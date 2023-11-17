Kings Row Gastropub 20 E Colorado Blvd
Starters
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
- Chips & Queso$10.00
- Chips & Guacamole$14.00
- Chips & Chili Cheese$10.00
- Nachos$12.00
Monterrey jack cheese,queso, avocado,jalapeno,morita salsa
- Tater Tots$6.00
- Onion Strings$6.00
- Loaded Fries$12.00
Monterrey jack cheese, queso ,avocado ,jalapeno,cilantro,morita salsa
- Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Crispy brussel sprouts , tossed in chipotle honey , topped with cotija cheese
- Quesadilla$10.00
Monterrey jack cheese , flour tortilla , velveeta cheese, spicy chili crisp
- Naan Cheesy Bread$10.00
2 peices of Naan , provolone , garlic , butter
- Mac & Cheese$12.00
Velveeta cheese , nueske bacon , sour cream , morita salsa crumbled chips
- Wings$17.00
Brined organic chicken jumbo wings
- BFF Fries$6.00
- Veggie Fries$6.00
Salads
- Cobb Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, tomato,red onion,pickled corn nueske bacon bits,bleu cheese crumbles , boiled egg , avocado ranch dressing
- Bacon Avocado Salad$16.00
Chopped romaine ,tomato, red onion,parmesan cucumber , nueske bacon,avocado,avocado ranch dressing
- Side Salad$7.00
Fresh greens , red onion,whole grain honey mustard vinaigrette
Tacos & Burritos
- Shrimp Tacos$14.00
2 tacos served with fried or grilled shrimp , cabbage ,avocado , spicy tartar on corn tortilla
- Fish Tacos$12.00
2 tacos served with fried snapper , cabbage , avocado,spict tartar on corn tortilla
- Tacos Cauilflower$10.00
2 tacos served with al pastor marinated cauilflower shredded lettuce , cotija cheese and crema on corn tortilla
- Breakfast Burrito Avocado$12.00
Soft scrambled egg , tater tots melted cheese
- Breakfast Burrito Nueske Bacon$12.00
Soft scrambled egg , tater tots cheese
- Breakfast Burrito Bacon & Avocado$13.00
Soft scrambled egg tater tots cheese
- Breakfast Burrito Philly Steak$16.00
Soft scrambled egg , tater tots cheese
- Cali Burrito$16.00
Shaved ribeye steak , onion , swiss cheese , pico de gallo ,monterrey jack cheese , fries , guacamole , sour cream
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
House ground Creekstone Farms Chuck & Brisket, Kings Sauce, Lettuce, American & Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Onions Sesame Bun
- Double Cheeseburger$16.00
House ground Creekstone Farms chuck&brisket kings sauce ,lettuce American& Swiss cheese, pickle ,onions sessame bun
- Kingsrow 50/50 BBQ Ranch Burger$15.00
Creekstone ground chuck&brisket ,ground Nueske Bacon ,grilled onion , American and Swiss cheese , kings sauce and pickles ,shredded lettuce
- Chili Cheeseburger$14.00
House ground CreekstoneFarms chuck &brisket fried onion strings, spicy cheese, morita mayo,pickles,sesame seed bun
- Impossible Burger$14.00
Plant based vegan patty,kings sauce,lettuce American cheese, Swiss cheese,pickles,onions, sesame seed bun
- Cluck Norris Chicken Burger$13.00
Ground Chicken patty, kings sauce lettuce , American Cheese , Swiss cheese,pickles,onions, sesame seed bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Mary organic chicken,kings ranch, Swiss cheese, lettuce.tomato,pickles, onion, sesame bun
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried Mary organic chicken,kings ranch,Swiss cheese, lettuce,tomato,pickles,onions,sesame bun
- Cheese Steak Sandwich$14.00
Creekstone shaved ribeye,swiss cheese,grilled onions on amaroso roll
- Cali Cheese Steak Sandwich$15.00
Creekstone shaved ribeye,swiss cheese,onions ,fries ,velveeta cheese, spicy chili crisp, on amaroso roll
- Kingsrow 50/50 Burger$14.00