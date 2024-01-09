Kinfolks Chicken & More LLC 5770 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Suite 424
Food
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wings
Specialty Rolls
Desserts
Sandwiches
Fried Chicken
Chicken & Waffles
From the Sea
PINCHO / SKEWER
Rice & Beans
Grab & Go
- Beef Hot Dog$4.00
- Corn Dog$5.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
- Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
- Cheese Curds$6.00
- Fried Pickles$6.00
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Crinkle Fries$4.00
- Waffle Fries$4.00
- Potato Ball With Meat / Papas Rellenas$4.00
- Deep Fried Oreo's (4)$7.00
- Funnel Cake$9.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
- Nachos & Cheese$5.00
- Empanada Beef$5.00
- Empanada Chicken$5.00
- Empanada Cheese$5.00
- Skewer / Pincho Chicken$7.00
- Skewer / Pork$7.00
- Doritos Walking Taco$8.00
- Nacho Cheese with Beef$8.00
Sauces
Latin Corner
Drinks
- Kinfolk Punch$3.49
- Kinfolk Lemonade$3.50
- Soda$1.50
- Water$2.00
- Mini Hugs$1.00
- Coffee$2.50
- Espresso$3.50
- Extra Shot Coffee$1.00
- Multa India$3.50
- Coco Rico$2.25
- Kola Champagne$2.00
- Bottle Oranga$3.00
- Bottle Sprite$3.00
- Bottle Coke$3.00
- Parcha Cocktail$4.00
- Bud Lite$3.00
- Sangria$4.00
- Medalla$3.00
- Corona$3.50
- Stella$4.00
- Presidente$3.75
- Michelob Ultra$3.50
- Heineken$3.50
(407) 595-0805
Open now • Closes at 8PM