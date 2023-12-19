King Corona Latin Kitchen & Cantina 9421 Civic Centre Boulevard
COMIDA
BOTANAS
- CAMARONES BANG BANG$16.00
8 Deep-fried shrimp, coated w/our special Bang Bang sauce and mayo-sriracha
- AREPA DE QUESO CON CHORIZO$14.00
Corn-meal cake, mozzarella, provolone cheese, chorizo colombiano, pink sauce
- EMPANADAS COLOMBIANAS$14.00
2 Beef short-rib, potato, sofrito corn base empanada, served with arros de coco and pique
- YUCA FRITA$9.00
Deep-fried yuca sticks, served w/garlic aioli
- KING SLIDERS$16.00
2 Grass-fed beef sliders, muester cheese, crispy serrano ham, arugula slaw, salsa rosa
- ROASTED CAULIFLOWER$13.00
Roasted charcoal oven w/pinenuts, sun flower seeds, pepitas, cranberry sauce
- EMPANADAS ARGENTINAS$17.00
3 Ground beef, ham cheese roasted peppers, humita (corn base), peppers, onions, bechamel cheese
- TAMALES EMPANIZADOS$16.00
2 corn tamales breaded, 1 rajas con queso, 1 marinated pork, drizzle w/mayo and our king signiture salsa
- ELOTES LOCOS$13.00
corn on the cob, mayo, cotija cheese, lime, tajin, taquis and flamming cheetos.
- PORK BELLY BITES$16.00
crispy pork belly bites, served w/guacamole, pico de gallo and spicy BBQ
- GUACAMOLE CASERO$12.00
Aguacate, cherry tomatoes, fresh jalapeno, cilantro, lime, cebolla red onion, served w/toasted brown bread
- JHONNY DEEP$16.00
Our signature 3 cheese blend, melted in our charcoal oven, shrimp, poblano pico de gallo w/chips morados
- QUESO FUNDIDO$14.00
melted cheese and chorizo w/totopos morados
- SHISHITO PEPPERS$10.00
12 shishito peppers, breaded or grill, chipotle mayo, tajin and lime
LOS PLATILLOS
- CHURRASCO ARGENTINO$30.00
Prime NEW YORK strip steak, charcoal grill asparagus, mashed potatoes and chimichurry
- CARNE ASADA$28.00
skirt steak, charro beans and arroz de coco
- PULPO AL PASTOR$29.00
Char-grilled octopus marinated in our special adobo al pastor, grilled pineapple, onion, roasted jalapeno and arroz de coco
- CAMARONES SINALOENSES$26.00
Char-grilled shrimp, coverd w/ sinaloa salsa served with arroz de coco
- MILANESA NAPOLITANA$24.00
Breaded chicken breast, tomato salsa, ham, cheese, cherry tomatoes and chimichurry
- PAMPLONA DE POLLO$24.00
Bacon rolled chicken breast stuffed w/roasted jalapeno pepper, jam, cheese, chimichurry, ensalada rusa, salsa de aguacate
- CHORI_PAN$16.00
Argentinan chorizo, chibatta bread, salsa rosa, salsa criolla, chimichurry and arugula slaw
- ENCHILADAS VERDES$19.00
3 Chicken enchiladas, w/our pride salsa verde, queso fresco, onions and sourcream
- ENCHILADAS ROJAS DEL PUEBLO$25.00
3 mashed potato enchiladas, fried w/guajillo mole rojo, lettuce, p;ickle onion, tomato, pickled jalapeno, sourcream, queso fresco. served with char-grill skirt steak (cecina)
- BISON KING BURGER$22.00
Jet black bun, home made bison patty meat, smoke gouda cheese, smash avocado, spring mix, crispy onions, garlic aioli, served w/ sweet potatoes
- SALMON ALAS BRAZAS$26.00
char-grill salmon, arroz de coco, grilled asparagus, santa fe mix and chimichurry
- TAQUITOS DE MAMA$18.00
small shells fideo soup, 3 mashed potato taquitos, queso fresco, sourcream, pickled red onion and fresh tomato
CEVICHES
- LECHE DE TIGRE$18.00
Peruvian style ceviche, tilapia, red onions, peruvian corn (choclo), rocoto pepper, ginger, lime juice, aji limo, cilantro, canchita, fried platain chips
- CEVICHE TROPICAL$20.00
ceviche mixto tradicional, tilapia, shrimp, octopus, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, fresh jicama and mango, with corn tostadas
- CREMOSO$18.00
Tilapia, shrimp, red onions, jalapeno, tomato, cilantro, McCormick mayonnaise, corn tostadas
SUSHI
- KING CORONA ROLL$18.00
