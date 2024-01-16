Kinfolk Southern Kitchen 685 Wharf Street SW
Beverage
Bourbon, Rye, Whiskey
- Angel's Envy$21.00
- Basil Hayden's Small Batch$16.00
- Blanton's$24.00
- Bowman Brothers$18.00
- Buffalo Trace$21.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$16.00
- Four Roses$16.00
- Four Roses Small Batch Select$22.00
- High West American Prairie$16.00
- Isaac Bowman Straight Bourbon$24.00
- Jefferson's Ocean Bourbon Voyage$25.00
- Jefferson's Tropics Bourbon Finished in Singapore$27.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon$15.00
- Kentucky Owl Wiseman Bourbon$24.00
- Knob Creek 12 YR$33.00
- Knob Creek 9 YR$19.00
- Larceny Very Special Small Batch$19.00
- Legent F-Red Wine & Sherry$18.00
- Maker's Mark$16.00
- Michter's Small Batch Bourbon$18.00
- Old Fitzgerald$111.00
- Redemption Bourbon$15.00
- Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon$18.00
- Stellum Bourbon$19.00
- Weller Single Barrel$114.00
- Widow Jane Bourbon$21.00
- Willet Pot Still$22.00
- Woodford Reserve$19.00
- Woodinville Bourbon$18.00
- Blade and Bow$16.00
- Bardstown Rye-Bourbon Marshbill$18.00
- Sazerac Straight Rye$18.00
- Bulleit Rye$16.00
- George Dickel$16.00
- High West Double Rye$16.00
- Basil Hayden's Dark Rye$22.00
- Angel's Envy Carribean Rum Cask Rye$27.00
- Jefferson's Rye$36.00
- Michter's Straight Rye$18.00
- Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye$16.00
- Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye Cask Strength$19.00
- Sagamore Spirit$16.00
- whistle pig 10$22.00
- Bardstown Discovery Series #8$39.00
- Elijah Craig$18.00
- Jack Daniel's$16.00
- Uncle Nearest 1883 Small Batch$16.00
- Jameson$15.00
NA Beverages
- Orange Soda$5.00
- Ginger Ale$5.00
- Sprite$5.00
- Diet Coke$5.00
- Coca-Cola$5.00
- Classic Unsweetened Iced Tea$7.00
- Sweet Alpine Berry Tea$8.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Espresso$6.00
- Cappucino$7.00
- Latte$7.00
- Americano$7.00
- Saratoga Still Bottle Water$10.00
- Saratoga Sparkling Bottle Water$10.00
- Red Bull$6.00
- Lemonade$6.00
- OJ (Kids)$5.00
- Apple Juice (kids)$5.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
Wine by the Bottle
- Bottle Pigro$62.00
- Bottle Graham Norton$66.00
- Bottle McPherson Albarino$62.00
- Bottle Criss Cross$70.00
- Bottle Thomas Henry Chardonnay$44.00
- Bottle Mauritson Family Winery$54.00
- Bottle Tablas Creek Patelin de Tablas Blanc$66.00
- La Follette Chardonnay$132.00
- Bottle Pierres Blanches Pinot Noir$62.00
- Bottle Criss Cross Cabernet Sauvignon$70.00
- Bottle Earth Vine Sky$62.00
- Bottle Fairfax Wine Co.$42.00
- Bottle Valravn Zinfandel$48.00
- Bottle Requiem$48.00
- Bottle Chateau Des Leotins Bordeaux$52.00
- Bottle Mauritson Family Cabernet Sauvignon$155.00
- Bottle Tablas Creek Rose$84.00
- Bottle Paradise Springs Rose$62.00
- Bottle Torresella Prosecco$62.00
- Bottle Segura Viudas Cava$62.00
- Bottle Cantine Moscato$62.00
- Bottle Beau Joie$82.00
Dessert Menu
(703) 624-2222
Closed