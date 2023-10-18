Kings Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant 84 Veronica
Pizza
Personal Pizza
black olives, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese & feta cheese drizzled with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing
steak, chicken fingers, french fries, mozzarella sticks, shredded mozzarella cheese & nacho cheese
Large Pizzas
Sicillian Pizzas
Food
Appetizers
Sides
Homemade Soups
Salads
lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, ham, salami, capicola & provolone cheese
lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers & shrimp tossed in franks hot sauce
lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers & calamari tossed in franks hot sauce
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and freshly diced tomatoes
lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers
lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, ham, turkey, egg & provolone cheese
lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers & freshly made tuna
Bacon, Chicken, Egg & Black Olives
Black Olives, Feta Cheese
lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers & your style choice of chicken
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, freshly diced tomatoes topped with your choice of chicken
lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers and seasoned cajun shrimp
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, freshly diced tomatoes and grilled shrimp
Wings
Burgers
Cold Subs
Hot Subs
Cheesesteaks
lettuce, tomato, raw onion
green peppers, fried onions & french fries
Parms
Fat Subs
buffalo chicken, mozzarella sticks, french fries, lettuce, tomatoes & blue cheese
chicken & eggplant parmigiana
cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks & french fries
cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & marinara Sauce
Foaccias
Wraps
Quesadillas
served with french fries
Specialty Pastas
homemade pink sauce made with butter, heavy cream, marinara sauce, green peppers, fried onions, carrots & roasted peppers
Desserts
Entrees
breaded chicken, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
breaded chicken, vodka sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
breaded eggplant, vodka sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
tender chicken sautéed with mushrooms and onions in our rich marsala wine sauce
tender white chicken breast sautéed in a creamy lemon sauce prepared with white wine basil and capers
tender chicken dipped in egg batter served in a lemon white wine sauce
tender chicken prepared in a classic lemon, butter, garlic and white wine sauce topped with diced tomatoes
sautéed chicken and broccoli rabe with butter and garlic
sautéed sausage and broccoli rabe with butter and garlic
sautéed sausage, peppers and onions in our famous marinara sauce
Seafood Entrees
jumbo shrimp covered in cajun seasoning in our homemade marinara sauce
breaded shrimp, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
jumbo shrimp dipped in egg batter, served in a lemon white wine sauce
jumbo shrimp prepared in a classic lemon, butter, garlic and white wine sauce
new zealand mussels tossed with our famous marinara sauce
tender calamari sauteed in our homemade marinara sauce
jumbo shrimp sautéed in our homemade marinara sauce
jumbo shrimp, mussels, calamari & clams sautéed in our homemade sauce
jumbo shrimp, mussels, calamari & clams sautéed in our homemade spicy sauce
breaded shrimp, vodka sauce and melted mozzarella cheese