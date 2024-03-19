Fete 25 Kingston Street
Fete
$1 OYSTERS (THURS. ONLY)
Beans and Leaves
Bottle Service
- Bottle of Don Julio 1942 Rosado$800.00
- Bottle Don Julio Reposado$400.00
- Bottle Titos Vodka$300.00
- Bottle Ciroc Vodka$300.00
- Bottle Velo Vodka$200.00
- Bottle Casamigos Blanco Tequila$300.00
- Bottle Casamigos Reposado$350.00
- Bottle Patron Silver$300.00
- Bottle Don Julio Blanco$300.00
- Bottle Don Julio 1942$600.00
- Bottle D'usse$300.00
- Bottle Hennessy VS$325.00
- Bottle Remy Martin VS$275.00
- Bottle Belair Gold$100.00
- Bottle Belair Rose$150.00
- Bottle Ace of Spade$700.00
- Bottle Perrier Jouet Rose 2013$900.00
- Bottle Moet Nectar Rose$275.00
- Red Bull 4 Pack$20.00
Breakfast Add ons
Brunch Cocktail
Brunch Items
- Tuscan Shrimp and Grits$20.00
Jumbo Shrimp, Sautéed spinach, and sun-dried tomato. Served on top of our house made grits.
- Chicken And Waffle$20.00
Waffles: Plain, Cheddar Bacon Scallion, or Red Velvet Wings/Tenders: Plain, Hot Honey Garlic and Lemon Pepper Dry or Wet Veggie Option: Fried Cauliflower
- Caprese Avocado Toast$18.00
- Three Eggs Your Way$18.00
- Breakfast Burger$18.00
- Biscoff French Toast$18.00
- Lamb and Eggs$34.00
- Candied Walnut & Pear Salad$18.00
- Breakfast Caesar Salad$16.00
- Lobster Omelette$34.00
Bacon, Scallion, Cheddar Cheese
- Fish & Grits$24.00
- Fruit Plate$12.00
- Cinnamon Bun Pancakes$15.00
- Breakfast Sliders$18.00
Egg and Cheese served with Cheddar Bacon Scallion Waffle sliders. Served with mixed fruits and tater tots.
- Crunchy French Toast$15.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
Bacon, Egg, Cheese and sliced avocado on toasted Everything Bagel. Served with tater tots
Classic Cocktails
Daily Specials
Dessert
ENTREES
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
- Diri Plate
- Zoesghetti$24.00
- Wagyu Burger$45.00
- Caribbean Fish Sandwich$24.00
Red snapper filet fried to perfection served on a brioche bun w/ creole aioli, pikliz, lettuce and tomato Served with french fries
- Baked Mac and Cheese$15.00
Cavatappi Pasta, House made cheese and Gruyere Cheese Add Chicken +$5 or add Buffalo Cauliflower +$5
- Lobster Ravioli$34.00
- Braised Oxtails$42.00
- Fete Rasta Pasta$25.00
- Salmon & Dumpling$32.00
Fete Sides
Fête Cocktails
- Fete Side Story$18.00
Velo Vodka, Triple Sec., House Berry Compote, Lemon
- Hustle & Fete$18.00
Olmeca Altos Blanco Tequilla, Triple Sec, Lime, Simple, Mint Flavors: Strawberry, Mango, Passionfruit TOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF PROSECCO OR SODA ALSO SOLD AS A PITCHER FOR $80
- LALA Land$18.00
- Fete in the City$18.00
Ciroc Passion Fruit, Blue Curacao, Orgeat, Pineapple Juice
- Better Fashioned$18.00
Uncle Nearest, Aperol, Demerara, Aromatic & Orange Bitters
- The Last Dragon$18.00
Dragonberry Rum, The Bitter Truth Crème de Violet, Fee Foam, Lemon, Simple, Mint
- Suit & Tie$18.00
D'Usse, Grand Marnier, Guava Puree, Lemon
- Little Red Dress$18.00
Lobos Tequila, Pomegranate Liqueur, Lime Juice, Fee Foam
- Drink my Bath Water$18.00
- Red Passion$18.00
- White ice$18.00
- Blue Dream$18.00
- Dragon Fruit Margarita$16.00
- Soul Glow$22.00
- Casper the Friendly Ghost$18.00
- Pumkin Pie Martini$18.00
- Dark and Stormy$15.00
- Grateful AF$18.00
Fête Tapas
- Truffle Fries$11.00
Shoestring fries drizzled with Truffle oil and Parmesan cheese. Served with truffle ketchup or ranch sauce
- Grilled Honey Garlic Shrimp$15.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp tossed in Honey Garlic sauce. GF option available or Make it vegetarian with our Cauliflower "wings"
- Jerk Lamb Chops$32.00
- Vegetable Rangoons$12.00
- Fete Crab Cakes$22.00
A New England classic served with Pepper aioli and arugula salad.
- Salt and Pepper shrimp and Calamari$22.00
Jumbo Shrimp and Calamari tossed in hot oil and secret seasoning with Peppers, Onions and Broccoli Can be made GF or Make it vegetarian with our Cauliflower "wings"
- Fete Wings$15.00
- Boulette Meatballs$13.00
- Caribbean Rolls$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$18.00
Late night Bites
- Chicken Slider$15.00
- Jerk Lamb$32.00
- Plain Fries$9.00
- Fete Wings$20.00
Jumbo party wings marinated for 24 hours, breaded and deep fried to golden brown deliciousness!! Tossed in a variety of house made sauces such as Hennessy, Spicy Thai Basil, Wet Lemon Pepper, Dry Lemon Pepper or the house favorite Hot Honey Garlic served with Celery, Carrots and Ranch Sauce. Make it GF or Vegetarian with our Cauliflower "Wings"
- Truffle Fries$11.00
Shoestring fries drizzled with Truffle oil and Parmesan cheese. Served with truffle ketchup or ranch sauce
- Vegetarian Rangoons$12.00
- Side Diri$12.00
- Wagyu Burger$45.00
- Fish Sandwich$24.00
- Chicken and Waffle$20.00
- Banan and Pikliz$12.00
- Grilled Honey Garlic Shrimp$15.00
- Sweet Plantains$12.00
Sandwich Boys
Salads/Soup
Soft Drinks
Candy Land
Wine
Red Wine
White Wine
- Kylie Rose Prosecco (BOTTLE)$48.00
- RUFFINO "LUMINA" PINOT GRIGIO (BOTTLE)$52.00
- Kim Crawford (BOTTLE)$52.00
- SIMI Chardonnay$52.00
- AIX Rose (BOTTLE)$56.00
- Frexinet Prosecco (G)$11.00
- Kylie Rose Prosecco (G)$12.00
- Ruffino Pinot Grigio (G)$13.00
- Kim Crawford (G)$13.00
- SIMI Chardonnay (G)$13.00
- AIX Rose (G)$14.00
- Frexinet Prosecco (BOTTLE)$44.00
- Black Girl Magic Rose (G)$13.00
- Black Girl Magic Rose (BOTTLE)$52.00
- House Of Brown Chardonnay (G)$13.00
- House Of Brown Chardonnay (BOTTLE)$52.00
- McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc (G)$12.00
- McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc (BOTTLE)$48.00
- Schlink Haus Riesling (G)$13.00
- Schlink Haus Riesling (BOTTLE)$52.00
- Tussock Jumper Pinot Grigio (G)$13.00
- Tussock Jumper Pinot Grigio (BOTTLE)$52.00
Classic Cocktails
SPIRITS
- Casamigos Anejo$21.00
- Don Julio 1942 Rosado$40.00
- Espolon$16.00
- Avion Res 44$30.00
- Teramana Blanco$17.00
- Cazadores Blanco$16.00
- Ghost$16.00
- Lobos Reposado$25.00
- Xicaru Silver Mezcal$18.00
- Del Manguey Vida$16.00
- Casamigos Blanco$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado$18.00
- Patron Silver$16.00
- Mi Campo Blanco$15.00
- Altos$15.00
- Cincoro Reposado$35.00
- Codigo Blanco$16.00
- Don Julio 1942$40.00
- Don Julio Blanco$16.00
- Don Julio Reposado$20.00
- Milagro Reposado$16.00
- Milagro Silver$16.00
- Casamigo Cristalino Reposado$25.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$45.00
- Jameson$17.00
- Amaretto$16.00
- Remy 1738$19.00
- Grand Marnier$17.00
- Macallen Sherry Oak 12 year$19.00
- Mitchers Bourbon$18.00
- Mitchers Straight$18.00
- Red Bresst 12 years$20.00
- Jameson orange$18.00
- Whistle Pig 15 year old Rye$45.00
- LongBranch$18.00
- Remy Martin$16.00
- Crown Royal$15.00
- Crown Royal Apple$15.00
- Buchannans Rye scotch$18.00
- Bullet Rye$35.00
- Jameson Black$16.00
- Jefferson Bourbon$16.00
- Johny Walker Black$20.00
- Johny Walker Gold$30.00
- Johny Walker Blue$40.00
- Uncle Nearest$18.00
- Balveine 12 Year Double Wood$22.00
- Jack Daniels$17.00
- Knob Creek$20.00
- Makers Mark$20.00
- Cicori Whiskey$17.00
- Lagavulin 16$25.00
- Hennessy Vs$18.00
- Hennessy VSOP$19.00
- Hennessy XO$50.00
- D'USSE$18.00
- Hennesy White$20.00
- Martell VS$17.00