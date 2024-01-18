2x points for loyalty members
King Jugg Brewing Company 11110 Lantern Road
Popular Items
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings$15.49
10 Chicken Wings tossed in our Homemade Sauces and served with Homemade Ranch and celery sticks (and we won't place our celery under the wings; no soggy celery allowed! Don't forget to try our Award-Winning R.S.O.W Sauce, a crowd favorite!
- Chicken Tenders$13.99
Hand Breaded Boneless Tenders (5) Served with Homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing and Hot Delicious French Fries.
- Indie's Hot Chicken Tenders$14.49
Our Favored Tenders - 5 fried tenders drenched in our R.S.O.W hot sauce; absolutely delicious! Served with Homemade Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing and our crispy fries.
- Polpette$12.49
Three Meatballs Baked in a Spicy Tomato Sauce with shaved Parmesan flakes, sprinkle of parsley and Served with Toasted Bread. That's a delicious meat-a-ball!
- Parmesan Bread Sticks$9.99
Freshly Baked Bread Sticks (5) Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese and Served with Marinara Sauce.
- Pulled Pork Sliders$12.99
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork (3) topped with our Homemade Chips, covered with our Creamy Coleslaw and drizzled with Buffalo Sauce served on a slider bun with house chips.
- Meatball Sliders$11.99
Our Homemade Meatball Slider (3) topped with Fresh Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan, and sprinkled with Fresh Herbs served on a slider bun with house chips.
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders$11.99
Marinated Chicken Tenders (3) drizzled with Mild Buffalo Sauce and our Homemade Ranch Dressing, covered with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and sprinkled with Fresh Herbs served on a slider bun with house chips.
- R.S.O.W Quesadilla$12.50
Chicken tossed in our Famous R.S.O.W Sauce and served with a Blend of Cheeses, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.
- Soft Pretzel$8.49
Warm Salted Jumbo Pretzel Served with our House Mustard.
Soup/ Salads
- Chili$5.50
Classic Seasoned Ground Beef simmered in Bell Peppers, Onions, and Green Chilis, a Fall Favorite! Did you also know it won an award recently; THE GOAT?!
- Wedge Salad$12.49
Iceberg Lettuce Wedge covered in our Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing, Crispy Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles & topped with Candied Walnuts and our own Crispy Frank's Fried Onions; delicious!
- Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad$14.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Cheese Blend, Sunflower Seeds, Hard Boiled Egg, Fresh Croutons and Served with Homemade Avocado Green Goddess Dressing.
- Romaine Caesar$10.99
Romaine Lettuce topped with Shaved Parmesan and Fresh Croutons and Served with Homemade Caesar Dressing
- House Salad$9.99
Mixed Greens topped with Fresh Tomato, Onion, Cheese Blend and Fresh Croutons and Served with your choice of Homemade Dressing.
- Greek Salad$13.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Feta Cheese served with our Homemade Greek Dressing.
Smash Burgers
- R.S.O.W Burger$14.99
Two Patties topped with Pickle Chips, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Secret Sauce, American Cheese on a Chef's Choice Bun. Served with your choice of house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
- Dakich Double Burger$14.99
Two Patties topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Pickle Chips, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Onion on a Chef's Choice Bun. Served with your choice of house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
- Classic 116 Melt$14.99
Two Patties topped with Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Secret Sauce and Served on Toasted Marble Rye. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
- Ladder 91 Burger$15.49
Two Southwest Seasoned Patties, Habanero Cheese, Grilled Jalapeno, Guacamole, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Chef's Choice Bun. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
- The Fishers Cheeseburger$13.49
Single Patty with American Cheese, Duke's Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle Chips on a Chef's Choice Bun. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
- The Original Burger$14.49
Hot Sandwiches
- The Bird Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Country Fried Chicken topped with Duke's Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle Chips and Red Onion on a Brioche Bun. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
- 1908 Tenderloin$14.99
Pork Tenderloin dredged in Seasoned Flour and Fried Golden Brown topped with Duke's Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle Chips, Red Onion on a Brioche Bun. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
- Billericay Grilled Cheese & Ham$13.49
Ham, Cheddar, American and Swiss Cheeses melted on White Bread. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
- Liberty Bell Philly$15.49
Freshly sliced Seared Ribeye Beef, Sauteed Mushrooms, Peppers and Sauteed Onions topped with Provolone Cheese on a French Roll. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese
- Indy's Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich with our R.S.O.W Hot Sauce, Lettuce and Pickle Chips; all the flavor and taste on a Brioche Bun. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese. Nashville has nothing on us!
- Hot Italian$14.99
Shaved Capicola, Italian Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and drizzled with our Homemade Italian dressing on a warm toasted Hoagie Roll. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
Wraps
- Bella Vista Wrap$13.99
Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken topped with Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
- Sunblest Wrap$14.49
Fresh Sliced Turkey topped with Swiss Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Homemade Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served with house chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
Pasta & Entrees
- Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs$14.49
Trio of Homemade Meatballs and classic Italian Marinara. Served with toasted bread.
- Lemone Pasta$14.49
Spaghetti tossed in a Lemon Cream Sauce with Artichokes and Capers topped with Fresh Parsley. Served with toasted bread.
- Vodka Sauce Pasta$14.49
Penne Pasta tossed with Tomatoes, Cream, Red Pepper Flakes, Ricotta and topped with Fresh Basil. Served with toasted bread.
- Mac and Cheese$12.99
Aged White Cheddar with Penne Pasta. Topped with a Panko Breadcrumbs and Parmesan then sprinkled with Fresh Herbs; a true Comfort Food!
Pizzas
- Margherita Pizza 12"$14.99
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Pepperoni Pizza 12"$14.99
Mozzarella, Provolone, Oregano, Pepperoni and served with our Family's Classic Tomato Sauce.
- Cheese Pizza 12"$13.49
A trio of classic Italian Cheeses, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone served with our Family's Classic Tomato Sauce.
- The Super 12"$16.49
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Tomato sauce
- Veggie 12"$13.99
Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Garlic, Black Olives, Mozzarella, Tomato sauce
- Godfather 12"$15.49
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Ricotta cheese, Tomato sauce
- Chicken BBQ 12"$14.99
House BBQ, Caramelized Onions, Chicken, Mozzarella
Desserts
Kids
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.99
3 crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of house chips, cottage cheese, or coleslaw. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing. It's a kid favorite.
- Kids Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce$7.99
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.99
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.99
- Kids PB &J$7.99
- Kids Hamburger$7.99
- Mini Corndogs$7.99
Mini corndogs served with our House Mustard. Not just for the kiddos; a family favorite!