King of the Coop-Seminole Heights
KING OF THE COOP
Combo Meals
2 Jumbo Tenders
Jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat, bread, and pickles. Served with fries.
3 Jumbo Tenders
Choice of slider. Jumbo tender tossed in your choice of heat. Served with fries.
Breaded Wings
Choice of sandwich. Jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat. Served with fries.
2 Tacos
Jumbo tender tossed in your choice of heat, tortilla, dirty veg, shredded cheese, and king sauce. Served with fries.
Fowl Fries
The Hen
The O.G.
The Dirty Bird
The King Mac
Chicken and Waffle
Coop's Extras
Coop's Desserts
Drinks
Football Special
WESTSHORE PIZZA
APPETIZERS & SIDES
SIGNATURE SALADS
TOSSED SALAD
Crisp iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, black olives, green peppers and mushrooms
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, ham, provolone, black olives and salami
CAESAR SALAD
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce, garlic herb croutons and grated parmesan cheese
GREEK SALAD
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, kalamata olives, beets, pepperoncinis and feta
WESTSHORE WINGS
10" PIZZA
10" CHEESE PIZZA
10" NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN PIZZA
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood bacon and ham
10" MEAT EATERS PIZZA
10" WORKS PIZZA
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
10" VEGETARIAN PIZZA
Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
10" WHITE SPINACH RICOTTA PIZZA
Creamy ricotta and spinach
10" WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA PIZZA
Creamy ricotta, spinach and tomato
10" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Ham and pineapple
10" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Sweet BBQ sauce and grilled chicken
10" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce
10" PHILLY DELUXE PIZZA
Steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
10" WHITE MARGHERITA PIZZA
Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil, olive oil
10" SPICY ITALIAN PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, crushed red pepper, basil, chopped garlic, hot wing sauce
12" GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
12" GLUTEN FREE CHEESE PIZZA
12" GLUTEN FREE MEAT EATERS PIZZA
12" GLUTEN FREE WORKS PIZZA
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
12" GLUTEN FREE VEGETARIAN PIZZA
Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
12" GLUTEN FREE WHITE SPINACH RICOTTA PIZZA
Creamy ricotta and spinach
12" GLUTEN FREE WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA PIZZA
Creamy ricotta, spinach and tomato
12" GLUTEN FREE HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Ham and pineapple
12" GLUTEN FREE BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Sweet BBQ sauce and grilled chicken
12" GLUTEN FREE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce
12" GLUTEN FREE PHILLY DELUXE PIZZA
Steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
12" GLUTEN FREE MARGHERITA PIZZA
Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil, olive oil
12" GLUTEN FREE SPICY ITALIAN PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, crushed red pepper, basil, chopped garlic, hot wing sauce
14" PIZZA
14" CHEESE PIZZA
14" MEAT EATERS PIZZA
14" WORKS PIZZA
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
14" VEGETARIAN PIZZA
Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
14" WHITE SPINACH RICOTTA PIZZA
Creamy ricotta and spinach
14" WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA PIZZA
Creamy ricotta, spinach and tomato
14" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Ham and pineapple
14" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Sweet BBQ sauce and grilled chicken
14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce
14" PHILLY DELUXE PIZZA
Steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
14" WHITE MARGHERITA PIZZA
Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil, olive oil
14" SPICY ITALIAN PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, crushed red pepper, basil, chopped garlic, hot wing sauce
14" NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN PIZZA
18" PIZZA
18" CHEESE PIZZA
18" MEAT EATERS PIZZA
18" WORKS PIZZA
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
18" VEGETARIAN PIZZA
Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
18" WHITE SPINACH RICOTTA
Creamy ricotta and spinach
18" WHITE SPECIAL RICOTTA
Creamy ricotta, spinach and tomato
18" HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Ham and pineapple
18" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Sweet BBQ sauce and grilled chicken
18" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce
18" PHILLY DELUXE PIZZA
Steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
18" WHITE MARGHERITA PIZZA
Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil, olive oil
18" SPICY ITALIAN PIZZA
Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, crushed red pepper, basil, chopped garlic, hot wing sauce
18" NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN PIZZA
CALZONES & STROMBOLIS
HALF CALZONE
HALF MEAT EATERS CALZONE
HALF WORKS CALZONE
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
HALF VEGETARIAN CALZONE
Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
HALF PHILLY DELUXE CALZONE
Steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
HALF STROMBOLI
HALF MEAT EATERS STROMBOLI
HALF WORKS STROMBOLI
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
HALF VEGETARIAN STROMBOLI
Onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives
HALF PHILLY DELUXE STROMBOLI
Steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms
FULL CALZONE
FULL MEAT EATERS CALZONE
FULL WORKS CALZONE
FULL VEGETARIAN CALZONE
FULL PHILLY DELUXE CALZONE
FULL STROMBOLI
FULL MEAT EATERS STROMBOLI
FULL WORKS STROMBOLI
FULL VEGETARIAN STROMBOLI
FULL PHILLY DELUXE STROMBOLI
SAUCES
SLIDE
SLIDE BURGERS
Slide Hamburger
Seasoned beef patty, Martins’ potato bun, and our signature Slide sauce!
Slide Cheeseburger
Seasoned beef patty, Martins’ potato bun, White cheddar cheese, and our signature Slide sauce!
Slide Bacon Cheeseburger
Seasoned beef patty, Martins’ potato bun, White cheddar cheese, Bacon, and our signature Slide sauce.
Ultimate Slide Cheeseburger
Seasoned beef patty, Martins’ potato bun, White cheddar cheese, Bacon, Caramelized onions, and our signature Slide sauce.
SLIDE GRILLED CHEESES
SLIDE DOGS
SIDES
1/2 LB COOKIES
C.R.E.A.M.
Cookies Rule Everything Around Me Cookie with Crushed up Oreos and Chocolate chip cookies along with white chocolate and milk chocolate chips! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*
Death By Chocolate
A chocolate cookie with a RIDICULOUS amount of Chocolate Chips! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*
The O.G.
A chocolate chip and walnut cookie. A true classic, the original one! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*
PB Oreo
A Peanut Butter cookie with crushed Oreos and Peanut Butter chips! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*
Banana Puddin’ Cookie
A Banana Pudding cookie with crushed Nilla Wafers and white chocolate chips! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*
The Basic B
A white chocolate chip snickerdoodle cookie! Everyone needs a little Basic B in their life! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*
Life of the Party
A white chocolate chip cookie loaded with Rainbow sprinkles! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*
The Cranberries!
A Cranberry and white chocolate chip cookie with a little hint of Orange zest! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*
Raisin Heck
The THICCEST oatmeal raisin cookie you've ever seen! *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*
Chocolate Chip ^2
Best Seller! Chocolate chip cookie with regular chocolate chips and mini chocolate chips, topped with a bit of salt. *For optimal enjoyment, heat cookie for 30-45 seconds in microwave or 2-3 minutes in 300* oven*