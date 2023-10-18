Pizza

Personal Pizza

Personal Extra Cheese Pizza
$16.00
Personal Magherita Pizza
$16.00
Personal Meat Lovers Pizza
$19.00
Personal Pepperoni Pizza
$15.00
Personal Plain Pizza
$13.00
Personal Veggie Pizza
$18.00
Personal Vodka Magherita Pizza
$19.00
Personal Vodka Sauce Pizza
$17.00
Personal White Pizza
$15.00
Personal Big Mac Pizza
$18.00
Personal Baked Ziti Pizza
$18.00
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$18.00
Personal Brooklyn (Round) Pizza
$16.00
Personal Bruchetta Pizza
$17.00
Personal Cheesesteak Pizza
$17.00
Personal Sweet Red Chili Chicken Pizza
$19.00
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$19.00
Personal Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$18.00
Personal Chicken Francaise Pizza
$18.00
Personal Chicken Marsala Pizza
$18.00
Personal Chicken Parm Pizza
$17.00
Personal Hawaiian Pizza
$17.00
Personal Eggplant Rollatini Pizza
$19.00
Personal Lasagna Pizza
$19.00
Personal Chicken BLT Pizza
$19.00
Personal Penne Vodka Pizza
$18.00
Personal Taco Pizza
$19.00
Personal Shrimp Parm Pizza
$19.00
Personal Shrimp Scampi Pizza
$19.00
Personal Shrimp Fajita Pizza
$19.00
Personal Vodka Chicken Parm Pizza
$19.00
Personal Chicken Caesar Pizza
$18.00
Personal Chicken Chipotle Pizza
$19.00
Personal Chicken Fajita Pizza
$19.00
Personal Chicken Roasted Peppers & Fresh Mozz Pizza
$19.00
Personal Greek Pizza
$18.00

black olives, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese & feta cheese drizzled with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Personal Fat King Pizza
$19.00

steak, chicken fingers, french fries, mozzarella sticks, shredded mozzarella cheese & nacho cheese

Personal Works Pizza
$19.00

Large Pizzas

Large Plain Pizza
$18.00
Large Extra Cheese Pizza
$22.00
Large Magherita Pizza
$22.00
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
$26.00
Large Pepperoni Pizza
$21.00
Large Veggie Pizza
$25.00
Large Vodka Magherita Pizza
$25.00
Large Vodka Sauce Pizza
$23.00
Large White Pizza
$21.00
Half & Half Large Specialty Pizza
$18.00
Large Big Mac Pizza
$26.00
Large Baked Ziti Pizza
$25.00
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$25.00
Large Brooklyn (Round) Pizza
$22.00
Large Bruchetta Pizza
$24.00
Large Cheesesteak Pizza
$24.00
Large Sweet Red Chili Chicken Pizza
$26.00
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$26.00
Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$25.00
Large Chicken Francaise Pizza
$25.00
Large Chicken Marsala Pizza
$25.00
Large Chicken Parm Pizza
$24.00
Large Hawaiian Pizza
$23.00
Large Eggplant Rollatini Pizza
$26.00
Large Lasagna Pizza
$26.00
Large Chicken BLT Pizza
$26.00
Large Penne Vodka Pizza
$25.00
Large Taco Pizza
$26.00
Large Shrimp Parm Pizza
$26.00
Large Shrimp Scampi Pizza
$26.00
Large Shrimp Fajita Pizza
$26.00
Large Vodka Chicken Parm Pizza
$26.00
Large Chicken Caesar Pizza
$25.00
Large Chicken Chipotle Pizza
$26.00
Large Chicken Fajita Pizza
$26.00
Large Chicken Roasted Peppers & Fresh Mozz Pizza
$26.00
Large Greek Pizza
$25.00

black olives, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese & feta cheese drizzled with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Large Fat King Pizza
$26.00

steak, chicken fingers, french fries, mozzarella sticks, shredded mozzarella cheese & nacho cheese

Large Works Pizza
$26.00

Sicillian Pizzas

Brooklyn (Thin) Sicilian
$21.50
Brooklyn 3 Sauce (Thin) Sicilian
$25.50
Brooklyn Grandma (Thin) Scilian
$26.50
Brooklyn Margherita (Thin) Sicilian
$24.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sicilian
$28.50
Chicken Francaise Sicilian
$26.50
Chicken Marsala Sicilian
$26.50
Chicken Parm Sicilian
$26.50
Extra Cheese Sicilian
$24.50
Meat Lover Sicilian
$26.50
Pepperoni Sicilian
$24.50
Sausage Sicilian
$24.50
Sicilian Plain
$21.50
Veggie Sicilian
$26.50
Vodka Chicken Parm Sicilian
$28.50
Works Sicilian
$26.50

