Appetizer

Ebi Shumai
$8.00

Fried shrimp dumplings

mushroom sauteed Kinoko
$15.00

Assorted mushroom with yuzu salt

Sake Asari
$18.00

Japanese steamed clams with ginger and Japanese sake

Tamago
$8.00

Homemade Japanese roll sweet omelette

Sake Pork Belly
$12.00

Japanese braised pork belly in a savory soy sauce glaze

Gyoza
$9.00

Pan fried pork dumplings

Takoyaki
$8.00

Fried octopus ball with bonito flake

Fried Oysters
$10.00
AGE Shishito
$10.00

Deep fried shishito peppers with yuzu salt

Purple Potato Tempura
$8.00

Fried sweet potato

Tempura Combo
$17.00

3 pieces of tempura battered fried shrimp and assorted vegetables

Veggie Tempura
$8.00

Tempura battered fried assorted vegetables

Shrimp Tempura
$10.00

3 pieces of tempura battered fried shrimp

Ebi Katsu
$7.50

Homemade crispy shrimp cake w/ plum sauce

Age Tofu
$8.75

Deep fried tofu in dashi soup with bonito flake

Kinda Tofu
$8.00

Deep fried lite batter soft tofu with teriyaki glaze

Kara Age
$12.00

Fried chicken

Chicken Knee
$12.00
Ika Gesso
$12.00

Deep fried squid legs with spicy mayo

Takowasa
$7.50
Kimchi Ika
$11.00

Salad & Soup

Edamame
$6.00

Steamed green soybean

Oshinko
$6.00

Assorted Japanese pickles

Gomae
$6.00

Kale mixed with grinded sesame seeds

Sashimi Salad
$16.00

Mixed sashimi over mixed green salad w/yuzu wasabi dressing

House Salad
$8.00

Mixed green salad with yuzu wasabi dressing

Cucumber salad
$6.00

Fresh slice cucumber with sunomono sauce

Seaweed Salad
$7.00
Miso Soup
$3.50
Asari Miso Soup
$7.50

Japanese miso soup with asari clams

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi
$18.00
Scallops Sashimi
$18.00
Assorted Sashimi 2Pcs/E
$28.00

Tuna, scallops. Madal and yellow talt

Katsuo Tataki
$16.00

Seared bonito sashimi with yuzu ponzu sauce

Tuna Tataki
$18.00

Seared tuna with yuzu ponzu sauce

6 Pcs Madai Sashimi
$18.00
6 Pcs Yellow Tail Sashimi
$18.00
6 Pcs Tuna Sashimi
$20.00
Yellow Tail Carpaccio
$18.00

Jalapeño garlic, yuzu wasabi sauce, micro cilantro

Kimchi ika
$11.00

Grilled

Hokke
$13.00

Grilled atka mackerel

Ika Yaki
$18.00

Grilled squid with teriyaki sauce

Hamachi Kama
$17.00

Flamed grilled yellowtail collar

Okonomiyaki
$12.00

Japanese savory pancakes

Beef Tongue
$26.00

Sliced beef tongue with egg yolks

beef toung app
$26.00

Noodle

Karaage Ramen
$18.00

Egg noodle with soy broth w/fried chicken karaage, boiled ongzen egg and spicy mayo

Yaki Udon
$14.00

Stir-fried udon noodle with veggie and yakisoba sauce

Yakisoba
$14.00

Stir-fried egg noodle with veggie and yakisoba sauce

Tempura Udon
$18.00

Udon noodle in dashi broth, fish cake, mushroom, green onion, side of shrimp and veggie tempura

Pork Belly Ramen
$18.00

Choice of spicy miso or soy broth egg noodle w/grilled roasted pork belly. Boiled ongzen soy egg

Sukiyaki
$22.00

Angus rib-eye beef, tofu, Napa cabbage, mushroom, potato noodles, kale

Rice

Garlic Fried Rice
$14.00

Stir-fried Japanese rice with garlic and egg

Mentaiko Fried Rice
$16.00

Spicy cod fish roe, egg and scallion

Ikura & Salmon Bowl
$26.00

Salmon sashimi and salmon roe over sushi rice

Grilled Rice Ball 1Pc
$5.00
Una-don
$25.00

Japanese eel dressed in unagi sauce serve over steamed rice

Ochazuke
$18.00

Steamed rice w/ dashi topped w/ madai nori, arare, green onion and ikura

Side Rice
$3.00
Chirashi Don
$32.00

Chef's choice selection of today's fresh fish over sushi rice

Skewers

SW Chick Thigh
$8.00
SW Chick Gizzard
$8.00
SW Chick Liver
$8.00
SW Chick Heart
$8.00
SW Ang Beef 1Pc
$6.00
SW Beef Tongue 1Pc
$6.00
SW Oyster Mushroom
$7.00
SW Asparagus
$7.00
SW Shiitake
$7.00
SW Shishito
$7.00
SW Orka
$7.00
SW Eggplant
$7.00
SW Bacon Asparagus
$8.00
SW Bacon Enoki
$8.00

SW Shrimp
$8.00

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream 2 Pc
$5.00
Matcha Cheesecake
$8.00
Red Bean with Ice Cream
$8.00
Special Cake
$12.00

