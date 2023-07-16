Plates

Pork Chops

$17.00

Porkchop Meal w/2 Sides and Cornbread

Lonnie's Ribs

$20.00

Rib Meal w/2 Sides and Cornbread

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Salmon Meal w/2 Sides and Cornbread

Whiting Plate

$18.00

Whiting Meal w/2 Sides and Cornbread

Catfish Plate

$20.00

Catfish Meal w/2 Sides and Cornbread

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Shrimp Meal w/2 Sides and Cornbread

Baked Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Meal w/2 Sides and Cornbread

P's Lamb Chops

$25.00

Lambchop Meal w/2 Sides and Cornbread

Louella's Fried Chicken

$17.00

Fried Chicken Meal w/2 Sides and Cornbread

Turkey Wing Plate

$15.00

Turkey Wing Meal w/2 Sides and Cornbread

Seafood Platter

$30.00

Seafood Platter with Fish Option, 2 Sides, Cornbread.

Lunch Special

$13.00

Beef Rib

$25.00

Beef Rib Meal w/2 Side and Cornbread

Brisket

$25.00Out of stock

Family Meals

Lonnie's Slab

$50.00

Rib Family Meal w/2 Large Sides and Cornbread

Whole Smoked Chicken

$40.00

Chicken Family Meal w/2 Large Sides and Cornbread

10 PC Fried Chicken

$40.00

Fried Chicken Family Meal w/2 Large Sides and Cornbread

Kids Plates

Kids Chicken Plate

$9.00

Meal w/2 Sides and Cornbread

Kids Fish Plate

$9.00

Meal w/2 Sides and Cornbread

Kids Rib Plate

$9.00

Meal w/2 Sides and Cornbread

Sandwiches

Rib Sandwich

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Veggie Plate

4 Veggies

$15.00

Sides

Cabbage

$4.00+

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00+

Green Beans

$4.00+

Rice

$4.00+

Collard Greens

$4.00+

Veggie Melody

$4.00+

Lima Beans

$4.00+

Fried Okra

$4.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00+Out of stock

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Desserts

Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cobbler

$5.00

Daily Lunch Special

Turkey & Rice w/2sides and Cornbread Muffin

Turkey & Rice

$13.00Out of stock