Food

Appetizers

Garlic Knots
Fried Calamari
$15.50
Baked Fried Calamari
$17.50
Buffalo Fried Calamari
$16.50
Sweet Chili Fried Calamari
$16.50
Garlic Bread
$6.50
Garlic Bread W/ Cheese
$8.50
French Fries
$6.50
Cajun Fries
$7.50
Cheese Fries
$8.50
Bacon Cheese Fries
$9.50
Bacon Ranch Fries
$9.50
Pizza Fries
$9.50
Curly Fries
$8.50
Curly Cheese Fries
$10.50
Onion Rings
$7.50
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.50
Mussels Marinara
$16.50
Coconut Shrimp Basket With Fries
$15.50
Shrimp Basket (8) W/ Fries
$16.50
Bruschetta
$14.50
Clams Red/ White Sauce
$16.50

Sides

Sauteed Broccoli
$9.50
Sauteed Spinach
$9.50
Sauteed Broccoli & Spinach
$14.50
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe
$12.50
Side Sauteed Broccoli & Grilled Shrimp
$18.50
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe w/ Grilled Chicken
$17.50
Side Sauteed Broccoli & Breaded Chicken
$17.50
Side Sauteed Broccoli & Grilled Chicken
$17.50
Side Sausage
$9.50
Side Meatballs
$14.50
Side Meatball Parm
$11.50
Side Meatballs w/ Ricotta Cheese
$11.50
Side Meatballs w/ Vodka Sauce
$11.50
Dough TO GO
$6.50
Side Grilled Chicken
$13.50

Homemade Soups

Chicken Soup
$8.00
Chicken Tortellini Soup
$8.00
Pasta Fagioli Soup
$8.00
Minestrone Italian Wedding Soup
$8.00
Tortellini & Spinach Soup
$8.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad
$14.50

lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, ham, salami, capicola & provolone cheese

BBQ Chicken Salad
$14.50
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$14.50
Bruschetta Salad
$14.50
Buffalo Shrimp Salad
$16.50

lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers & shrimp tossed in franks hot sauce

Buffalo Calamari Salad
$16.50

lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers & calamari tossed in franks hot sauce

Caesar Salad
$9.50

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and freshly diced tomatoes

Caprese Salad
$14.50
Garden Salad
$9.50

lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers

Chef Salad
$14.50

lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, ham, turkey, egg & provolone cheese

Garden Salad w. Tuna
$14.50

lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers & freshly made tuna

Cobb Salad
$14.50

Bacon, Chicken, Egg & Black Olives

Greek Salad
$13.50

Black Olives, Feta Cheese

Roasted Pepper Chicken Salad
$15.50
Chicken Salad
$14.50

lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers & your style choice of chicken

Chicken & Shrimp Salad
$16.50
Chicken Caesar Salad
$14.50

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, freshly diced tomatoes topped with your choice of chicken

Cajun Chicken Salad
$14.50
Cajun Shrimp Salad
$16.50

lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers and seasoned cajun shrimp

Cajun Shrimp Caesar Salad
$16.50
Shrimp Salad
$15.50
Shrimp Caesar Salad
$15.50

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, freshly diced tomatoes and grilled shrimp

Seafood Salad
$16.50

Wings

6 Wings
$9.50
12 Wings
$18.50
10 Boneless Wings
$10.50
20 Boneless Wings
$20.95
18 Wings
$27.50
24 Wings
$36.50
30 Wings
$45.50
36 Wings
$54.50
42 Wings
$63.50
48 Wings
$72.50

Tenders

Tenders W/ Fries
Tenders W/ Cajun Fries
Tenders W/ Curly Fries

Burgers

Cheeseburger
$12.50

Served with French Fries or Side Salad

Bacon Cheeseburger
$15.50
Double Cheeseburger
$14.50
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
$17.50
Bacon & Ranch Cheeseburger
$16.50
Chipotle Mayo Cheeseburger
$14.50
Chipotle Mayo Bacon Cheeseburger
$16.50

Cold Subs

Italian Cold Sub
$12.50
Tuna & Cheese Cold Sub
$11.50
Turkey BLT Cold Sub
$12.50
Turkey & Cheese Cold Sub
$11.50
Ham & Cheese Cold Sub
$11.50
Salami & Cheese Cold Sub
$11.50
Ham, Salami & Cheese Cold Sub
$12.50
Turkey, Ham & Cheese Cold Sub
$12.50
Three Cheese Sub
$11.50

Hot Subs

Buffalo Shrimp Hot Sub
$13.50
Chicken Francaise Hot Sub
$13.50
BBQ Chicken Hot Sub
$11.50
Buffalo Chicken Hot Sub
$11.50
Chicken BLT Hot Sub
$13.50
Italian Hot Dog
$13.50
Chicken Hot Sub
$11.50
Chicken & Spinach Hot Sub
$13.50
Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Hot Sub
$13.50
Cajun Chicken Hot Sub
$11.50
Peppers, Onions & Eggs Hot Sub
$12.50
Chicken, RP & Fresh Mozz Hot Sub
$13.50
Eggplant, RP & Fresh Mozz Hot Sub
$13.50
Sausage & Peppers Hot Sub
$11.50
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Hot Sub
$12.50

Cheesesteaks

Plain Cheesesteak
$10.50
Cali Cheesesteak
$11.50

lettuce, tomato, raw onion

Bacon Cheesesteak
$13.50
Peppers & Onions Cheesesteak
$12.50
Mushrooms & Onions Cheesesteak
$12.50
Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms Cheesesteak
$13.50
BBQ Cheesesteak
$12.50
Buffalo Cheesesteak
$11.50
Italiano Cheesesteak
$14.50

green peppers, fried onions & french fries

Parms

Eggplant Parm
$11.50
Chicken Parm
$12.50
Grilled Chicken Parm
$12.50
Meatball Parm
$12.50
Sausage Parm
$12.50
Sausage & Peppers Parm
$12.50
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Parm
$12.50
Shrimp Parm
$12.50

Fat Subs

Fat Buffalo Sub
$12.50

buffalo chicken, mozzarella sticks, french fries, lettuce, tomatoes & blue cheese

Fat Italian Sub
$12.50

chicken & eggplant parmigiana

Fat Queen Sub
$12.50

cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks & french fries

Fat King Sub
$12.50

cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, french fries & marinara Sauce

Foaccias

Chicken RP & Fresh Mozz Focaccia
$14.50
Eggplant RP & Fresh Mozz Focaccia
$14.50
Chicken Parm Focaccia
$14.50
Vodka Chicken Parm Focaccia
$14.50
Chicken RP & Broccoli Rabe Focaccia
$14.50

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap
$15.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$15.50
Chicken BLT Wrap
$15.50
Chicken Finger Wrap
$15.50
Chicken Parm Wrap
$15.50
Vodka Chicken Parm Wrap
$15.50
Eggplant Parm Wrap
$15.50
Vodka Eggplant Parm Wrap
$15.50
Sausage Parm Wrap
$15.50
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$15.50
Chicken Cutlet Wrap
$15.50
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$15.50
Shrimp Caesar Wrap
$15.50
Greek Wrap
$15.50
Tuna Wrap
$15.50
Turkey & Cheese WRap
$15.50
Turkey BLT Wrap
$15.50
Cheesesteak Wrap
$15.50
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
$15.50
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
$15.50
BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
$15.50
Pizza Steak Wrap
$15.50
Eggplant & Roasted Peppers Wrap
$15.50
Chicken w/ Roast Peppers & Mozza Wrap
$15.50
Sausage & Peppers Wrap
$15.50
Veggie Wrap
$15.50

Quesadillas

Plain Cheese Quesadilla
$12.50

served with french fries

Peppers & Onions Quesadilla
$14.50

served with french fries

Veggie Quesadilla
$16.50

served with french fries

Steak Quesadilla
$18.50

served with french fries

Shrimp Quesadilla
$19.50

served with french fries

Chicken Parm Quesadilla
$17.50

served with french fries

Vodka Chicken Parm Quesadilla
$19.50

served with french fries

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
$17.50

served with french fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
$19.50

served with french fries

Specialty Pastas

Alfredo Sauce
Baked Cavatelli
Baked Ziti
Baked Ziti With Meat Sauce
Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce
Broccoli Rabe & Chicken
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Cavatelli & Brocolli
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli With Alfredo Sauce
Cheese Ravioli with Meat Sauce
Cheese Ravioli With Vodka Sauce
Cheese Ravioli with Vodka Sauce
Garlic & Oil
Homemade Meat Lasagna
Marinara Sauce
Meat Sauce
Pasta Primavera

homemade pink sauce made with butter, heavy cream, marinara sauce, green peppers, fried onions, carrots & roasted peppers

Pasta with Butter
Pasta with Diablo Sauce
Pasta with Meat Sauce
Pasta with Meatballs
Pasta with Meatballs & Meat Sauce
Pasta with Sausage
Pasta with Sausage & Meat Sauce
Pasta with Sausage & Meatballs
Vodka Sauce

