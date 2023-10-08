Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
624 Morning Dr
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
King Rapi Pizza 624 Morning Dr
Delivery
Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
624 Morning Dr
Pizza
Wings
Sides
Sauces
Combo
School Special
Drinks
Delivery
Pickup
Pizza
Small Pizza
$7.99
4-6 Slices
Medium Pizza
$9.99
Large Pizza
$11.99
XL Pizza
$14.99
XXL Pizza
$19.99
Monster Pizza
$39.99
Wings
6ct Wings
$6.99
10ct Wings
$8.99
16ct Wings
$12.99
24ct Wings
$15.99
Sides
Cheese Bread
$5.00
Garlic Bread
$5.00
Wedges
$6.50
Calzone
$9.99
Sauces
Ranch
$1.00
Marinara sauce
$1.00
Buffalo
$1.50
BBQ
$1.00
Mango Hab
$1.00
Combo
Family Pack
$30.00
Large Pizza 1 Topping + 10pc Wings
$22.50
Full Loyalty Card
School Special
Single Slice Pizza + Can Drink
$3.00
Single Slice Pizza + Small Fountain Drink
$3.00
Drinks
2 Liter Bottle Soda
$3.89
Pepsi can soda
$1.50
Fountain Drink
$2.00
Horchata
$2.00
Jamaica
$2.00
7up can
$1.50
coke can
$1.50
crush soda can
$1.50
Water bottle
$1.00
King Rapi Pizza 624 Morning Dr Location and Ordering Hours
(914) 786-2316
624 Morning Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93306
Open now
• Closes at 8:30PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement