King's Kitchen 912 Broad Street
Original Breakfast Platter
Omelets
Breakfast Bowls
Specialty Breakfast Platters
- Pop's Southern Fish & Grits$9.75
Creamy grits served with your choice of fish (flounder, catfish, whiting, or salmon croquette) and toast or biscuit
- Famous Shrimp & Grits$13.00
Creamy grits topped with housemade cream sauce, pan-seared jumbo shrimp, and beef sausage
- Griddle Combo$12.99
Short stack butter cakes or Frenchies, your choice of breakfast meat, and two eggs cooked your way
- Country Boy Platter$15.99
This is for hearty appetites only* creamy grits or breakfast potatoes, your choice of butter cakes or Frenchies, two eggs cooked your way, your choice of breakfast meat, and biscuit or toast
From the Grill
- Short Stack Nae's Butter Cakes$6.75
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with your favorite recipe, whipped butter, and powdered sugar
- Full Stack Nae's Butter Cakes$8.00
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with your favorite recipe, whipped butter, and powdered sugar
- Short Stack Jay's Frenchies$6.75
Big slices of brioche toast dipped in our homemade sweet egg batter. Choose your favorite recipe
- Full Stack Jay's Frenchies$8.00
Big slices of brioche toast dipped in our homemade sweet egg batter. Choose your favorite recipe
- Stuffed French Toast$13.00
Thick slices of sweet, egg-soaked bread cooked until golden and crispy around the edges, stuffed with a sweet cream cheese filling
Extras
- Corned Beef Hash$2.99
- Sliced Bologna$2.99
- Patty Sausage$2.99
- Sliced Ham$2.99
- Bacon$3.75
- Smoked Sausage$4.00
- Onion Sausage$4.25
- Side of Grits$2.50
- Side of Grits w/ cheese$3.00
- Side of Eggs$3.00
Any way you want them
- Biscuit$1.50
- Buttered Toast$1.50
- Add Cheese$0.50
- Extra Syrup$0.25
- Extra Fish
- One ButterCake$5.00
- Breakfast Potatoes$3.25
Scratch Made Biscuits & Breakfast Sandwiches
- Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuits$3.00
- Breakfast Toaster$8.25
Your choice of ham, bacon, bologna, or sausage, egg, and cheese served on buttered brioche toast
- Bryce's Ultimate Starter$5.50
Smoked sausage, thick-cut bacon, fried egg, and sliced cheese on your choice of buttered brioche toast or buttered biscuit