maui's surfing goat dairy cheese, tortilla strips
Pork Lettuce Wraps
Kalua Pork Lettuce Wraps Luau style shredded pork, butter leaf lettuce, BBQ plum sauce, pickled red onions, cilantro
Chowder
Homemade New England style, local fish, clams, bacon, fresh herbs
Veggie Dip
Fire Roasted Vegetable Dip Puree of vine ripened tomatoes, roasted squash, bell peppers & garlic, served chilled with Maui's Surfing Goat Dairy cheese & herb grilled flatbread
Calamari
House made cocktail sauce
Caesar Salad
Romaine, hand grated parmesan, focaccia croutons
Beet Salad
Mixed greens, arugula, asian pear, surfing goat cheese, macadamia nuts, champagne-basil vinaigrette
Entree Sized Salads
Burgers, Tacos & Sandwiches
Fish Tacos (Dinner)
Fresh fish, citrus herb grilled, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted tomatillo aioli, tortilla strips
Ahi Tacos (Dinner)
Fresh fish, citrus herb grilled, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted tomatillo aioli, tortilla strips
Burger (Dinner)
CAB beef hand ground daily here at Kimo's, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, shredded iceberg, maui island dressing
Entrees
Parm Crusted Fish
Parmesan Crusted Fresh Fish - Herbed panko crust, lemon caper beurre blanc, basmati wheatberry rice, fresh vegetables Fish species may change on future orders.
Baked Dinner Fish
Fresh Fish Baked "Kimo's Style" Local favorite, garlic, lemon & sweet basil glaze, house basmati wheatberry rice Fish species may change on future orders.
12 oz. Prime Rib
Our "Molokini Cut" of our famous Prime Rib The finest Double R Ranch Signature Beef, slow roasted, house made au jus, horseradish cream, mashed potatoes
24 oz. Prime Rib
This is the "Kimo's big cut" of the the finest Double R Ranch beef with housemade aujus, horseradish cream and mashed potatoes.
Filet Mignon
USDA center cut filet, chimichurri, mashed potatoes, locally sourced vegetables
Sesame Ahi
Sesame Crusted Ahi Pan seared rare, asian slaw, korean aioli, soy ginger butter sauce
Ravioli
Wild Mushroom & Spinach Ravioli - Vegan raviolis, fire roasted tomatoes, roasted beets & seasonal vegetables, basil & macadamia nuts, garlic chardonnay both
Teriyaki Sirloin
Brand Farms all-natural USDA Prime sirloin, soy-brown sugar marinade, pineapple maui onion gremolata, smashed potatoes, napa cabbage chili slaw
Rib & Chicken Dinner
Koloa Pork Ribs & Teriyaki Chicken - Compart Family Farms Duroc pork, slow cooked, plum BBQ sauce, grilled all-natural chicken breast, citrus slaw, mashed potatoes.
Keiki
Keiki Burger
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cooked medium, cheddar cheese
Keiki Fried Chicken
Crispy all-natural chicken breast strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce
Keiki Fish & Chips
Battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce
Keiki Mac & Cheese
Freshly cooked pasta, house made cheddar cheese sauce
Dessert
Hula Pie
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream
Whole Hula Pie
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions. Buy as many Hula Pie plates & Sporks as needed under the dessert section