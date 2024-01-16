Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos
FOOD
STARTERS
- CHIPS & SALSA
corn tortilla chips, house made red salsa$5.00
- EMPANADAS
- smoked pork, green onion, teriyaki - smoked chicken, pickled poblano, chipotle ranch - roasted corn, mexican street corn sauce Orders of 3 / Choose 1 flavor or 1 of each$10.00
- NACHOS
corn tortilla chips, queso fundido, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, sour cream, spicy micro greens$8.00
- POTATO SKINS
bacon, shredded cheese, sour cream$12.00
SALADS
- COBB SALAD
grilled shrimp, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, cucumber, tomato$16.00
- TACO SALAD
pickled poblano, pickled red onion, grape tomato, chihuahua cheese, tortilla strips$14.00
- GARDEN SALAD
cucumber, tomato, carrot, bell pepper, shredded cheese, sunflower kernals$14.00
- CHIPOTLE CAESAR SALAD
house made chipotle caesar, parmesan, croutons$12.00
MAINS
- SMASH BURGER
1/4lb beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, pickle, grilled onion, Hill District burger sauce, brioche bun$15.00
- PULLED PORK
smoked pork, Kingfisher apple slaw, lime vinaigrette, brioche bun$15.00
- CHOPPED CHICKEN
smoked chicken, creamy slaw, pretzel bun$15.00
- KING WRAP
smoked chicken, tostada, guacamole, lettuce, pickled poblano, tomato, flour tortilla$13.00
- RICE BOWL
vegan chorizo fried rice, mango, jalapeno, carrot, poached egg, avocado, green onion, cilantro$8.00
- JR TURKEY CLUB
smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough$14.00