Special Menu

Mentaiko Udon
$18.00
Ebi Katsu Cuury
$18.00
Gyo Don
$28.00
Spicy Tuna Tatar
$18.00
Grilled Corn
$7.00
Grilled Pineapple
$7.00
Chicken Nanban
$8.50
Cold Tofu
$10.00

Beverage

Soju Cocktail

Soju Cocktail (Pitcher 40 Oz)
$28.00

Lychee yogurt, pineapple, or mango

Sour Chu

Sour Chu Hi
$9.00

Yuzu. Lychee, ginger, passion fruit, or plum

Soft Drink

Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Ice Green Tea
$5.00
Sanpellegrino
$4.00
Flavored Soda
$6.00

Yuzu, plum, lychee, passion fruit, or mango

Beer - Glass

Asahi ABV 5%
$7.00
Sapporo ABV 4.9%
$7.00
Kirin ABV 5%
$7.00

Beer - Pitcher

Pitcher Asahi ABV 5%
$24.00
Pitcher Sapporo ABV 4.9%*
$24.00
Pitcher Kirin ABV 5%*
$24.00

Korean Soju (Bottle)

Bottle Korean Soju
$13.00

Original, strawberry, peach, green grape, or grapefruit ストロベリー/ピーチ/ 青ぶどう/グレープフルー

Umesho

8 Oz Hakutsuru - Umeshu Wine Craft
$13.00
750 Ml Hakutsuru - Umeshu Wine
$36.00
8 oz Berkeley Kinsen
$11.00
750 ml Berkeley Kinsen
$65.00

Signature Cocktails

Nigori Lychee
$12.00

Sake nigori, Shochu, lychee, sour yuzu

What the Duck
$14.00
Summer Ume
$13.00
Kimochi
$13.00

Shochu, sour yuzu, triple sec, passion fruit

Old Town Berkeley
$13.00

Shochu, bitter, shisho syrup

Tamago Sour
$14.00

Sake white egg. Yuzu juice, shisho syrup, bitter

Tokyo Matcha
$13.00

Matcha, yuzu shu, Shochu

Japanese Hogwarts
$13.00

Sake origoroshi, sour yuzu, ginger, shisho leaf

Hottto Sho
$12.00

Honey ginger,hot sake, green tea powder

Yuzu Mojito
$13.00
Dirty Martini
$10.00
Black Lili
$13.00

Sake

Sake

Shirakabegura
$9.00+

Complex, well balanced and smooth. Pear and nutmeg on the nose with flavors of hot, tart pear compote and green apple peel

Michinoku Onikoroshi (Miyagi)
$9.00+

"Onikoroshi," or "Demon slayer," which is a common name for dry sake, this sake has a dryness that is accompanied by a wonderful, stoney and mineral flavor

Kubota Senjyu (Niigata)
$11.00+

Gentle and enticing aromas of sweet pea, melon and essence of vanilla yogurt lead into soft silky sips and a short but delectable semi-dry finish

Nanbu Bijin (Lwate)
$12.00+

The flavor is fluffy and luscious, creating a sweet rice aroma. (Lychee)(melon)

Sake (Bottle)

720ml Born Gold (Fukui) (Junmai Daiginjo)
$65.00

This is a "Muroka," which doesn't go through any refining treatments, keeping all the fine flavors and aroma intact

300 Ml Hakkaisan (Niigata) (Honjozo)
$22.00

Hakkaisan's signature brew kicks off with a wonderful. Woody nose with spiced fruit undertones. Each sip envelopes the palate in slightly sweet mango and honey flavors that balance well with the light dryness

720 Ml Hakkaisan (Niigata) (Honjozo)
$65.00

Hakkaisan's signature brew kicks off with a wonderful. Woody nose with spiced fruit undertones. Each sip envelopes the palate in slightly sweet mango and honey flavors that balance well with the light dryness

300 Ml Kikusui (Niigata) (Junmai Ginjo)
$22.00

It has an light, playful essence with the perfect dash of dry. Being surprisingly smooth.. Its medium-body taste delivers a touch of mandarin orange

720 Ml Kikusui (Niigata) (Junmai Ginjo)
$55.00

It has an light, playful essence with the perfect dash of dry. Being surprisingly smooth.. Its medium-body taste delivers a touch of mandarin orange

300 Ml Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake
$22.00

Sayuri means "Little lily" in Japanese and the name is apt for this soft, floral noted nigori. Hints of white grape and elements of cherry blossom tie in seamlessly to create a lush, creamy sake with a deliciously smooth finish

720 Ml Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake
$65.00

Sayuri means "Little lily" in Japanese and the name is apt for this soft, floral noted nigori. Hints of white grape and elements of cherry blossom tie in seamlessly to create a lush, creamy sake with a deliciously smooth finish

House Sake

Box Takara Nigori (Unfiltered Sake)
$6.00
Small Hot Sake
$6.00
Large Hot Sake
$9.00

Wine

White Wine

Trefethen Chardonnay 2021, Napa Valley CA
J. Lohr Sauvignon Blanc 2022, Monterey CA
Pedroncelli Friends White 2021, Sonoma CA

Red Wine

Angels & Cowboys Proprietary Red 2020, Sonoma CA
J Vineyard Pinot Noir Mtry 2021, Sonoma CA
La Playa Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, Colchagua Valley, Chile

Sparking Wine

La Marca Prosecco Di Conegliano, Veneto Italy