Desserts

Carrot Cake
$5.95
Chocolate Fudge Cake
$5.95
Large Cannoli (Made to order)
$5.95
Cheese Cake
$5.95
Oreo Cheesecake
$5.95
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
$5.95
Chocolate Mousse Cup
$5.95
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$5.95
Tiramisu Cup
$5.95
Tiramisu Cake
$5.95

Entrees

Chicken Parm Entree

breaded chicken, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Vodka Chicken Parm Entree

breaded chicken, vodka sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parm Entree

breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Vodka Eggplant Parm Entree

breaded eggplant, vodka sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Cajun Chicken & Broccoli Entree
Cajun Chicken & Spinach Entree
Chicken Alfredo Entree
Chicken Marsala Entree

tender chicken sautéed with mushrooms and onions in our rich marsala wine sauce

Chicken Piccata Entree

tender white chicken breast sautéed in a creamy lemon sauce prepared with white wine basil and capers

Chicken Francaise Entree

tender chicken dipped in egg batter served in a lemon white wine sauce

Chicken Scampi Entree

tender chicken prepared in a classic lemon, butter, garlic and white wine sauce topped with diced tomatoes

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Entree

sautéed chicken and broccoli rabe with butter and garlic

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Entree

sautéed sausage and broccoli rabe with butter and garlic

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Entree

sautéed sausage, peppers and onions in our famous marinara sauce

Chicken Murphy Entree
Grilled Chicken Parm Entree
Grilled Chicken Parm w/ Vodka Sauce Entree
Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Entree
Meatball Parm Entree
Meatball Parm w/ Vodka Sauce Entree
Stuffed Eggplant Parm Entree
Stuffed Eggplant Parm w/ Vodka Sauce Entree

Seafood Entrees

Cajun Shrimp Entree

jumbo shrimp covered in cajun seasoning in our homemade marinara sauce

Shrimp Alfredo Entree
Shrimp Parm Entree

breaded shrimp, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Shrimp Francaise Entree

jumbo shrimp dipped in egg batter, served in a lemon white wine sauce

Shrimp Scampi Entree

jumbo shrimp prepared in a classic lemon, butter, garlic and white wine sauce

Red Clam Sauce Entree
White Clam Sauce Entree
Mussels Marinara Entree

new zealand mussels tossed with our famous marinara sauce

Calamari Marinara Entree

tender calamari sauteed in our homemade marinara sauce

Shrimp Marinara Entree

jumbo shrimp sautéed in our homemade marinara sauce

Seafood Combo Entree

jumbo shrimp, mussels, calamari & clams sautéed in our homemade sauce

Spicy Seafood Combo Entree

jumbo shrimp, mussels, calamari & clams sautéed in our homemade spicy sauce

Vodka Shrimp Parm Entree

breaded shrimp, vodka sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Clams & Shrimp Red Sauce Entree
Clams & Shrimp White Sauce Entree

Calzones&Stromboli

Calzones

Plain Calzone
$12.00
Pepperoni Calzone
$14.00
Sausage Calzone
$14.00
Peppers & Onions Calzone
$16.00
Ham Calzone
$16.00
Veggie Calzone
$18.00
Meat Lover Calzone
$18.00
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
$18.00
BBQ Chicken Calzone
$18.00
Cheesesteak Calzone
$17.00
Cheesesteak Peppers & Onions Calzone
$18.00
Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Calzone
$18.00
Grilled Chicken & Spinach Calzone
$18.00
Chicken Parm Calzone
$18.00
Vodka Chicken Parm Calzone
$20.00
Works Calzone
$18.00

Stromboli

Plain Stromboli
$12.00
Pepperoni Stromboli
$14.00
Sausage Stromboli
$14.00
Pepper & Onion Stromboli
$16.00
Ham Stromboli
$16.00
Veggie Stromboli
$18.00
Meat Lover Stromboli
$18.00
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
$18.00
BBQ Chicken Stromboli
$18.00
Cheesesteak Stromboli
$17.00
Cheesesteak Stromboli With Peppers & Onions
$18.00
Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Stromboli
$18.00
Grilled Chicken & Spinach Stromboli
$18.00
Chicken Parm Stromboli
$16.00
Vodka Chicken Parm Stromboli
$20.00
Works Stromboli
$18.00

Drinks

Coke
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Coke Zero
$3.50
Dr Pepper
$3.50
Diet Dr Pepper
$3.50
Orange Fanta
$3.50
Pineapple Fanta
$3.50
Seagram's Ginger Ale
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Goldpeak
$3.50
Dasani Water
$3.50
Poland Spring Water
$3.50

Merch

Kings T-Shirt
$25.95
Kings Sweat Shirt
$30.95
Kings Hoodie Sweat Shirt
$45.95
Kings Beanie
$19.95
Kings Baseball Hat
$19.95