King and I 8039 Dale Ave
Food Menu
Appetizers
Fresh Rolls
Vegetables vegetables and rice vermicelli wrapped in rice paper, served fresh. Can be served vegetarian or with shrimp. (2 pieces)
Crispy Spring Rolls
Rolls filled with mung beans, carrot, onion, taro, egg, green peas, and bean thread noodles then fried. Served with a tangy plum sauce. (5 pieces)
Fried Tofu
Delicately fried tofu served with a house plum sauce and peanuts.
Crab Rangoon
Hand-folded wonton skins stuffed with imitation crab + cream cheese, served with a sweet + sour sauce. (6 pieces)
Chicken Wings
Thai-style chicken wings marinated in a peppery-garlic seasoning then deep fried to perfection. (6 pieces
Satay
Chicken marinated in a blend of Thai spices and rich coconut milk, then grilled on skewers, served with our signature peanut + cucumber sauce.
Pot Stickers
Choice of fried or steamed wontons stuffed with chicken, served with a light vinaigrette soy sauce and sprinkled with green onions. (6 pieces)
Papaya Salad
Freshly shredded green papaya complemented by tomatoes, garlic, chilies + roasted peanuts, made in a tangy fish sauce or vegetarian sweet sauce.
Chicken Egg Rolls
Ground Chicken and vegetables wrapped in egg roll wrapper and deep fried. (2 pieces)
Tamarind Shrimp
Crispy shrimp served with a sweet tamarind sauce, topped with fried shallot and cilantro.
Soup
Tom Yum
Signature Thai soup of sliced mushrooms, fresh chilies, kaffir leaves, lemongrass, galangal, and a splash of lime juice, served in a spicy broth, topped with cilantro.
Tom Kha
Rich coconut milk broth, flavored with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, fresh chilies, galangal, sliced mushrooms, a splash of lime juice and cilantro.
Stir Fry Noodles
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles stir fried with egg, green onions, and bean sprouts in a tangy-sweet sauce and roasted peanuts.
Pad See Ew
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli and egg in Thai soy sauce.
Spicy Kee Mao Noodle
Flat rice noodles stir-fried along with garlic, red and green peppers, tomatoes, fresh chilies, and basil leaves flavored with a splash of wine in our specialty spicy sauce.
Fried Rice
Spicy Fried Rice
Stir-fried white rice with red and green bell peppers, fresh chilies, basil leaves, in a spicy garlic sauce.
BKK Fried Rice
Homestyle fried rice with green and white onions, egg, and soy sauce.
Hawaiian Fried Rice
A combination of white rice, eggs, red and green peppers, pineapples, peas, carrots and curry powder.
Curry
Green Curry
Pungent green curry simmered with basil leaves, eggplants, and fresh green and red peppers, thickened with coconut milk.
Red Curry
Spiced red curry simmered with coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and basil leaves.
Yellow Curry
Nice and mellow turmeric, with potatoes and white onions simmered in coconut milk.
Noodles Soup
Tom Yum Seafood Noodle Soup
A combination of Thai vinaigrette and species to the broth with thin rice noodles bean sprouts. Shrimp, squid, imitation crab, ground chicken, crushed peanut, green onion and cilantro.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Thin rice noodles, Ground and slice chicken, bean sprouts, green onion and cilantro.
Signature Plates
3 Kings of Thailand
One of our most famous dishes shrimp, beef, chicken, and pork stir-fried in a medley of red bell peppers, white onions, green onion and carrots, glazed with a roasted chili sauce.
Mango Salmon
Shredded green mango, crispy tofu red onion, carrot mixed in a tangy vegetarian vinaigrette topped with cilantro.
Yum Beef
Sliced grilled beef mixed with tomato, green onion, red onion, cilantro, cucumber and dressed with our special Thai-style vinaigrette.
Laap Tofu
Crispy fried tofu mixed with red onion, roasted rice powder, fresh mint, roasted chilies, a splash of lime juice and our Thai-style vinaigrette.
Seafoods Hot Pot
Flavorful spicy creamy broth with shrimp, scallops, calamari, imitation crab, mushrooms, fresh chilies, kaffir leaves, lemongrass, galangal, and a splash of lime juice.
Thai Red Curry Duck
Roasted duck simmered with red and green pepper, pineapple, tomato, coconut milk and basil leaves in a red curry sauce.
Sweet & Sour Duck
Crispy duck with Thai sweet & sour tamarind sauce,steamed vegetables topped with fried shallot and cilantro.
Spicy Mango Tofu
Spicy Basil (Pad Kapow)
Stir fried ground meat, red and green peppers, basil leaves, white onion, fresh chili, and garlic.