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, octopus, topped with spicy cilantro crab, yum yum sauce, crispy onions
- HOT CHEETOS ROLL$14.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, jalapenos, deep friend. topped with crab, spicy mayo, valentina mariscos sauce and hot cheetos
- SAUSAGE BRISKET ROLL$16.00
sausage brisket, pickle jalapeno, roasted peppers, crispy onions, yum yum sauce
- TRES QUESOS ROLL$16.00
Argentinian sausage, muenster cheese, queso fresco, roasted peppers, deep fried, topped with chihuahua cheese and valentina sauce
- SURF & TURF ROLL$16.00
shrimp tempura, skirt steak, asparagus, sweet chili BBQ, deep fried, topped with chipotle mayo and fried tempura
- BIRRIA ROLL$16.00
Birria, cucumber, pickle jalapeno, avocado,cream cheese, deep fried, topped with chipotle mayo
- RAINBOW ROLL$14.00
crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon and tuna with sesame seeds
- VEGGIE ROLL$11.00
asparagus, cucumber, jalapeno, roasted pepper, seaweed on the outside
- PHILADELPHIA ROLL$11.00
salmon, avocado, cream cheese
- CALIFORNIA ROLL$10.00
crab, avocado, cucumber
- SPICY SALMON ROLL$11.00
salmon, cucumber, cream cheese
- SPICY TUNA ROLL$11.00
tuna, cucumber, creamcheese
LOS TACOS
- TAQUITOS DORADOS$13.00
3 folded in half taquitos with pork, tomatillo, onions and avocado salsa
- TACOS GOBERNADOR$16.00
2 flour tortilla shrimp, grilled muester cheese, our signature salsa, chipotle mayo, cabbage, pickled onion, taquis and flamin cheetos
- BAO BUN PORK BELLY$15.00
2 pork belly fried bao buns, guacamole, spicy BBQ, our signature salsa, jalapeno, pickled onion
ACOMPANAMIENTOS & SIDES
- RICE DE COCO$6.00
Basmati rice, coconut milk, onions, jalapeno and cilantro
- FRIJOLES CHARROS$8.00
pinto beans, chorizo, bacon, beef franks and pico de gallo
- BERENGENAS EN ESCABECHE$8.00
pickle eggplant w/ toasted brown bread
- ROASTED ASPARAGUS$6.00
- MASHED POTATO 8oz$6.00
- FRENCH FRIES$5.00
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$6.00
- Ensalada rusa$8.00
- Chips$3.00
POSTRES
- CONCHA 3 LECHES$12.00
- CREMA VOLTEADA$10.00
PERUVIAN STYLE FLAN
- GALLETAS OREO EMPANIZADAS$10.00
breaded oreo with scoop of icecream
- CARLOTA DE LIMON$13.00
- PIE DE QUESO$12.00
cheese cake
- ALFAJORES DE MAISENA$12.00
2 Corn starch cookie, stuffed with Dulce de leche, coconut. served with a cup of chocolate abuelita
- CUERNITOS RELLENOS$12.00
2 puff pastry cones stuffed, 1 cream custard, 1 with dulce de leche, served with a scoop of pecan Ice cream
- OJALDRADA RELLENA$13.00
cream custard, fresh raspberries, dulce de leche drizzle
SALSAS
ENSALADAS Y SOPAS
- CHICKEN CESAR SALAD$16.00
Romaine lettuce, home made cesar dressing, parmesan cheese, char-grill chicken breast and croutons
- THE KINGS SALMON SALAD$20.00
santa fe mix, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, 3 color tortilla strips, fresh jicama, pepitas, home made vinagrette, char-grill canadian salmon
- CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$16.00
creamy chicken broth, p;oblano peppers, queso fresco, sourcream, avocado and cilantro
STREET TACOS
- CARNE ASADA TACOS$14.00
2 skirt steak, avocado salsa, pickled onion, radish, blue tortilla and our signature salsa
- QUESA BIRRIA TACOS$14.00
2 beef birria tacos, muester and chihuahua cheese, cebolla, cilantro, served with birria consome
- PORK BELLY TACOS$14.00
2 blue corn tortilla pork belly tacos, with smashed avocado, pickled onions, avocado salsa and our signature salsa
- LENGUA ENMOLADA TACOS$14.00
2 blue corn tortilla, beef tongue, cheese, roasted peppers, ham, wrapped in bacon, avocado salsa, pickled onion and our signature salsa
- LENGUA PAMPLONA TACOS$16.00
- CHORIZO$14.00
2 corn tortillas, home made chorizo, grilled chihuahua cheese, cebolla y cilantro, salsa taquera and signature salsa