Appetizer
Fried shrimp dumplings
Assorted mushroom with yuzu salt
Japanese steamed clams with ginger and Japanese sake
Homemade Japanese roll sweet omelette
Japanese braised pork belly in a savory soy sauce glaze
Pan fried pork dumplings
Fried octopus ball with bonito flake
Deep fried shishito peppers with yuzu salt
Fried sweet potato
3 pieces of tempura battered fried shrimp and assorted vegetables
Tempura battered fried assorted vegetables
3 pieces of tempura battered fried shrimp
Homemade crispy shrimp cake w/ plum sauce
Deep fried tofu in dashi soup with bonito flake
Deep fried lite batter soft tofu with teriyaki glaze
Fried chicken
Deep fried squid legs with spicy mayo
Salad & Soup
Steamed green soybean
Assorted Japanese pickles
Kale mixed with grinded sesame seeds
Mixed sashimi over mixed green salad w/yuzu wasabi dressing
Mixed green salad with yuzu wasabi dressing
Fresh slice cucumber with sunomono sauce
Japanese miso soup with asari clams
Sashimi
Tuna, scallops. Madal and yellow talt
Seared bonito sashimi with yuzu ponzu sauce
Seared tuna with yuzu ponzu sauce
Jalapeño garlic, yuzu wasabi sauce, micro cilantro
Grilled
Noodle
Egg noodle with soy broth w/fried chicken karaage, boiled ongzen egg and spicy mayo
Stir-fried udon noodle with veggie and yakisoba sauce
Stir-fried egg noodle with veggie and yakisoba sauce
Udon noodle in dashi broth, fish cake, mushroom, green onion, side of shrimp and veggie tempura
Choice of spicy miso or soy broth egg noodle w/grilled roasted pork belly. Boiled ongzen soy egg
Angus rib-eye beef, tofu, Napa cabbage, mushroom, potato noodles, kale
Rice
Stir-fried Japanese rice with garlic and egg
Spicy cod fish roe, egg and scallion
Salmon sashimi and salmon roe over sushi rice
Japanese eel dressed in unagi sauce serve over steamed rice
Steamed rice w/ dashi topped w/ madai nori, arare, green onion and ikura
Chef's choice selection of today's fresh fish over sushi rice
Skewers
Dessert
Special Menu
Beverage
Soft Drink
Korean Soju (Bottle)
Umesho
Signature Cocktails
Sake nigori, Shochu, lychee, sour yuzu
Shochu, sour yuzu, triple sec, passion fruit
Shochu, bitter, shisho syrup
Sake white egg. Yuzu juice, shisho syrup, bitter
Matcha, yuzu shu, Shochu
Sake origoroshi, sour yuzu, ginger, shisho leaf
Honey ginger,hot sake, green tea powder
Sake
Sake
Complex, well balanced and smooth. Pear and nutmeg on the nose with flavors of hot, tart pear compote and green apple peel
"Onikoroshi," or "Demon slayer," which is a common name for dry sake, this sake has a dryness that is accompanied by a wonderful, stoney and mineral flavor
Gentle and enticing aromas of sweet pea, melon and essence of vanilla yogurt lead into soft silky sips and a short but delectable semi-dry finish
The flavor is fluffy and luscious, creating a sweet rice aroma. (Lychee)(melon)
Sake (Bottle)
This is a "Muroka," which doesn't go through any refining treatments, keeping all the fine flavors and aroma intact
Hakkaisan's signature brew kicks off with a wonderful. Woody nose with spiced fruit undertones. Each sip envelopes the palate in slightly sweet mango and honey flavors that balance well with the light dryness
It has an light, playful essence with the perfect dash of dry. Being surprisingly smooth.. Its medium-body taste delivers a touch of mandarin orange
Sayuri means "Little lily" in Japanese and the name is apt for this soft, floral noted nigori. Hints of white grape and elements of cherry blossom tie in seamlessly to create a lush, creamy sake with a deliciously smooth finish
