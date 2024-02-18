Skip to Main content
Kings BBQ 671 Athens Dr
Sandwiches
Meat
Side Dish
Drink
Brisket Sandwich
$17.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12.00
Turkey Sandwich
$14.00
Brisket 1/2lb
$17.00
Brisket 1/4lb
$9.00
Pulled Pork 1/2lb
$12.00
Pulled Pork 1/4lb
$6.00
Turkey 1/2lb
$15.00
Turkey 1/4lb
$8.00
Sausage 1/2lb
$8.00
Sausage 1/4lb
$4.00
Chicken Wing
$2.00
Quarter Chicken
$10.00
Chicken 1/2
$12.00
Half Slab of Ribs
$15.00
Full Slab of Ribs
$30.00
BBQ Beans
$5.00
Mac N Cheese
$5.00
Slaw
$3.00
Collard Greens
$5.00
Potato Salad
$5.00
Brunswick Stew
$5.00
Banana Pudding
$5.00
BBQ Potato Bomb
$8.00
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Water
$2.00
Kings BBQ 671 Athens Dr Location and Ordering Hours
(904) 903-8532
671 Athens Dr, St. Augustine, FL 32092
Closed
All hours
